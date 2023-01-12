Macroom council chairperson's coursing wins

It’s been a good week so far for Cllr Eileen Lynch, the current Chairperson of Macroom and Millstreet Municipal District Council. Anyone who knows Cllr Lynch will know she’s been involved in coursing all her life and recently her dog had a big win in a prominent coursing competition, the Sean Ahern Memorial Trophy. I’m not a fan of coursing myself - not for any particular reason bar that the community in which I grew up had no tradition of the sport worth talking about. My father was a footballer and road bowler and my interest in sport was confined to those pursuits. Not alone did Cllr Lynch enjoy success on the coursing field, she was leading her colleagues in Cork County Council during a lengthy and informative debate about the sport on Monday. Cllr Lynch’s informed intervention in the Council Chamber defended her viewpoint admirably and illustrated the really dangerous pursuit that is illegal lurching which occurs in the hours of darkness around the county and involves packs of dogs chasing after hares. Defending coursing isn’t easy and while I’m no supporter of the sport, I don’t buy into the notion that its supporters are bloodthirsty and cruel. The debate on Monday was one of the best I’ve heard in the County Council chambers and all those involved deserve credit for trying to shed light on the motion rather than turning it into a slagging match. Cllr Lynch’s contribution was particularly noteworthy and deserving of plaudits.