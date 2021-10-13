Family affair for Liam as he releases brand-new single

Newmarket native musician Liam O'Connor with his son, Oisín, and daughter, Saoirse. They are pictured here with Clannad singer Moya Brennan and her son and daughter, Aisling and Paul Jarvis. as they launched their new collaborative single, 'Strong in Numbers'.

Internationally acclaimed accordionist Liam O’Connor doesn’t do things by halves. So, when the opportunity came up for the Newmarket native and Killarney-based singer to collaborate on a single not only with Clannad singer Moya Brennan and her family, but also with his own children, Oisín, Saoirse, and Cillian, he was certainly not going to pass that up.

The single – which is out now – is called ‘Strong in Numbers’, and it was written by Moya and her husband, Tim Jarvis.

As if Moya’s vocals on their own were not already a huge boon to the project, she is joined on the song by her own equally musically talented children, daughter and son, Aisling and Paul Jarvis; her husband, Tim on cello; and Eamonn de Barra on the flute.

“We’d all played together recently in The Friary in Killarney, and it was such a positive experience for all of us that we just had to repeat it. So not only have we done this recording of ‘Strong in Numbers’, but we’re planning to do the Friary again this year, too. After that, I wouldn’t rule anything out!” said Liam.

Moya is equally excited about the project.

“It was only after the first collaboration between the O’Connors and the Brennans that I wondered why this doesn’t happen more often,” she said. “It’s quite an appropriate collaboration given that it was often families the length and breadth of the country who kept the spirit of Irish music alive through difficult times. If this opens the door for more of these collaborations, we’d be thrilled.”

The song is available to listen to now on all platforms.