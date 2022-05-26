Around the Districts: Killavullen, Meelin and Mourneabbey

KILLAVULLEN

Scór na bPáistí

Ballygown NS are in celebratory mode this week, acknowledging the achievements of the fifth and sixth class children who participated in Scór na bPáistí on Friday night in Castletownroche.

The children worked extremely hard for the competition practising during lunch breaks and even on their day off. They also got a lot of support from the teachers in school, as well as Ms O’Dwyer and Ms O’Leary. We are so proud of their effort, their talent and of the way they conducted themselves on Friday. As ever, Ballygown was represented in all 10 competitions and is advancing to the county final next month with an unprecedented seven entries. Roll on June 11.

Exam time

Best of luck to the secondary school pupils who are currently preparing for and sitting their end of year examinations before they begin their summer holidays.

Chiropodist

A chiropody service has started in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, June 11, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Church news

The weekend of June 4 to June 5 marks Pentecost Sunday, the end of the Easter Season and the birthday of the church when the Holy Spirit came upon the disciples making them courageous witnesses to Jesus. We invite those recently Confirmed with the gift of the Holy Spirit to attend any of the Masses that weekend. The Vigil Mass will include Evening Prayer; the 11.30 a.m. Mass, that Sunday, will be celebrated at Nano Nagle Birthplace.

Tom Barry Monument at Annakisha

The cleaning of the monument will be carried out by Eoghan Daltún Sculpture Conservation this week and the restored railings will be reinstalled in early June. On June 12, from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. an event will take place to mark the renovation. Micheál Magner will speak on the life of Tom Barry (1850-1904); Barry Linehan will recount a local event in the War of Independence. Graham Hull will examine the findings of a recent archaeological dig at Annakisha. Nora Moroney will present vignettes from local lore and history. The Thomas Davis Pipe Band will attend. The restored monument will be unveiled by Mr Conor Nelligan, the County Heritage Officer. Donations towards the 20% local contribution to the restoration project are welcome.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto is back up and running. The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. The following people have been the most recent jackpot winners: On Wednesday, May 18, Nora Roche was the lucky winner and on Saturday, May 21, it was won by Chris Ryder. Congratulations and thank you to one and all for your support.

Old magazines

Norma Roche is doing a four-week course with women and she plans on doing some creative work using old magazines. If anyone has spare old ones lying about she would be very happy to take them. Feel free to contact her for any questions 087 7586300, or if people have them they can also drop them off to her home, Roche’s Main Street, Killavullen. Thank you.

Dumping

Recently people happily gave up their time and energy to boost the beauty of our locality by picking up litter, and recently others have been out in force undoing it. Bags of fire ashes are dumped in bags along roadways, not to mention bags of household waste.

Leaving or throwing litter in a public place is an offence which can result in the on the spot fine of €150 or a maximum of €3,000 if you are convicted in the District Court. It might be financially worth disposing of your waste correctly rather than pay the fine.

Stop expecting the good nature of residents who live where you dump, and those who use the walkways for exercise to pick up after you. If the waste was going to look unsightly at the end of the garden, dumping it on the way to the homes of other people is not kind or fair. Leave nothing but your footprints as you leave our area.

Boil Water Notice

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Killavullen Public Water Supply with immediate effect to protect public health. Here is the tect of the notice.

Monday, May 2: Irish Water and Cork County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Killavullen Public Water Supply.

For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice, please go to the following link on the Irish Water website: water.ie/?map=supply and-service-updates, and enter the property’s Eircode. Customers can also call our customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place due to high levels of turbidity in the borehole supply causing the Killavullen Water Treatment Plant to shut down.

GAA club notes

Another win in Division 1 Hurling – Killavullen maintained their good momentum in Division 1 hurling league, with a tight win, against Fermoy, in a game was played in Fermoy, last Wednesday night, the 18th. Short a good few regulars, this gave Killavullen the opportunity to try different players and combinations.

We opened the scoring with a Barry Murphy free, and then, the returning Darragh O’Grady scored a nice point from his midfield berth. Short some hurling practise of late, with an enforced stay in the Gaeltacht in Kerry as part of his teacher training course, Darragh was influential in midfield and can be better again.

Fermoy replied with three scores from play in three minutes between the fifth and eighth minute to go ahead, but Colm Looney equalised only for Fermoy to go forward and score another point. Mikey O’Connor equalised for us, and then, we took over in the scoring stakes for a while, with a succession of points, from Colm again, Eoghan Buckley a Barry Murphy free and a another Colm point to be ahead by 0-08 to 0-04 by the 23rd minute.

Fermoy responded with a pointed free and another from open play, only for Barry Murphy to score four pointed frees in a row from a variety of distances, with Gary Lane and Pádraig Looney fouled in two of the situations. We manufactured two overlap and goal scoring chances but left both behind us without troubling the goalkeeper, but you would have to credit the Fermoy rear guard as well. Fermoy got another free before the short whistle to signal half time. 0-12 to 0-07 was the score at the interval.

Good first half from both teams, and we were blessed to avoid the thunderous showers that fell in North Cork and Cork generally throughout the day, though it did make for a greasy pitch.

Liam Cronin scored a 65 metre shot, that went over the black spot of the goal, but Fermoy came more into the game, with some of the players impressing, and trying to get forward onto their senior team. Fermoy scored another point, and then added to their tally with two pointed frees in the initial six minutes.

Eddie Cotter got another point for us, to stretch out our lead further again, and that lead looked comprehensive when Barry Murphy scored a goal after following in, a Pádraig Looney shot, that dropped short. Very similar score, to his goal against Charleville, in the outcome, and placement, and similar outcome – a green flag. We brought our tally to 15 points with another Barry free only for Fermoy to stage a spirited revival, with a converted 65, followed by a point from play, and then a goal, from a long range free, that we batted out. However, the Fermoy player showed no hesitation, and hit a great ground shot, that fairly flew into the net.

We responded impressively when we had to though, with points again, from Barry from a free, and then a Mikey O’Connor point, when he had to expend a lot of energy to run into the corner, turn his man, and slot other from an acute angle. Barry exploited some more hard work from our substitute John O’Regan, who had done the bustling. Fermoy though, would not lie down, and stayed in the game with another point. Liam converted another 65 metre shot but Fermoy got two points more back. Eoghan Buckley got an important insurance point for us, after a great pass into space, and into his hand from Eddie Cotter. Matty Condon from Fermoy scored a wonder point, one that you would just have to stand back and admire, his control and wrist work but we got the final point, from Darragh again, to bring the score up to 1-21 to 1-17. Good game, good consistent refereeing from Aidan Hyland from Kilworth, and Killavullen would be pleased that they secured another win, with a good few players to come back into the fold.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night, the 17th, in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot but again, we did have some near misses with low numbers drawn. The numbers drawn were 2, 22, and 24. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,300. Next week, the jackpot will be €1,400. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Emily Walsh (seller – John Beechinor); €30 Mick Carroll (seller – Online Sales); €20 Stephen Carey (seller – Michael Linehan). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Nursery Level/underage blitzes – Killavullen juvenile GAA group started training last Monday night, and in a fun filled night, on the Astra Turf in Killavullen, the emphasis was on enjoyment and healthy fun. It is amazing to see the skill levels that some of the children have, even at this early age, no doubt spurned on by a parent, or two, an older sibling, or cousin or just innate ability. Any parent that wishes to get involved would be very welcome.

All the necessary training and coaching badges will be organised by Killavullen GAA Club. To book a place for your child please message Rosemaria Taylor 087 6411959 or Brian O’Driscoll 085 1744420 with your child’s name, address and date of birth.

The progression from that nursery groups, aged five or so, right through the club can be very evident every night of the week, if you were to visit the club grounds, as children train in their respective areas, and with their own age groups.

Just for information, but if anyone has any queries, please do not hesitate to contact any committee member. The following is the schedule, and their coaches.

Monday Night–Nursery–Rosemaria Taylor / U8 (Ella Hayes/ Sheila McCarthy) / U9 (Brian O’Driscoll/ Liam Dorgan) / U15 ( Greg Fennell) / U17 (James O’Mahony)

Tuesday Night–U7 (Patrick Howard) / U10 ( Joe Howard) / U11 ( Dave McCarthy) &U12 (Liam Vaughan) / U13 (Barry Murphy)

Wednesday night is reserved as much as possible for the Ladies Group, and they have other slots interspersed throughout the week as well.

Thursday night–U6 (Eamon Crowley / U11 ( Dave McCarthy) / U12 ( Liam Vaughan) & U13 (Barry Murphy) / U15 ( Greg Fennell) & U17 (James O’Mahony)

Friday tends to be a junior night Saturday morning is manic as well with blitzes and training slots for boys and girls.

Slots also have to be provided for the adults teams so, Killavullen pitches are extremely busy, and scarcely does the grass have time to grow, but it is being maintained at the moment by Tim O’Neill in excellent condition, and we are ever so grateful to Tim for all of his efforts.

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners on 20th May were: Con Twomey, Millstreet, €50; Christine Murphy, Newtown, €35; Marie Brosnan, Newmarket, €35. Spinners for Friday 27th May are: Jeremiah Lane, Newmarket; Paudie Ryan, Freemount; Troy O’Donoughue, Newmarket. Next week’s jackpot is €7,700. Best of luck to all. Confined members weekly lotto, €100 - Liam Sheahan, Meelin.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

Upcoming fixtures and result: Red FM Division 3 HL Meelin 1.17 Argideen Rangers 1.18. A one-point loss for the boys, hard luck lads.

The next fixtures are as follows. 4th June - Meelin vs Aghada in Aghada (Rostellan) @4pm.Best of luck to all in their upcoming games. 16th June - Meelin vs Lisgoold in Meelin @8pm28th May - Rockchapel vs Ballydesmond in Ballydesmond @4pm. 10th June - Rockchapel vs Dohenys in Rockchapel @8pm.

Amentity Projects AGM

The AGM of Meelin Amenity Projects CLG is on Thursday the 16th June at 8pm in the hall. Everyone is welcome.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto – Results 19 May: Jackpot €10,900. Numbers 2, 19, 27, 30. No winner Lucky Dips €20 Eamon Walsh, Dromore; €20 Lorraine & Pat Dennehey, Gortanelig; €20 Pamela Murray, Island; €20 Patricia Walsh, Dromore; €20 Eilis O’Callaghan, MLFC. Thanks to all who support our Lotto

Results last week – Clyda had two games in the Junior Hurling League last week. The first was a draw versus Shanballymore on Wednesday night and we also travelled to Glanworth on Sunday where we were well beaten on a score line of 0-7 to 0-16. Our final two games in the competition will be in two weeks time versus Dromina and Killavullen.

Upcoming Fixtures - Friday 27th May–Junior A Football v Castletownroche in MourneAbbey at 7:30 Saturday 28th May–Senior Football v Carbery Rangers in MourneAbbey at 1:30

Congratulations - Congratulations to ex player Pa Forder who got married to Catherine last weekend. We wish them happiness in their future life together

Summer Camp

Best of luck to Mourneabbey Ladies football club and Clyda Rovers Juvenile Club who will be running a summer camp this year starting on the 25th July for a week. See details on Social media or contact any club officer for further details.