Bowling goes on skates in Ireland, West Virginia

They've taken roadbowling to a new level in Ireland, West Viirginia, though I doubt road bowling on skates will catch on in Réigiún na Gaeltachta!

LOCAL bowling champion and organiser Mick Ó Ceallacháin recently shared a startling discovery on social media - the game of road bowling, which is the sport of champions here in Cork, is making in-roads, so to speak, in the USA.

On the same country roads which featured in John Denver’s classic song, the men folk of Ireland, West Virginia, have taken up the sport that we often see being played on the roads around Macroom and, especially, where Mick resides, west in Baile Mhúirne and around Cúil Aodha.

According to a news report on a local US TV station, road bowling isn’t exactly new to West Virginia as it was played by Irish soldiers fighting for the Union in the American Civil War.

“They played it with small cannonballs,” explained David Power who’s responsible for the recent upsurge in road bowling in Ireland on the other side of the Atlantic.

He didn’t know too much about the sport so he went to the Library of Congress and checked out the one and only book about road bowling in the famous book depository.

That book was the ‘The Armagh Bullet Thrower’ and, given that the Orchard County has a tradition in the sport as rich as Cork’s, that put them on the road to salvation.

There’s something very refreshing about seeing bowls being thrown in blazing sunshine and look how the roads have no pot holes!

Having successfully organised the Irish Road Bowling Championships on the Baile Mhúirne - Cúil Aodha Road last year, Mick and his colleagues in Ból Chumann na hÉireann may be thinking about going global!

Mick is also the secretary of Ból Chumann na hÉireann, the national organisation for road bowling.