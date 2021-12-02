Lights, cameras, Christmas action in town centre

Cllr Michael Creed, Chairman of Macroom and Millstreet Municipal District Council switched on the Christmas Lights in the Square on Friday. Here he is with the big red button and Council colleagues including Cllr Martin Coughlan and Marie O'Leary, the Municipal District Officer.

IT was Friday evening and I was on my way to Macroom for the long anticipated switching on of the Christmas Lights. For weeks I had seen the unlit lights on the lamp-posts and crossing the streets in the town.

I thought I was in plenty of time but ran into traffic at the Millstreet Road junction, typical, and that delayed me considerably.

The car clock was ticking inexorably towards 8pm - a car clock doesn’t automatically turn itself back you know - and movement forward wasn’t happening in timely fashion.

The Square lay ahead and by the time I was parked, right in front of the Town Hall entrance, the deities were smiling on me for once, but the lights were on.

No sooner was I out in the milieu of people queuing for a wide variety of delicious Friday night pre Toy Show treats, I met with the Municipal District Council crew, led by Cllrs. Michael Creed, Martin Coughlan and Ted Lucey, who duly obliged to reenact the moment of the town’s festive enlightenment.

Wandering around for a few minutes, I met a number of local students from Bishop McEgan College who were having a cake sale for charity and were good enough to stand in for a picture for the paper (more of which anon).

Now the reason that particular picture isn’t in the paper is down to the lack of skill of this particular photographer to take the wintry elements and the new lighting into consideration. The resulting snaps were a mess. But Christmas in Macroom is officially on now. Nollaig shona!