Cork women out in force for Nollaig na mBan

Duhallow ladies take the opportunity for one final celebration on Women’s little christmas

Ladies from the Mount Hilary Athletic Club celebrating Women's Christmas at the Vintage Bar &amp; Restaurant, Kanturk. Expand
Organisers pictured at the Ladies Night hosted by Ballydesmond National School Parents Council as a fundraiser for the School. The event was held on Women's Christmas Night at Johnny D's Bar in the Village. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
Ladies from the Mount Hilary Athletic Club celebrating Women's Christmas at the Vintage Bar &amp; Restaurant, Kanturk. Expand
Mother and Daughter Trish and Shauna Scully from Ballylanders pictured at the Women's Christmas Dance at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket. Expand
Local ladies Rita Guiney and Nellie O' Connor enjoying the Women's Christmas Dance at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald Expand
Mother and Daughter Mary and Niamh Brosnan, Meelin, pictured at the Vintage Bar &amp; Restaurant, Kanturk, on Women's Chistmas, Jan. 6th. Expand
Emma Brosnan, Fiona Breen, Maria Carrera and Ines Cubero were at the Women's Christmas Ladies Night at Johnny D's Bar in Ballydesmond Expand
Geraldine O' Connor, Siobhan Daly, Anne Howard, Ella O'Sullivan and Helen O' Rahilly enjoying the Ladies Night at Johnny D's Bar in Ballydesmond on Women's Christmas Expand
Margaret Kerins, Anne Howard, Tina Quilter and Irene Cronin celebrated Women's Christmas at the Ladies Night in Johnny D's Bar in Ballydesmond Expand
Knocknagree's Finbarr O'Connor, Mary O'Connor and Caroline Heelan enjoyed the the Womens Christmas Dance in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Ladies from the Mount Hilary Athletic Club celebrating Women's Christmas at the Vintage Bar & Restaurant, Kanturk.

Organisers pictured at the Ladies Night hosted by Ballydesmond National School Parents Council as a fundraiser for the School. The event was held on Women's Christmas Night at Johnny D's Bar in the Village. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Ladies from the Mount Hilary Athletic Club celebrating Women's Christmas at the Vintage Bar & Restaurant, Kanturk.

Mother and Daughter Trish and Shauna Scully from Ballylanders pictured at the Women's Christmas Dance at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket.

Local ladies Rita Guiney and Nellie O' Connor enjoying the Women's Christmas Dance at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Mother and Daughter Mary and Niamh Brosnan, Meelin, pictured at the Vintage Bar & Restaurant, Kanturk, on Women's Chistmas, Jan. 6th.

Emma Brosnan, Fiona Breen, Maria Carrera and Ines Cubero were at the Women's Christmas Ladies Night at Johnny D's Bar in Ballydesmond

Geraldine O' Connor, Siobhan Daly, Anne Howard, Ella O'Sullivan and Helen O' Rahilly enjoying the Ladies Night at Johnny D's Bar in Ballydesmond on Women's Christmas

Margaret Kerins, Anne Howard, Tina Quilter and Irene Cronin celebrated Women's Christmas at the Ladies Night in Johnny D's Bar in Ballydesmond

Knocknagree's Finbarr O'Connor, Mary O'Connor and Caroline Heelan enjoyed the the Womens Christmas Dance in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant

Ladies from the Mount Hilary Athletic Club celebrating Women's Christmas at the Vintage Bar & Restaurant, Kanturk.

John Tarrant and Sheila Fitzgerald

The last remaining fixture in the festive calendar, Nollaig na mBan, is traditionally a rest day for women to reward all their hard work over Christmas.

And to acknowledge the work in kitchens during the holiday spell and ahead of packing away the decorations for another year, the tradition of Women’s Christmas remains alive in the South West region.

Privacy