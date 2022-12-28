Ballyvourney banishes the post Christmas blues at St Stephen’s Day Sevens tournament

Macroom Matters
IT used to be named the Brian Ó Tuama Sevens Tournament in honour of a Naomh Abán player who, while a student in UCC, drowned in a tragic accident in the River Lee.
Corn Brian Ó Tuama, presented by his family, is now to be presented to the winners of an underage tournament but the spirit of the late Naomh Abán player was ever present at the event on Lá an Dreoilín/St Stephen’s Day in Páirc Íosagáin in Baile Mhúirne as club chairman Jonathan Hoare reminded us as he presented the trophy at the end of the proceedings.
The event itself was a very enjoyable affair bringing together players from the club’s junior and intermediate teams as well as the Mothers and Others squads and, of course, the Munster and Cork champions, the Junior LGFA All Ireland finallists were well represented throughout the eight teams that were pitted against each other in a thrilling tournament.
While there were fine displays of skill on the two pitches, there was a lot of sport also on the sidelines as the club’s growing membership across all age groups got together after Christmas. It was another one of those events which has been in abeyance due to the pandemic but, on Monday, it was back with a bang.
The winners of the tournament turned out to be the Red team which defeated the Blue squad in a tensely fought contest where scores were plentiful.
The winning captain, Máiréad Ní Luasa, is one of the Mothers and Others team, Naomh Abán’s newest squad, and was very happy indeed to pick up the Corn and utter those immortal words: ‘Tá áthas orm an corn seo a ghlacadh...’