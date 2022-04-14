Greenshine strike gold for Ukraine with special version of ‘Blue Velvet’

Greenshine have released Blue Velvet as a single to raise funds to support the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

STRAIGHT in at Number 1 on the RTÉ airplay list this week are local group Greenshine with their version of ‘Blue Velvet’.

Noel Shine, Mary Greene and their daughter, Ellie, recorded their version of the classic and all the proceeds are going to the Irish Red Cross as it seeks to raise funds for the stricken people of Ukraine.

This single is available to listen to on Bandcamp and if you donate to donate.redcross.ie and send an email to bluevelvetforukraine@outlook.com, they will send you a copy of the single without delay.

Meanwhile the single is at the top of the charts in RTÉ where it is being played regularly and with great enjoyment by the presenters of the various music progammes.

So far over €500 has been raised by the single and this can only go higher in the weeks ahead.