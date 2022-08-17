Cultúrlann a hive of activity over weekend in Newmarket

Four on the Floor who performed at the Launch of Paudy Scully & Families CD launch in the Cultúrlann Saturday last. Sarah Kelly, Emma Kelly, Eve O'Driscoll and Eoin O'Driscoll.

There was a very full schedule of events in the Cultúrlann this weekend, with two rambling houses, a CD launch and a session.

On Friday night, singer Billy O’ Brien joined a host of great musicians for an enjoyable night of music and storytelling. All proceeds from the Rambling House went towards the Ray of Sunshine Foundation and Billy’s upcoming trip to Kenya to help with their building projects there.

On Saturday, the regular, bi-monthly Rambling House took place, with more singing, story-telling and craic.

Sunday evening saw the launch of ‘The Dancing Kiln’, a very special CD of new recordings by Paudy, Karoline, Ben and Christine Scully.

The album takes its name from an old outdoor dancing stage at Commons, Newmarket.

The stage is long gone, but most of the music that Newmarket is known for came from the musicians who played there for the dancing.

Paudy has been a stalwart on the Sliabh Luachra music scene since the early ‘70s and is a great ambassador for our local music.

He is one of the founders of the Scully’s Monday-night session and a driving force behind the legendary group, the Monks of the Screw.

A huge range of local musicians turned up to celebrate the event.

The Cronin Sisters, Siobhán and Lisa, started the evening by playing a few sets with renowned musician Eamon Flynn. Performances from the super-talented Leah Murphy, Tim Browne and John Drew and new local group ‘Four On the Floor’ followed.

A few slides from the Céilí All-Stars, fresh from their TV Appearance on the new Cultúr series, closed out the half.

The second half began as Paudy took to the stage with a few friends, and with each set more and more musicians joined the group until there were nearly 40 on stage for the finale.

The stage overflowed with musicians of all ages, showing how the local musical tradition is not only very much alive but flourishing.

Paudy’s contribution to handing down this tradition cannot be overstated. His own journey as a musician; and his quiet and consistent encouragement and support to other musicians of all ages and levels has been an inspiration to many.

On Monday night, Paudy and friends gathered again to play at the regular Monday-night sessions in the old Church.

Tea and snacks were doled out to musicians and music fans alike by Julia Mac and Nellie.

A lovely, relaxed finish to a bumper weekend of culture in Newmarket!