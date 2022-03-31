Laochra Óg’s Tractor Run gets underway on Sunday next

The Under 15 camogie team which took part in the Muskerry tournament.

IF you’re a fan of tractors, then you should make your way to Glenview Motors on Sunday where Laochra Óg are hosting a tractor run as they continue their efforts to raise funds for the development of their pitch.

Laochra Óg U13 boys had their first hurling match last Saturday against Owen Gaels in Ahiohill.

The lads played a very good team in a very competitive game in Overy windy conditions. It was a cracking encounter with the lads giving their all on the pitch but they lost 3-4 to 0-2 after a low scoring game. You can’t win them all but thanks all the same to the players, the parents and team sponsors, Mid Cork Pallets.

This week saw the camogie players take part in Muskerry’s Divisonal tournament.

Eleven teams took to the pitches in two venues, Ballincollig and Inniscarra.

The ‘B’ tournament was held in Ballincollig with 4 teams. Well done to Laochra Og, Blarney, Grenagh and Ballincollig 2 for a great sporting competition. Laochra Og came out on top with a cracker of a cup Final where they defeated an unlucky Blarney side.

Grenagh won the shield after overcoming a very good Ballincollig second team.

Inniscarra hosted the A section with all 7 teams very competitive. Well done Aghabullogue, Rockban, Ballinora, Cloughduv, Eire Og, Ballincollig and Inniscarra for some great displays of Camogie. Aghabullogue came out on top in the Cup Final when they defeated an accomplished Rockban side. Ballincollig were the winners in the Shield competition while the Plate was won in the end by Ballinora.