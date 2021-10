There was no winner of the €7,900 Newmarket GAA Lotto jackpot after the October 18 draw. The numbers drawn were 3, 17, 20 and 26.

Killian Dugdale won a €50 lucky-dip prize, while Seán Irwin; Frank Mulcahy; Mary Aherne; and Nora and Paddy Rahilly each won €30.

Tickets can be purchased from Hannon’s, Market 18, Fruit & Veg, Twomey’s Butchers, T. Ryan’s & Mary Sheehan. It can also be played online at newmarketgaa.com/playlotto.