Macroom cHEESES ARE WORLD bEATING

At the presentation of the cake baked by Bishop McEgan College staff member Pat Relihan, the raffle for which raised €2,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness, were principal Trish Lynam and winner (on behalf of her grandmothe) student Isabel Roberts.

Several Gaeltacht cheese products have been recognised not only as some of the best in Ireland but the best in the World thanks to 10 world and national cheese awards that Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies have won recently.

The awards won by Macroom Buffalo Cheese Products and Coolea Cheese in the Múscraí Gaeltacht as well as Aran Goats Cheese on Inis Mór in County Galway highlight the exceptional products being created in Gaeltacht na hÉireann and Údarás na Gaeltachta would like to congratulate the companies on their commitment to achieving excellence which has been recognised continually on the global stage.

It is no small feat for Macroom Buffalo Cheese Products to have repeated their global success having won 4 awards at the World Cheese Awards recently as well as two national accolades at the Cáis Irish Cheese Awards.

It’s not the first time for Johnny Lynch’s buffalo herd to be on top as they won World Cheese Awards previously in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Johnny and his wife Geraldine, have a herd of buffalos from Italy on their farm in Cill na Martra since 2009 and the cheese company has gone from strength to strength with the support of Údarás na Gaeltachta ever since.

Their fantastic products, the Macroom Buffalo Greek Style Cheese and Macroom Buffalo Mozarella, both won bronze at the 2021 World Cheese Awards and silver for their Macroom Buffaloumi and Macroom Buffalo Ricotta products.

At the 2021 Cáis Irish Cheese Awards their Macroom Buffalo Mozzarella won a silver award for soft cheese and in the new cheese category their Macroom Buffalo Buffaloumi took the bronze award. Coolea Cheese also won a number of prizes at the Irish Cheese Awards.