Laochra Óg teams are busy on many fronts

The Laochra Óg Under 13 team which played Grenagh at the weekend.

TEAMS sporting the blue and green of Laochra Óg have been taking to the field on an ever more frequent basis in recent weeks and, even if they haven’t gained the best results on all occasions, they’ve been gaining valuable experience that will stand to these young hurlers.

The Under 13 Camogie team, pictured, had their first two outings last week.

They played Ballincollig and Grenagh in the space of a couple of days last week and proved their mettle with two good wins. Maith sibh a chailíní!

Laochra Og Camogie Minors played their second league match of their campaign on Saturday at Colaiste Ghobnatan against Aghabullogue.

This was a huge test for the team after losing heavily to St. Fanahans last week. Great Scores from Lauren O’Brien, Ava O’Connell, Lily Desmond and Caoimhe Murphy put the Laochra 1-08 to 3 points ahead going in at the break.

In the second half, with Laochra Og playing into the breeze Aghabullogue got some great scores of their own with Lily O’Shea putting in a huge performance for them.

Thanks to some outstanding saves from Aisling O’Leary in goals and stout defending from the six backs; Hazel, Breanna, Lorraine, Emily and Donna pu in huge blocks and tackles with Mary Ellen Kelleher leading the charge.

Roisin Murphy and Leanne Healy, Rachel Bradley worked tirelessly around the middle and were outstanding too linking up well the play.

Fiona Roche and Abbie Sweeney did themselves proud working hard in the forward line to close down the opposition.

The Under 15 boys team represented Laochra Óg at Féile - some were making their debut, others were making their third appearance. The team performed well with good displays against St Vincent’s, the eventual winners of the division, and another battling outing against Western Gaels.

The Under 15 camogie team also went to Féile and played well with fine outings against Cloughduv, Banteer and the eventual winners, St Catherines.

The team had better luck on Saturday with a win against Ballincollig.

The Under 11 hurlers had a fine afternoon on Saturday when they took on Donoughmore and Cloughduv. James Burke refereed three games that afternoon - so he certainly deserves a good deal of credit too.

So the Laochra Óg club is continuing to make progress on pitches locally and further afield.

Long may it continue.