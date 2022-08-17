Lottery results from Mitchelstown area

Kildorrery Community Lotto

There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 30, 38 and 40.

There were three lucky-dip winners of €50 each as follows: Tommy Dunne, Ballynoe, Kildorrery; Fintan Daly, Springvale, Kildorrery; and Ellie, Rob and Sally Roche c/o Willie Roche.

Next week’s jackpot is €4,700.

Glanworth GAA Lotto

The numbers drawn were 9, 22, 29 and 30. There was no jackpot winner.

Four lucky-dip winners each received €25: F Murray c/o O’Donnell’s Bar; Eimear Coleman c/o Seanie Pierce; Mairead O’Keeffe c/o Bart O’Keeffe; and Margaret Hennessy c/o Arthur O’Keeffe.

Next week’s jackpot is €7,300.

Kildorrery GAA Lotto

There was no jackpot winner, and the numbers drawn were 2, 14, 18 and 28.

There were six lucky-dip winners: Tom Molan, Mitchelstown; Mary Lonergan, Scart; Noreen Dunne, Main Street, Kildorrery; Seamus Scannell, Kiskeam; Liam McMillan, Scart, Kildorrery; Karen Gallagher, Farrahy, Kildorrery.

Araglin GAA Lotto

There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 9, 12, 18 and 20.

There were two lucky-dip winners of €50 each: Jack and James O’Donovan, Rathcormac c/o John andAnn O’Gorman, Liss, Araglin; Darren Mulcahy c/o Fitzgerald Hurleys. The €25 winners were Rebels We’ll be back syndicate c/o John O’Brien, John Byron, Gortnaskehy, Araglin.

Next week’s jackpot is €7,900.

Kilworth GAA Lotto

There was no winner of the jackpot of €20,000. The numbers drawn were 8, 10, 23 and 29.

A lucky-dip prize of €50 went to Tim & Ger c/o Tim McCormack; while €25 each went to Ber Wheeler c/o online; Dinny Twomey c/o The Village Inn; and Noel Howard c/o online.