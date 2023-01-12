Cork

Around the Districts: Killavullen and Mourneabbey

Carmel O' Sullivan, Dromtariffe, Rosie Cronin, Banteer, Suzanne O' Neill, Kanturk, Theresa Collins, Banteer, Jackie Corcoran, Millstreet and Rose Healy, Banteer enjoying a get together at the Vintage Bar &amp; Restaurant, Kanturk on Women's Christmas night. Expand
Romy Long and Kate Harding supported the fundraiser for Bumbleance at Mallow GAA Complex in Carrigoon on Women&rsquo;s Christmas Night. Expand
Marian Kiely, Helen Ruby, Annie Connolly and Essie Nagle supported the fundraiser for Bumbleance at Mallow GAA Club in Carrigoon on Women&rsquo;s Christmas Night. Expand

Romy Long and Kate Harding supported the fundraiser for Bumbleance at Mallow GAA Complex in Carrigoon on Women’s Christmas Night.

Marian Kiely, Helen Ruby, Annie Connolly and Essie Nagle supported the fundraiser for Bumbleance at Mallow GAA Club in Carrigoon on Women’s Christmas Night.

KILLAVULLEN

Page Turners

