Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 17°C Dublin

Change of ownership for local insurance company

Corrigan's Insurance, Macroom Expand

Close

Corrigan's Insurance, Macroom

Corrigan's Insurance, Macroom

Corrigan's Insurance, Macroom

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

AS a customer of Corrigan’s Insurance in Macroom, I received a letter this week from the company advising me of a change of ownership for the longstanding local firm.

As of July 1, the firm has entered into a ‘strategic alliance’ with Charles McCarthy Insurances - better known under their trading name of McCarthy Insurance Group, a company which has branches all over Munster.

It’s funny, in a way, as that’s the company which insured my late father’s cars all his life as far as I can recall.

The letter I received informed me that the relevant details of my custom would be transferred onto the new partners and so on during the Summer months and that will go on as before.

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

Nevertheless it’s an important story when a local business takes a step like this and I wish them all the best in the future.

Privacy