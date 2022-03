Amhlaoibh Mac Suibhne lead singer with 'Leevy', a new four piece band which will be peforming for the first time in the Ionad Cultútha on April 8. If Bill Bragg's your bag, this band will go down a treat. They perform some covers but mostly original songs written by Amhlaoibh - AKA Leevy.

LAST year Amhlaoibh ‘Leevy’ Mac Suibhne launched his first EP featuring a number of his own songs. Due to the pandemic, he had very little opportunity to perform live in front an audience.

That wrong is to be righted next week when Leevy, now a four piece band, will have their first post-Covid era gig in the Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne on April 8. More info on www.ionadculturtha.ie.