Culture Night to be a feast for all the senses

Our appetites will be whetted for the forthcoming Macroom Food Festival with a launch event on Friday evening.

THE wheel goes around again and we’re back at Culture Night and there’s a veritable feast for all the senses on the menu for arts aficionados on Friday in Macroom and its environs.

“Tomorrow Is Sunday” is an art exhibition that engages with the return to the farm of photographer Miriam O’Connor following the death of her brother. “The work reflects on the day to day life on the farm and contemplates photography’s role in communicating the magnitude of this life changing event.”

That exhibition is in the Town Hall all day on Friday and is just one of a number of displays going on in various venues around the town.

The Macroom School of Art is also running an exhibition at the Town Hall. “I half remember that…” is an exhibition and film screening of recent artworks by visual artists Brían Crotty and Ciara Rodgers and it’s on until Friday. It features the showing of a film, Red Mary Red, which was written and directed by Brian Crotty.

“The film sets out to investigate the relationship between a fictionalised version of a real life 18th century highwayman William Crotty and the general Irish population.”

At the Macroom School of Art base on Cork Street, painters and doodlers of all ages are being invited to make their mark on a community mural.

“They believe a mural belongs to everyone that comes in contact with it, and they want you to be a part of this fun and exciting community collaboration. Come and Make Your Mark between 6.30 pm and 8.00pm. Artists from 9 months to 99 years are encouraged to take part! An easy painting format in the design means no experience necessary.”

There will be a drop-in queue system and a limit of four per group of painters at a time.

Up at the Chapel Hill School of Art (I never tire of admiring that Macroom has two top class art schools!), the launch of the town’s forthcoming food festival takes place from 5.30pm.

Under the colourful shadows of the stained-glass windows, guests can feast on some local culinary delights while enjoying a preview of this year’s Virtual Food Tour of the Lee Valley, a short video that showcases the outstanding food, producers, creators and venues of the area.

The newly opened Chapel Hill School of Art will also host a variety of demonstrations, fun and games representative of some of the creative opportunities available through their upcoming programme of events – from painting and drawing classes to crafting, printing and video courses. All are welcome, however numbers will be limited due to social distancing requirements.

There are a series of live events taking place in the Town Hall, which between 6-9pm will host a dance performance by Sara Hernandez entitled Winter Seascape and Dancing In The Storm. These dance perfromances are Sara’s response to two pieces of Jazz music.

Another event worth looking out for is ‘Filology and Poetry’, a session of instrumental tunes, poetry and song from the Great American Song Book. It’s also on around the Town Hall from 7pm to 9pm.

At the Macrrom Further Education and Training Centre on New Street, the best of traditional music and song from Gaeltacht Mhúscraí is promised in a session of Ceol, Craic agus Scléip which kicks off around 7pm.

At the other end of town, at the Library, painter Mícheál Ó Muirthille has an exhibitoin, I Am The Land of Plenty, gives us his take on biodiversity and encourages us to focus on our landscape in a different way.

As I said, a feast for all the senses.