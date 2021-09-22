Autumn Stations to be held in church

Kanturk Golf Club Lady President Pat O' Grady making a presentation to Breda McElligott, Liscarroll who won 4th prize on Lady President's Day at the Club.

We are all very happy to be returning again to some level of normality. It is wonderful to be able to meet up with family and friends in the way that we used to.

All of this is essential for our health and wellbeing.

One thing we loved to do also was to meet up in the homes of the parish for the celebration of the Station Masses. Always spiritual and joyful occasions, they remain part of what we like to do as a parish community.

Yet the fact remains that our government and medical mentors caution us to be prudent. For this reason, we have decided to hold the Autumn Stations in the churches of the parishes. It seems a more sensible course of action in the present time. As the old Latin phrase puts it: festinsa lente - proceed slowly.

Kanturk Town and Country Station Mass in Kanturk Church on Wednesday 29th September at 7.30pm. Lismire Station Areas Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Lismire on Friday 1st October at 7.30pm

The time for Mass and tea and camaraderie will come again.

Sean Celebrates 100th Birthday

Congratulations to parishioner Sean Daly who celebrated his 100th birthday on last Sunday week.

The event was marked by a Mass in Kanturk Community Hospital concelebrated by Fr Toby, Fr John and Fr Jim Kenneally and it was a great occasion for Sean, his family and the whole parish community.

Every good wish and blessing to Sean, his family and the staff of the Kanturk Community Hospital.