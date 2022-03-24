Around the Districts: Killavullen and Rockchapel

KILLAVULLEN

Confirmation

Congratulations to the young people of our parish, who celebrated a very special day last Wednesday, March 23, when the Sacrament of Confirmation was celebrated in Annakisha Church.

The Bishop of Cloyne, Most Reverend William Crean anointed the pupils of five th and six th class of Killavullen and Ballygown National Schools, who have been busy preparing for this important day in their lives. Thank you to those who have supported them on their journey to this special day, especially the priests, teachers and staff of both schools.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto is back up and running. The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. The following people have been the most recent jackpot winners: On Wednesday, March 16, Nicky Roche was the lucky winner and on Saturday, March 19, it was won by Brendan Canavan. Congratulations and thank you to one and all for your support.

Climb with Charlie

As the number of Covid cases is starting to rise again it has been decided to continue the planned Climb with Charlie in Killavullen but at a more low-key, less crowded way in the interest of the health and safety of those walking and those who have to steward the event.

Instead on Saturday, April 2, you are encouraged to meet up with a friend or two or more, pick the route you would like to walk based on your own ability and to make a donation to the causes Motor Neurone Disease Ireland and Pieta House.

For some a stroll to the mast might be an option, a trek from Ballyhooly to Killavullen is another route being discussed by others. The hill up Monanimy or Carrigacunna might be enough of a climb for some legs or a walk around Nano’s might be just right to join in solidarity with others on this day. It is all about walking a hill, making a climb, for some it may be an actual hill, for others it may be a challenge inside. We will unite with the cause while remaining apart. Donations can be made online at climbwithcharlie.ie/donate/

Schools enrolling

Enrolments for new pupils are now being accepted at Ballygown and Killavullen National Schools. For further information visit killavullenns.ie or ballygown.ie and click on the ‘admissions’ tab for more information on the procedure.

Church news

Lenten Stations: Please contact Fr Gerard if you would like to host the Station Mass for your area. The Station Mass for Killavullen Village and Ballymacmoy will take place next Friday, March 25, at 7.30 p.m. in Killavullen the Mass for Gurranechole; Shonee; Ballingurrane and Killisane will take place on Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m. in the parish office.

Nano Nagle Birthplace: A half-hour of Lenten reflection and prayer is held on each of the Wednesdays of this holy season at 7 p.m.

Lough Derg, Pettigo, County Donegal: has reopened for 2022. Posters detailing this year’s programme are on notice boards. See: loughderg.org.

Special Collection for Ukraine: The Irish Bishops have asked for a Special Collection to be taken up at Masses next weekend to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and to assist the families and children who have had to flee their homeland in advance of the Russian invasion. The proceeds will be directed to Caritas Internationalis, which is the helping hand of the church on the ground in the Ukraine and the surrounding region.

GAA club notes

Goals win game – Killavullen overcame Kilshannig in Glantane earlier on St Patrick’s Day, on a final score of 4-09 to 1-08 but that score may be harsh on our gracious hosts. This game was earmarked to be in Killavullen, but Kilshannig agreed to host the game, as our pitch recovers from the sewage works of last October.

Kilshannig, playing into the Mallow end, of their grounds opening their scoring in the opening minute of the game, when their full forward, Diarmuid O’Sullivan caught an excellent mark inside the 20 metre line, and slotted the ball over the bar confidently. Kilshannig stretched out their lead further with a converted free, scored by the same player before Mickey O’Connor scored a lovely point for us, in the fifth minute.

Kilshannig got back their two point lead in the eight th minute when a lovely converted free, from the extreme right hand corner was slotted over by a fine kick, with a left footed player, the Kilshannig No.9. Killavullen reduced the deficit with a nice point from Jamie Magner in the nine th minute. Jamie, drifted out from his full forward berth, definitely brought the evergreen Roddy O’Mahony, the Kilshannig full back, away out from goals, to exploit the pace of Jamie. Kilshannig replied immediately from their centre forward in the 11th minute and pushed the score 0-05 to 0-02 in their favour when their full forward who was very dangerous on the day, scored another good point in the 15th minute.

Killavullen, playing against the wind, into the community centre end, preferred to keep the ball in hand and worked out space very well to allow Darragh O’Grady to score for us. We were right back in the game, when Séamus O’Mahony managed to keep a free from out the field in play, and was then fouled, so that Eoin Birchill to slot over the free, that was in close to goals in the 21st minute.

Killavullen with our half back line busy, defending and marauding forwarded worked out a great goal scoring chance, that was saved bravely by the Kilshannig custodian from the boot of Jamie. We could have got a free, but we didn’t and such decisions are part and parcel of any game. Kilshannig got the final score of the half in the 28 th from a free, from the centre forward in the 28 th minute to leave the score at half time 0-06 to 0-04.

On the resumption, we cut back into the lead with a free from Eoin in the 4th minute before Eoin got us back level in the next minute and then, put us ahead in the seven th minute of the half, with a nice point from open play. The neat interchanging of passes out the field was a feature of the Killavullen play, and in one such move, Liam Cronin, and Eoghan Buckley were pivotal in releasing Jamie Magner bearing down on goal. Jamie drew the cover, and put Séamus O’Mahony through to slot coolly into the net.

When Séamus Fox scored another quick fire goal, in similar circumstances after been set up by Darragh O’Grady in the 10th minute, it was a telling lead. Mikey O’Connor scored a lovely point for us, before Kian Lane scored a nice point for us, in the 14th minute to open up a decisive lead 2-09 to 0-06 at this juncture.

A feature was the amount of players we effected behind the ball, when Kilshannig attacked, and the width and breath of our players when we attacked. Several players were hugging the tramlines, making the pitch very big, but that takes a lot of selfless running. Kilshannig got a point back from their full forward from a free, and we lost Ronan Barry to an ankle injury, but we were able to call on Billy Norris as an able replacement, cheered on, by Sophie his number1 fan, and daughter.

Mark Nagle was introduced for Séamus O’Mahony and he wasted little time to putting up his hand for a starting berth by finishing impressively in the 22nd minute, for a goal and goaled again in the 24 th minute to open up a very commanding lead.

We introduced a number of substitutes from our strong bench, and Kilshannig scored a free in the 28th minute. A 45 metre shot eluded everyone in the crowded goalmouth in the 29th minute to be the final score of the game. Fine game, played in a sporting fashion, capably handled by John O’Leary on a lovely morning and Killavullen as, already said, appreciate the help of Kilshannig in hosting the game.

Two games played and Killavullen management team would be well pleased with their start to the league. What team will Davy and co. pick on Saturday night would be interesting, and they above in Galway, on a bit of a jamboree after Golf, would be another talking point.

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €1,800 last Tuesday night, when the draw took place in the community centre. The numbers drawn were 12, 18 and 25. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,800. Next week, the jackpot will be €1,900. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Geraldine O’Donovan (seller – Online Sales); €30 Margaret Hayes (seller – Billy Feore); – €20 Pat Angland (seller – John Angland). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website Killavullengaa.com.

Under-21 Ladies – Killavullen 4-14 Midleton 1-8. Killavullen Ladies under-21 welcomed Midleton to Killavullen on Sunday. The first round game of the championship was played in perfect weather conditions and, with the ground firming after the recent dry spell, the stage was set for free-flowing football.

Midleton were short a number of players and both teams played with 14, with Killavullen having the advantage of being able to introduce substitutes to boost our efforts. This was a game full of positives for Killavullen, especially given that it was the first opportunity to play on the pitch.

Midleton were first to score with an early point and after a couple of wides from Killavullen, Andrea Fresh opened our account with a point created by Clara Walsh. A second point followed from Andrea, before Caoimhe O’Riordan, who was to be highly influential at midfield, followed with a great individual point. At the other side, Clare Brennan at full back and Lily Sheahan at centre back were very solid.

A goal from an Eva Lankford free gave Killavullen some early breathing space and strong defending and regular scores ensured we were able to maintain a comfortable margin throughout. Jessica Scuffins, who had contributed well to the Killavullen attack, was unfortunate to take a knock that necessitated her being substituted. Hannah Martin came on and was frequently involved in play. Two good points from Midleton emphasised their continuing threat.

Ava Hanrahan was introduced for the injured Ellie Coughlan, who had also been very influential. Ava made an immediate impact, setting up Kate O’Keeffe for a fine score, before taking one herself. Midleton were unlucky to put a goal opportunity wide, while Emily Fresh was giving a very assured performance for us in goal.

Ava Hanrahan rattled the net with an excellent goal, set up by Kate O’Keeffe. Ava added a point from distance shortly afterwards and our backs finished the half well, combining well to snuff out Midleton attacks. Midleton opened the second half with a point, while Hannah Martin was unlucky not to score a goal for Killavullen. Clara Walsh, who had threatened on a few occasions before this, raised a green flag that reflected well the overall improvement in the team’s composure. Midleton added a point but Emma Taylor and Edwina Dingivan were winning the battle in their respective corners, while Claire Maguire and Camille Ní Shúilleabháin did trojan work on the wings.

Andrea Fresh was in excellent form at the fulcrum of attack. Another great individual point from Ava Hanrahan was matched by excellent defending by Clare Brennan. Caoimhe Griffin, Rachel O’Sullivan, Elizabeth Palmer, Katie Turner and Aideen Cagney, all talented footballers, came on to add great energy in the final quarter. A fine point was scored by Eva Lankford, followed by another Ava Hanrahan point after a great combination of passes from the forward division. Andrea Fresh was the provider for an Eva Lankford point.

Midleton responded with a point, but this was cancelled out by yet another point from Ava Hanrahan. A point for Midleton followed, before Caoimhe Griffin set up Andrea Fresh for a well taken score. Claire Maguire was still full of running and at the end of a typical burst forward, she sent a scorching shot to the back of the net. Caoimhe Griffin and Rachel O’Sullivan combined for a great point from the latter, before Midleton found the net. Ava Hanrahan capped off a fine performance with the final point of the game. The final score was Killavullen 4-14 Midleton 1-8.

This was a very pleasing performance from the full panel in this knock-out championship game. Well done to all our girls.

Forthcoming Fixtures – Division 1 Junior Hurling league, first game is due to be played on March 27 in Killavullen versus Dromina, at 2 p.m.

ROCKCHAPEL

‘The Righteous Are Bold’

Rockchapel Community Centre Committee are holding a fundraiser in association with the Abbeyside Players, who will present ‘The Righteous Are Bold’, a play by Frank Carney.

Directed by Merce Hobson, this three-act play is a phycological thriller that is sure to keep you entertained till the end. Set in the kitchen of a poor farmhouse on the western ridge of Croagh Patrick, early in 1945 it tells the story of a young woman who is possessed by evil spirits till exorcised by an elderly priest.

This will take place on Sunday, April 24, at 8 p.m. For more information call check out the Rockchapel Community Centre Facebook page or contact any member of the hall committee. Your support would be greatly appreciated.