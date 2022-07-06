Change of ownership for local insurance company

AS a customer of Corrigan’s Insurance in Macroom, I received a letter this week from the company advising me of a change of ownership for the longstanding local firm.

As of July 1, the firm has entered into a ‘strategic alliance’ with Charles McCarthy Insurances - better known under their trading name of McCarthy Insurance Group, a company which has branches all over Munster.

It’s funny, in a way, as that’s the company which insured my late father’s cars all his life as far as I can recall.

The letter I received informed me that the relevant details of my custom would be transferred onto the new partners and so on during the Summer months and that will go on as before.

Nevertheless it’s an important story when a local business takes a step like this and I wish them all the best in the future.