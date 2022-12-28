Here’s to a much less eventful 2023!

For the past few years we’ve been like the brush wielding crew in the cartoon opposite opening the door to welcome the incoming year with a healthy dose of trepidation.

It was the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and, if it that wasn’t enough, we had the pandemic plus the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as the ensuing energy crisis which brought with it an escalation of the cost of living

It makes you wonder what lies behind the door of 2023.

Natives of Macroom and its wider hinterland should fear not, of course, as now the bypass means that the roads to the mid Cork capital are paved with gold. (It’s amazing the value you get for €300m these days!)

Reports from various sources indicate business was fairly hectic in Macroom during the festive season with shops doing a brisk enough trade.

I, for one, am looking forward to a brand new year with less of the old misfortunes that have been plaguing us in the first three years of the Roaring Twenties.

On the sporting front, Erika O’Shea should be back in the reckoning for Macroom and Cork as the Rebel County attempts to wrest the All Ireland crown from the cold hands of the Meath usurpers.

Laochra Óg, Macroom GAA and Macroom FC are going well also on the field of play and I predict futher success for them. I won’t go as far as to say that Macroom will beat my own club, Naomh Abán, when we meet in this year’s Intermediate Championship as I expect a whole hearted attempt fromthe Gaeltacht team to exact revenge for last year’s trouncing.

On the cultural front, the Briery Gap will be completed and opened by the summer, just in time for an influx of visitors from far and near.

It would be great indeed if the Briery Gap could provide those visitors with a production which would give those visitors a flavour of the rich tapestry of local culture and music available in the locality!