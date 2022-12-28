Ballyvourney banishes the post Christmas blues at St Stephen’s Day Sevens tournament

IT used to be named the Brian Ó Tuama Sevens Tournament in honour of a Naomh Abán player who, while a student in UCC, drowned in a tragic accident in the River Lee.

Corn Brian Ó Tuama, presented by his family, is now to be presented to the winners of an underage tournament but the spirit of the late Naomh Abán player was ever present at the event on Lá an Dreoilín/St Stephen’s Day in Páirc Íosagáin in Baile Mhúirne as club chairman Jonathan Hoare reminded us as he presented the trophy at the end of the proceedings.