In a league of their own: Laochra Óg U15s win another camogie competition

Laochra Óg's Under15 camogie team were the winners of the Muskerry B Féile Tournament in Ballincollig recently. Maith sibh a laochra!

Where's the collective noun for tractors when you need it? Tractors were, naturally, the main attraction at the Laochra Óg Tractor Run held in Glenview Motors near Clondrohid recently.

THE Under 15 camogie team were triumphant in Ballincollig recently when they overcame stiff opposition to win the Muskerry B Féile Tournament.

The girls played Grenagh and Ballincollig in two very sporting encounters before going on to meet - and beat - Blarney in a keenly contested final.

The Under 15 hurlers met tough opposition in their first home league match when they played St. James in Coláiste Ghobnatan, Baile Mhúirne.

St James were ahead at half time in a close run match - and added to their lead in the second half before they finally emerged as winners. This Under 15 team will be representing the Laochra when they take part in Féile when it takes place this weekend.

The recent tractor run proved to be a great success with a great turnout being greeted by magnificent sunshine. The club is very grateful to Michael and John McCarthy of Glenview Motors to allow their facility be used to host the event and to other sponsors, M&J Kelleher.