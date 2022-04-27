Good hair days in Macroom

The team at Lavender Hair Design which recently won a Tia Maria Hair and Beauty Award for Best Wedding Hair. Included in the picture are team members Patricia, Muireann, Shannon and Jolanta.

WHEN I go to get a haircut, the decision I have to make is 1 or 2. Generally speaking it’s the two I go for but when Summer is coming, I go for a closer cut.

That was the case when I went for a haircut at the weekend in the local Turkish barber, it’s always pleasant to catch up with the top music videos in Ankara and Istanbul.

Another local salon, Lavender Hair Design at Railway View, is celebrating a major success after being recognised for Best Wedding Hair at the recent Tia Maria Hair and Beauty Awards organised by Hi Magazine. That’s a well deserved accolade for a local business and a sign that people can get as good a hair-do closer to home, and probably for a far more reasonable price, than they would if they went to Cork or Dublin.

Now if they had something for my bald patch.