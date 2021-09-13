CDYS taking a leading role in training the next generation of community leaders

CDYS Mitcheltown workers Christy O’Neill and Martin Lucy with teenagers who took part in the ‘Future Leader Induction Programme'.

THE next generation of young leaders from North Cork have been given an insight what it takes to become figureheads within their respective communities.

Nine teenagers from Mitchelstown and Mallow took part in the Cloyne Diocesan Youth Service (CDYS) ‘Future Leader Induction Programme’, developed and delivered by Mitchelstown-based CDYS staff Christy O’Neill and Martin Lucey.

Christy said the core ethos behind the initiative was provide participants with the practical tools needed to become young leaders.

“With this in mind they took part a series of engaging workshops and although there was a fun element to these, there was also an emphasis on teaching valuable life lessons and skills,” said Christy.

Topic covered included teamwork, child protection, drug & alcohol policies, problem solving, dealing with bullying, conflict resolution and organisational skills.

“As a reward for their hard work and diligence during the training, participant were treated to a day out at a Tayto Park,” said Christy.

“We would like the CDYS staff and volunteers for helping with the smooth running of the initiative and the Cork ETB for providing the funding,” he added.

Anyone interested finding out more about Mitchelstown CDYS on 086 803 1227 or email atchristy@cdys.ie.

All volunteers will be Garda vetted and receive child protection training.