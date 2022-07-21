Fundraiser in Cronin’s for Macroom FC astro-turf plan

One of the teams getting recognition at the Macroom FC prizegiving evening.

As part of Macroom FC’s Astro Pitch and Community Walkway fundraising efforts, a coffee morning will be hosted at MJ Cronin’s, Middle Square, Macroom on Friday July 29 from 10am-1pm.

The club would hope to see as many people as possible call in for a coffee and a chat. As this is an exciting time for the club and the Macroom area in general, please come along and as always, everyone is welcome.

There was a big crowd of eager footballers at Murrayfield the other evening when the annual prize giving took place as some of the teams who gained promotion and the players who brought distinction to the club with their efforts were recognised.