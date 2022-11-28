Inchigeelagh Christmas Market and arts evening

A host of local singers, musicians, poets and artists will take part in the Christmas Market and evening of performance in Inchigeelagh on December 14.

A WONDERFUL evening of art, crafts and live music is promised on December 14 when Creedon’s Hotel, Inchigeelagh, will be hosting a Christmas arts and crafts market from 7- 9pm, followed by an open music session.

The market offers a chance to buy handmade artisan crafts and support local artists. This will be followed by an open music session as part of the ‘Inchigeelah Folk Club’ monthly music nights, which take place on the second wednesday of each month.

Inchigeelagh Folk Club has been running since March 2022 and has attracted a huge variety of local ballad singers, songwriters, trad players, instrumentalists, storytellers and poets. A Welsh TV crew filmed the November session as part of a genealogy show in which Welsh speaking celebreties, Wayne and Connagh Howard, took part in the night’s entertainent while finding out more about their Inchigeelagh ancestry.

Local poet Anton Floyd is a regular performer, while seanachaí Ted Lordan and his musician son John have also brought great enterainment. Ballad singer Joe Creedon from Macroom has made people sore from laughing with his hilarious songs, like The Man with the Chainsaw, an instant classic.

The night has also provided an opportunity for locally-based Ukrainian singers to perform their national music, adding a uniquely exotic variety to proceedings. Whether you prefer to listen or participate, everybody is welcome at Inchigeelagh Folk Club.