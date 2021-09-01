Footballers back on championship trail

The much respected Doctor Cormac Lyons is laid to rest at St Patrick's Cemetery, Kanturk on Tuesday following his death at the weekend, with Canon Toby Bluitt conducting the ceremony. Photo: Patrick Casey

Right: Kanturk Golf Club President Eamonn Tarrant presenting the 8 to 13 Prize to Denis O'Neill, Knocknagree, on President's Day at the Club. Photos: Sheila Fitzgerald

Above: President of Kanturk Golf Club Eamonn Tarrant was joined by Barry, Micheál, Brian, Tom, and Anthony Nash and Bertie Hickey on President's Day last Sunday.

THE Kanturk Premier Intermediate footballers will attempt to exorcize the disappointment of their recent 2020 championship final defeat to Knocknagree when they line up against St Nick’s at Mourneabbey in the opening round of the 2021 Cork county championship on Saturday 4th September.

It is important that Kanturk hit the ground running as they hope to progress through the group stages and entertain the hope of returning to the final once again in the coming months.

In Junior football, Kanturk will open their Duhallow Championship challenge on Sunday 5th September against Castlemagner at Kilbrin.

In underage affairs, Wolfe Tones (Kanturk) defeated Clyda Rovers in the Rebel Og North U18 D1FL semi-final on Wednesday last, 0-16 to 0-15, and qualify for a final tilt with Mallow which was played on Monday 30th August at Glantane. Kanturk were short a number of players due to injury and lost out 2-12 to 3-12.

Results: RON U18D1FL SF, Wolfe Tones (Kanturk) 0-16 Clyda Rovers 0-15. RON U18DIFL Final, Wolfe Tones (Kanturk) 2-12 Mallow 3-12. RON U13D3FL, Wolfe Tones (Kanturk) 3-18 Buttevant 8-10.

Fixtures: U13, 15 and U17 fixtures for the coming days are listed below.

Thursday 2nd September at Kanturk, RON U13D3HL Kanturk v Newmarket 7pm.

Saturday 4th September at Freemount, RON U15D3HC, Kanturk v St Marks 12 noon.

Saturday 4th September at Mourneabbey, Cork PIFC; Kanturk v St Nicks 4pm.

Sunday 5th September at Kilbrin; Duh J’A’FC, Kanturk v Castlemagner 3pm.

Monday 6th September at Banteer, RON U13D3HL, Kanturk v Banteer 7pm.

Wednesday 8th September at Kanturk, RON U17D2FC, Wolfe Tones (Kanturk)/Banteer v Kilara Og 6.30pm.

GAA Club Weekly Lotto

Results from Kanturk GAA Club’s Weekly Lotto draw on Tuesday 31st August where the winning numbers were 11, 14, 25 and 26 and Jackpot was €17,900 but there was no winner.

A €50 Lucky Dip went to Paul Pemberton, Kanturk (on line). Lucky Dips of €20 each went to Lilian O’Sullivan, Kanturk, Tom Nash, Limerick, Billy O’Connell, Kanturk (on line) and P O’Connor. Next draw will take place on Tuesday 7th September when the Jackpot will be €18,000. Buy your tickets locally or online at https:kanturkgaa.ie.