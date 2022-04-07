Famed Glen Rovers men come to town

Scoil Mhuire Kanturk TY Mini-company Peta Parcels won a Sustainability Award in The North Cork Enterprise Competition. They provide start-up kits for individuals who wish to help the wild bee population by growing specific plants.

Having secured wins over Mallow and St Finbarrs in their opening two rounds of Division 1B of the RedFM Senior Hurling League, Kanturk play host to Glen Rovers on this Saturday 9th April at 6.15pm.

The famed north side club last played in Kanturk in the spring of 2020 which was just prior to the Covid lockdowns. Kanturk secured a narrow win on that occasion and will be hopeful of maintaining their good early season form.

Kanturk played host to Bishopstown in Division 2B of the county football league on Saturday last 2nd April and secured the points on offer, 2-13 to 0-10, to maintain their winning run in the league.

In Juvenile affairs, Kanturk U15 hurlers defeated Buttevant on Wednesday 30th March 1-15 to 1-13 while our U17 hurlers lost out after an exciting high scoring tussle on Friday last 1st April on a 4-11 to 3-15 score line. Our U13 hurlers defeated Banteer on Monday 4th April by 3-09 to 4-04.

The Cork county U19 leagues began last week with Kanturk and Killavullen sharing the spoils in the North 1, Group two league 3-06 to 2-09 and host Buttevant on April 13th at 7pm.

The County U19 hurling league begins on Wednesday 6th April when Kanturk/Banteer combination hosted Charleville at 7pm and have two further games away to Clyda Rovers on April 20th and host Ballygiblin on May 4th at 7pm.

Our U17 footballers host St Dominics on Friday 8th April 6.30pm while our U13 footballers host Newmarket on Monday 11th April at 7pm and our U15 hurlers travel to Rathcoole on Wednesday 14th April to face Dromtarriffe 7pm.

Fixtures:

Friday 8th April at Kanturk, Rebel Og North U17 Div2 FL, Wolfe Tones (Kanturk) v St Dominics 6.30pm. Saturday 9th April at Kanturk, RedFM Div1 B HL, Kanturk v Glen Rovers 6.15pm. Monday 11th April at Kanturk, Rebel Og North U13 Div3 FL, Wolfe Tones (Kanturk) v Newmarket 7pm. Wednesday 13th April at Dromtarriffe, Rebel Og North U15 Div3 HL, Kanturk v Dromtarriffe 7pm. Wednesday 13th April at Kanturk, County U19 North 1, G2 FL, Wolfe Tones (Kanturk) v Buttevant 7pm.

Help get Padraig and Cooper to Ukraine

Kanturk Men’s Shed is holding a very important fundraiser for Padraig O’Keeffe and his dog, Cooper.

It’s a k9 search and rescue element in Ukraine.

Cooper is a search and rescue dog, and he and Padraig are going to Ukraine on May 4th on a search and rescue mission for bodies buried in rubble in the war.

The Men’s Shed are holding a bucket collection on sat 23rd April to raise funds for this mission which is self-funded by Padraig. The need for funds is to help him get over but mostly in case he needs to get out of Ukraine in an emergency.

Also, there will be a Go Fund Me page set up for this fundraiser.

The bucket collection will be around the town of Kanturk, Strand Street, Percival St, O’Brien St by the Vintage pedestrian lights, at Spar, O’Riordans, and at the back of SuperValu.

Drypoint – Printmaking Workshop with Bríd Moynahan

Kanturk Arts Festival is delighted to announce that Bríd Moynahan will run a drypoint printmaking workshop on Saturday 9th April beginning at 12pm in the Trades Union Hall, Kanturk.

Brid is currently working at Cork Printmakers and is a graduate of the Crawford College of Fine Art. The cost will be €10 and the class is suitable for beginners. For more information and booking contact Bríd (087) 2046121. Places are limited so booking is essential.

Darkness Into Light Walk

The Darkness Into Light Walk is on this year in Kanturk and it will be on Saturday 7th May. Online registration is available.

The walk will cover the same route as always, starting from the Edel Quinn Hall

Easter message 2022

Easter is that time of year that we all look forward to so much. As well as the longer days and the expected better weather it’s a time that fills us with hope and optimism. It’s a time for being happy and full of Easter joy. Apart from the Easter eggs there are lots of things that help to keep us happy.

This particular year, 2022, is a time of special rejoicing. It’s the first time in three years that we can be back in our churches again to celebrate this most important feast. Sure, we still need to be careful and cautious but, thanks to vaccines and self-responsibility and the care that we got from medical professionals and others, our gatherings together, while not quite the normal of before, are definitely heading in that direction.

The Christian faith is always expressed in community. It is when we gather together that we tell the great story of salvation. We hear and we listen to God’s nurturing and care for his people. We listen to the great story of the Exodus, we rejoice in the hope of the Prophets and we tell ourselves again the Easter story of Jesus’s death and especially his Resurrection.

We had look forward to being back again sharing our faith with one another and be happy in our hope. We felt that when the Covid crisis had passed the world would be a better place a place where we could live our lives in fulfilment and peace.

We could not have imagined the horrors of war that were waiting in the wings to play out before us. Emerging from one crisis we found ourselves confronting another. The sadness of death and displacement were unfolding before our eyes. It seemed like Good Friday had come again for the whole world and especially for those in Ukraine, millions of whom were asked to walk through the valley of darkness.

We share with Pope Francs in condemning the “senseless massacre” in the besieged Ukraine. The Christian message is one of peace and will always be so. This Easter it seems we need to pray all the more earnestly that peace may descend upon our world so that we can all live in harmony together.

My wish for you this Easter is for peace in your own hearts and in the hearts of all people. Never was it more urgent to pray for this peace. Despite all the darkness in our troubled world I wish that you and all of yours will have a Happy Easter. Fr Toby.

Parish of Kanturk and Lismire Holy Week/Easter Ceremonies 2022:

Palm Sunday, Palms blessed at all weekend Masses.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: Morning Mass at 10am. (Kanturk).

Parish Penitential Service on Tuesday 12th April at 7.30 pm (Kanturk)

Wednesday 13 th April: Chrism Mass in St Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh at 7.30pm

-Easter Triduum-

Holy Thursday, Mass of The Lord’s Supper at 6pm in Kanturk and 9pm in Lismire. Trócaire boxes should be handed in before Mass.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at the Altar of Repose in Kanturk until 9pm.

Good Friday, No Morning Mass. A day of fast and abstinence.Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3pm in Kanturk only. Stations of The Cross at 7pm in Kanturk and 7.30pm in Lismire. (Annual collection for the Holy Land Shrines today).

Holy Saturday, No morning Mass. Blessing of the Easter Breakfast for the Polish and Eastern European Community at 11am in Kanturk. Confessions from 12 noon to 1pm.

Easter Vigil at 8pm in Kanturk. Candles for the Easter Vigil will be available in the Church. (Easter Offerings for the Clergy will be taken on Holy Saturday Night and Easter Sunday Morning.

Easter Sunday, Mass at 10am and 12 noon in Kanturk; Lismire at 11 am.

As a faith community we come together to celebrate Holy Week in our parish. We hope this Easter that you will experience the mercy, compassion and inner peace that the Risen Lord promises.

Beannachtaí na Cásca dibh go léir from Fr. Toby, Fr. John, Deacon James and the Parish