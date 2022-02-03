Compromise in sight following row over naming of local estate

The estate which bears an Irish version of his name in Macroom, Páirc Uí Mhuirithe

TC Murray came from Macroom and was a playwright whose works appeared on the stage of the Abbey Theatre. He was an Irish speaker who used the English version of his name always.

The issue about the naming of local estates/housing developments arises following a debate at last Friday’s meeting of the Macroom/í Municipal District Council when there was a dispute about the naming of two local housing estates.

One was the substantial development above Oakwood, a 52 home estate which has been named ‘Páirc Uí Mhuirithe’. People have been asking who is this ‘Murray’ in whose honour Páirc Uí Mhuirithe has been named? Several candidates have been suggested.

The actual honoree is one TC Murray, a Macroom born playwright whose dramas were staged in the Abbey Theatre more than 100 years ago. The dramatist’s works include Autumn Fire, Birthright and Maurice Harte. He was described as one of the ‘Cork Realists’ and among his contemporaries were Lennox Robinson and R.J. Ray. Of the three, I had only heard of Robinson and the news that a Macrompian was one of the Cork realists was a revelation to me.

It’s particularly apt that an estate in Macroom would bear his name as his tombstone in Glasnevin Cemetery no longer bears his name due to the erosion of time.

However, the issue arises whether TC Murray was ever known as ‘Ó Muirithe’ and whether giving his name in Irish only when he only ever used his English name would be fair. As an Irish speaker myself I would resent an English version of my name being presented anywhere. The same is true in reverse, I believe.

How did this come to be discussed at a meeting of the local council? Well, it was raised in an exchange involving Cllr Ted Lucey and Cllr Martin Coughlan and Cllr Gobnait Ní Mhuimhneacháin. The Fianna Fáil councillor from Cúil Aodha uses her fluent Irish go flúirseach at every meeting without fail.

I wasn’t at the meeting myself as I was enjoying a day off that particular day. But accounts of the meeting reached me. One was contained in a press release from Cllr Ní Mhuimhneacháin.

This read:

“Macroom councillors want to remove Irish name on estates as no one knows what they mean.

“An argument broke out at Macroom Municipal District meeting this morning (28th January 2021) regarding changing the Irish name on an estate in the town, as councillors claimed no one understood what it meant.

“Independent Cllr Martin Coughlan raised the matter at Macroom Municipal District meeting, stating there is a lack of understanding what the names of estates like Gortín Rua meant as they are solely written in Irish. Fine Gael’s Cllr Ted Lucey agreed with Cllr Coughlan...Cllr Lucey wanted the Irish name on these estates to be changed.”

Cllr Gobnait Moynihan left her colleagues in no illusion of her objection to any attempt to remove estate names in Irish. “I have no objection to the Irish and English version of the name side by side. But I wholly disagree with any attempt to remove the Irish name, purely cause it is just that; in Irish.”

Thus did Cllr Ní Mhuimhneacháin nail her colours firmly to the mast.

I spoke also with Cllr Coughlan who is disputing this version of events as he says he is as much in favour of the Irish language as any and doesn’t want to fall out with us Irish speakers at all.

He intends to raise the matter at the next meeting of the Council in order that the record correctly reflects that he was not seeking the removal of the Irish signs.

“TC Murray was an Irish speaker but he never used his name in Irish at all,” he pointed out.

Cllr Coughlan added that he was in favour of bilingual signage on the estates as well. I have no doubt that this is also the position of Cllr Lucey.

The compromise appears obvious, that the two new estates, Páirc Uí Mhuirithe and Goirtín Rua, would also carry the English language versions of the names.

The point was made to me that this would aid the many people of different nationalities in those and other estates. In my view, however, it’s not Polish people, Lithuanians, Latvians or others who have problems with the Irish language but us Irish ourselves.

Given Macroom is on the threshold of Gaeltacht Mhúscraí and is also likely to become a Gaeltacht Service Town, with the boon of an annual grant of €80,000 for seven years to boost the promotion of Irish and the availability of sevices as Gaeilge, it’s important to address these issues in an open and honest way.

No one’s going to cod anyone by suggesting that Macroom is a bilingual town. The fraction of people who would speak Irish on a daily basis in the town would be minuscule.

It would be wrong also to discount the town’s linguistic heritage. Here it was, for instance, that Pádraig Ó Cruadhlaoich ran his tailor’s shop, on Castle Street, and he was a founder poet of Dámhscoil Mhúscraí Uí Fhloinn in 1925.

Pádraig Mac Suibhne, my granduncle, taught in Macroom at that time and was also a founder of that school, Ireland’s only still living poetry court.

There’s a plaque on the bridge in honour of An tAthair Peadar Ó Laoghaire, Irish language author and scholar, who hails from Lios Carraigeán near Clondrohid.

I regularly meet people in town, from the town, with whom I would only speak as Gaeilge. They’re a minority, I think it’s fair to say, but they’re there and they can’t be discounted.

I don’t think they are or that they feel they are. They just know they’re a minority. Fair enough.

Can a tide be turned with an annual grant of €80,000? Money alone won’t do it. There has to be a bit of collective will and effort and I have no doubt that this can be mustered.

The tide of history is turning also. Irish, thanks to TG4 and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, is becoming more popular in urban centres and this is unlikely to cease as Ireland, and towns like Macroom, become even more multi-cultural.

Had there been more consultation with the local council would this incident have occurred as it did? It’s unlikely. Let’s learn the lessons and move on and remember those who honoured Macroom with dignity and respect.

The Irish language will be well served with bilingual signage on estates in Macroom and elsewhere. Tá sé sin cothrom agus ceart mar réiteach. A fair and correct compromise.