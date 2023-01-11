Did the Cork-born ancestor of new US Speaker come from Macroom?

We in Ireland and, indeed, in Cork are quick to pounce if a prominent US politician claims Irish links.

We did it with John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George Bush (senior and junior), Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and, of course, Joe Biden. We note that Scotland is not too keen to advertise its links to US President number 45, Mr Trump, and, well, that’s understandable.

But while we do acknowledge the links of the new Speaker of the House of Representatives to Ireland and there’s a strong indication that his ancestor, one Jeremiah McCarthy came from Cork, there’s no town or village from the Rebel County rising up to claim him.

I do believe that his ancestor is unlikely to have hailed from Macroom as this Cork town, as we all know, never reared a fool and, whatever about Jeremiah McCarthy, the Honourable Gentleman from California now sitting in the seat previously occupied by Nancy Pelosi and, before her, Tip O’Neill, a colossus of US politics who had links to Mallow, is sailing perilously close to the wind.

While there’s something to be admired in his dogged determination which saw him triumph in the vote for Speaker after 15 ballots, what he may have lost in the winning of that accolade may come back to haunt him and all those who value democracy over demagoguery in the weeks and months to come.

That said, if anyone out there has information which links Kevin McCarthy to Macroom or any village in the hinterland, please do get in touch with us here at The Corkman.

There’s a first time for everything as we all know!