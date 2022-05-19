Laochra’s hurling style winning out

It was a fine performance from the Under 16 camogie team but they came up just short against a skilful Sars side.

CORK’s hurlers may well be taking their lead from the Laochra Óg teams who are playing with heart and fire these days. ,

The Under 17 squad took on Rossa Gabriels and had the narrowest of wins over their west Cork rivals. A fine performance and a good display of skills was evident around the pitch. The game was played on the Coláiste Ghobnatan pitch and Laochra Óg also extended their thanks to team sponsors, Deasy’s Pharmacy.

There were some spectacular goals when the U-13 camogie team took on Ballincollig away - the Laochra camógs led at half time and held on to the lead for the second half.

On the Under 9 front, the young lads are showing mettle and style in their recent encounters, the latest of which was a fine display against Kilmichael There was also a good win for the U15 hurlers against Rossa Gabriels, a draw. The Under 16 camógie team had a tough outing against Sarsfields - they were well down at half time but came back after the interval to within four points of the city side. A fine performance from the team.