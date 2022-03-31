Local council in giving mode

A crane on the Macroom skyline. Work is ongoing on the redevelopment of the Briery Gap.

DON’T let anyone tell you that local government doesn’t work well and effectively.

I’ve been covering meetings of the Macroom and Millstreet Municipal District Council for almost three years now and while there have been meetings which seemed like very long recitations about roads and footpaths that needed repairing in different parts of the area, the ongoing transformation of Macroom, with the Briery Gap and the Millrace being redeveloped at present, is evidence that progress is being made.

There are cranes - at least one - to be seen on the Macroom skyline these days.

At last week’s meeting of the local council, there was good news for several local groups and initiatives as the distribution of funds of more than €300,000 was announced.

Many groups received funding allocations - the Cork Film Centre received €927 to support the running of movie-making workshops for teenagers to be held in Macroom’s McEgan College this Summer, Banna Phíob Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh were allocated €4,000 to purchase new instruments and uniforms, the newly reformed Macroom Badminton Club received €1,000 to fund the purchase of equipment.

A total of €105,000 was announced for distribution in the form of the Amenity Fund of the General Municipal Allocations while in the capital section, a total of €86,500 was distributed.

This included €10,000 for Macroom GAA Club to drain and resurface the pitch in the Castle grounds, Canovee’s Circle of Friends (Active Retirement Group) received €8,000 for the refurbishment of the local schoolhouse.

The disbursement of funds didn’t end there - a further €27,400 was allocated in the form of community contracts to local groups providing a service which the Council would otherwise be under pressure to provide. In this catergory local Tidy Towns groups were to the fore. These volunteers get allocations to support the many worthwhile initiatives they undertake in their communities.

On top of this another €98,000 was distributed in the Towns Development Fund and this included sums of €12,000 for Christmas Lights, €10,000 for St Patrick’s Day festivities in Macroom and, in Millstreet, there were allocations of €30,000 for a project at the Drishane Picnic Area and €10k for lights at Carnegie Hall.