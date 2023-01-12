Cork women out in force for Nollaig na mBan

The last remaining fixture in the festive calendar, Nollaig na mBan, is traditionally a rest day for women to reward all their hard work over Christmas.

And to acknowledge the work in kitchens during the holiday spell and ahead of packing away the decorations for another year, the tradition of Women’s Christmas remains alive in the South West region.

After the enforced hiatus over the past few years due to the pandemic, it was all systems go as the sisterhood headed out in force all over North Cork last Friday night.

Knocknagree’s Star Trax ensured live entertainment to celebrate Nollaig na mBan, allowing the opportunity for people coming out to enjoy themselves to live music and dancing to Declan Nerney and his Big Band with Paudie McAulliffe and Shades of Country opening the proceedings.

“It’s a big thing here in the South West Region, Women’s Little Christmas, and it’s great to be able to celebrate it, especially when we weren’t allowed to celebrate it in the last couple of years owing to Covid,” said Rita O’Sullivan from Ballinagree.

Husbands and partners took the opportunity to treat their better halves and Paudie McAulliffe spoke of how Nollaig na mBan is just about ladies coming out to enjoy themselves.

“There’s always a fantastic buzz to such a function, people come together and meet friends. It’s another chance to celebrate with each other and you get that final Christmas feel to it,” he said.

Traditionally, Nollaig na mBan was a sort of consolation prize or day off for women who had slaved away over hot stoves in the run up to and over the festive season and, according to some of the revellers The Corkman spoke to, nothing much has changed with females still taking on the predominant role of ‘Christmas Elves’ and doing most of the work!

Nevertheless, on Friday night, men across Ireland took on the household chores and babysitting duties while their womenfolk sallied forth to party the night away!

With the 6th falling on Friday this year, for many the celebrations continued into Saturday and Sunday when women took advantage of the weekend to meet up and mark the occasion with relatives and friends.

There were several groups of mothers and daughters out on the town while some people travelled to North Cork from Dublin and even the UK to mark what has become an increasingly popular event.

Groups of work colleagues who celebrate together every year were out and about and there was much hilarity as proposed new years resolutions were discussed!

Some groups decided to take advantage of this popular event to fund-raise for various endeavours – what better way to kick off the new year than by raising money while simultaneously dancing the night away.

