Cheeky Kerry men have last laugh at opening of Macroom bypass

WHEN Kerry TDs Michael and Danny Healy Rae turned up at the opening of the Macroom bypass on Friday, there was a warm welcome for them, though there was also some of the usual banter that happens when Kerry and Cork folk meet.

An Taoiseach himself remarked on their presence, in warmer tones than are evident when they clash in the Dáil.

The canny Kilgarvan men were determined to make the most of the opening however and they teamed up with fellow Kerry man Bernard Casey to claim a little (if not all!) of the credit for the bypass in a video which has since gone viral on the social meeja.

Apparently the Macroom bypass project is a follow up to the Castleisland bypass which the Healy Rae dynasty have been credited with!