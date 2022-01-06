Den Joe’s master stroke as LTV videos now on You Tube

One man who has left a hugely valuable resource, following decades of work is Dan Joe Kelleher, Carriganimma with his Local Television Programmes. These were broadcast on Local Television as LTV1 and required a special aerial, and went out twice a week, on Sunday evenings and Wednesday nights, from the 1980s for over 35 years, up until he reached his 80th year. “I would like to thank all who have supported me with the LTV Programmes, and I would like to thank God for the good inspiration that he has given us all.” These are the words of a man who had given a lifetime to working on this massive collection of over 2,000 VHS videos. Most people nowadays do not have a VHS video player to view these videos. Some of these have been converted to CD, but now CDs are becoming obsolete. So Dan Joe has taken the major step of putting these up on a dedicated You Tube Channel, keeping up with social media changes. This idea has proved to be a master stroke. Programmes are now easy to see in one’s own home at any time, and can even be seen on a phone or other digital device. This helps in some way to combat social isolation, and those who remain at home can enjoy a wonderful evening’s entertainment in their own homes, either alone or in the company of friends, while reminiscing. Likewise, residents of nursing homes etc can sit back and relax and be entertained with something that they can relate to, and see many a familiar face, some who have gone to their eternal reward. Back in the 1960s and 70s there was the odd scoraíocht in Dan Buckleys’s house in Moanaflugh. Neilly Coakley would sing a few songs and John McSweeney from Carriganimma played the guitar and sang a few songs also. These first couple of recordings were all ‘audio’ and in 1983 Dan Joe had ideas of going on air, so in 1984 he set up Local TV. Analogue recording equipment was used and later on digital came on stream. The equipment changed and had to be upgraded every 10 years so that signal quality could be kept good and ensure that there was no interference with other systems in broadcasting transmissions. Dan Joe knows his collection intimately and is passionate about all the material collected, and wants it to be used for the benefit of people in the locality. These certainly show how life has changed over the past 40 years. All of this is his own original material. These videos show life as it was, little or no editing, no bells and whistles. There are now 200 videos to choose from. These include events such as local concerts, pantomimes, GAA matches, Masses, confirmations, communions, sports days, music sessions in houses etc etc. There are now close on 150,000 views of these programmes on YouTube in less than a year. This is phenomenal and shows what great interest there is in this collection. They are being viewed locally, nationally and internationally, giving great pleasure to so many, seeing all of the old events as they happened. This work has been personally funded by Dan Joe throughout the years, with some local fundraisers and more recently, a contribution from SSE Renewables Community Fund, who recognised the benefits of this archive to the community. Dan Joe has been featured on an RTE Radio programme in the past. “I would like to thank all those who helped me in any way and who have co-operated in the making of these programmes, and may everybody’s inspiration continue into the future for the benefit of Ireland and the local areas, God Bless’. Tá cnuasacht saibhir de bheo-shaol daoine na dúthaí bronnta ag Dan Joe ar an nglúin seo agus ar ghlúinte atá le teacht ar fúd an domhain uile. Oidhreacht iontach é sin agus táimid go léir fíor-bhuíoch dó. Guímid sonas is sláinte is dea-shaol ar an bhfear fíor - uasal seo. To view these video recordings, then Google; ‘LTV Services Ltd on You Tube’. Click on the blue circle with the ‘L’. Then click ‘Videos’ and this shows the full collection that are there for viewing.

This article was written by John Lyons.