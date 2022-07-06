Calling all foodie traders as food festival returns

Togha gach bidh is rogha gach dí. The organisers of Macroom's Food Festival are hoping to get some of the region's artisan food producers to participate in this year's festival which returns on September 25.

IT may be somewhat early to talk about the ‘C’ word - I’m referring to the unmentional festive season at the end of the year - but it’s never too early to talk about the return of Macroom’s Food Festival.

And the call has gone out this week for traders and demonstrators who would like to get involved in this year’s event, which is scheduled to take place on September 25,

If you would like to participate in this year’s event, you should scoot along to www.macroomfoodfestival.ie where you can apply online to get your spot.

Last year, the festival made a tentative return after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic and I’m really looking forward to this year’s version which should focus on local artisan food producers, of which there are many who produce some of the best food and drink available anywhere.

I was recently at the Cork Summer Show and while the grounds abounded with all manner of fast food stands, many of high quality and others whose prices were the highest thing about them - and the best part of that show was found in the tents where local food and drink producers displayed their wares.

Macroom Mozzarella, Coolea Cheese, Folláin Jams and Preserves, De Róiste Puddings and the Toons Bridge Dairy are among the top food producers located in our general area.

They are a match for the best that can be produced in any part of the country. Let’s see the best of our food and drink. Togha gach bídh is rogha gach dí!