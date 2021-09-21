Culture of craic returns to Mallow

Pictured at the ABBA show at the Castle were Stephen Madden, Timmy Lehane, Malgorzata Wilczynska and Ciara Lehane. Photos: Eugene Cosgrove

At The ABBA event at Mallow Castle on Culture Night were Margaret Curtin, Sean Murphy, Colm O'Mahony and Sheila O'Donoghue. Photos: Rugene Cosgrove

A group of dancers from Centre Stage who performed at Market Square on Friday. Photos: Eugene Cosgrove

Rakes Of Mallow: Renowned Mallow singer /songwriter Hank Wedel and friends Dusty and John O'Callaghan, Martin Lucey and Clodagh May pictured in full dress playing the Rakes Of Mallow on Culture Night in Mallow on Friday.

Last Friday in Mallow the 1970s made a welcome return, musically, in the form of an ABBA night at Mallow Castle.

Over 500 people, young and not so young, family and friends converged on the iconic site for a double helping of the Swedish legends’ songs which took in a 45 minute performance by a female duo and followed by the open air screening of the hit movie Mama Mia.

The event took off at 7.15pm in surprisingly excellent weather conditions. The tickets, which were free, were snapped up in a matter of minutes.

People brought deck chairs and blankets for the three hour show which was organised by singer Keith Woodgate.

Meanwhile, Tadhg Curtis and the Mallow Arts Collective team were also on active service about town from 5pm on Friday. Street entertainment featured Johnny Bongos and Jonathan O’Sullivan while Hank Wedel and friends dressed as The Rakes Of Mallow group and performed while they were shooting a video for the release of an up to date version of the Rakes Of Mallow.

Hank was accompanied by actor Martin Lucey, brothers Dusty and John O’Callaghan, Clodagh May and Benjy Hallahan.

At Market Square Aideen McAulliffe and her Centre Stage group made a welcome return to a live and public performance while singers Muireann O’Brien and Kelly Feehan gave excellent performances on O’Brien Street.

The Thomas Davis Pipe Band were also back on the streets of Mallow after a gap of 18 months.

Later in the evening the classical quartet Allora starred in an outstanding concert at St. James’s Church. This Culture Night event was sponsored by Cork County Council and certainly was a credit to both the performers and organisers.