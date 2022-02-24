Cork

Bernard shows De La Salle students the ropes in comedy masterclass

Close

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

THOSE of you who know of Bernard Casey the comedian will know him as a Kerry man with a sharp eye and an even more acute ear whose impressions are as incisive as they are hilarious. You will also be aware that Bernard - or at least one of his alter egos - had lofty aspirations to get his place on the Kerry minor team! Or so the story goes on his You Tube channel. He was in town recently to give a workshop in comedy to students in De La Salle College.

So if you meet any lads with a funny accent sporting a set of protruding dentures, lads who might not normally appear in this guise, this may be a clue for you as to what is the inspiration for this appearance.

Who knows what seed may be planted and one of these young lads may find a career in stand up or online comedy.

And they have no better guide to put them on that road than the affable and very talented Bernard!

