Large crowd turns out for Macroom walk on the bypass

This group of walkers reached the finish line for Sunday morning's walk on the soon to be officially opened Macroom Bypass.

Some of the intreprid walkers who took part in Sunday's event organised by West Muskerry Athletic Club on the soon to be officially opened Macroom Bypass.

BY all accounts the walkers - and runners - who participated in the West Muskerry Athletic Club walks and runs on the new bypass got full value for money at the weekend.

The rain, which arrived later in the day, held off for the duration of the sporting proceedings and the views in the sunshine from the bypass into town and to local sights such as Bealick Mill were magnificent.

The event on Sunday followed the posting of a video commissioned and published by Aindrias Moynihan which showed the bypass in all its glory as seen by a drone.

The 8km stretch from Coolcower and Carrigaphooka looked resplendent and it looks like all is more or less in readiness for the grand opening by An Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin, on December 9.

There was a helpful alert posted as well by another concerned citizen who pointed out that the speed limit on the stretch of dual carriageway will be 100kmh, not the 120kmh that pertains on motorways such as M/N 8 or the likes.

So, if your foot is inclined to pump the gas, ease off. It’s good advice at any time for safety’s sake but it’s also valuable counsel in terms of your bank account.

Paying speeding fines coming up to Christmas or at any time isn’t the ideal way to spend your hard earned Euro.

This has been a huge project which was a long time coming. It’s shortly going to be a reality and it begs the question whether or not Macroom is ready for the transformative impact this bypass will have on the lives of the townspeople and the shape of the future for the community. These are all questions for later. For now, enjoy the early Christmas present and take it easy on the road!