Around the Districts: Killavullen and Mourneabbey

The eyes of the parish were watching RTÉ1 last Thursday evening to see the local book club, The Camán Book Club, featuring on a new TV programme, Page Turners, as they met and spoke about recently read books.

The Camán Book Club is made up of six members, Máire, Phil, Mai, Kathleen, Pauline and Colette. Their regular reads are mainly made up of fiction titles from Irish and UK authors=85.but the odd Mills and Boon does sneak in between meetings.

As they all live scattered across north rural Cork their meetings tend to be an opportunity to catch up on local and regional news, issues of the day. Most importantly Phil, the groups resident fashionista, gives advice on colour, styles and accessories to the rest of the group.

For Page Turners the Camán ladies read a number of titles that sat outside of their normal tastes. From sports biographies to history, new Irish writers to old Irish favourites they share their (often heated and split) opinions over the course of show. There are three more nights to go, and many more books to be reviewed. Well done ladies, it was a very entertaining show with lots of interesting books to be read.

Chiropody dates

Appointments with our friendly and dedicated chiropodist Patricia are now available for January 14, and February 11 Please contact her at 086 3225052 to arrange an appointment.

Ministers of the Eucharist

A new rota for Eucharistic ministers is currently being prepared. Please contact the parish office if you would like to volunteer. A short programme of preparation from aspal.ie will be available to all returning and new Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist.

Dog Fouling

This is becoming an issue on our pathways and some walkways in our area. It is an offence to allow a dog under your control to foul a public place. If it does happen you, or the person in charge of the dog is required to remove the matter and dispose of it in a suitable, sanitary matter.

Community Council lotto

The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening.

Over the last few Festive weeks the following people were lucky winners of the Killavullen jackpot: John O’Hanlon, Pad Sheahan, Michael Linehan, Main Street, Seán O’Flynn, Seán Browne, Bernard Looney, Patrick Hegarty and Donie Mellerick. Congratulations to you all and thank you to all for your continued support.

GAA club notes

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot last Tuesday night, the opening lotto of 2023, when the numbers drawn, were 3, 11, and 23. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,300. One person had two of those three numbers, and was only one digit away, with their third selection. That all means that the next jackpot will be drawn on January 10 will be for €1,400, if there was to be a winner. That would be a nice way to kick start any New Year. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – Clare Brennan (seller – E Sales); €30 – Jack Stafford (seller – Haven Bar); €20 – Margaret Ryall (seller – Mary Mellerick). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support. Happy a very special New Year and best of luck for 2023.

Membership 2023 – Membership for all aspects of the club is now due for 2023, and the club would be gracious if persons will pay the appropriate fee on the new Central GAA App – Foireann and select Cill An Mhuilinn as your club. Any person experiencing difficulties on the platform can play their subscription to any committee member, or make arrangement to pay directly, to the club treasurer Seán Turner at 086 6015779 or membership officer Ian Roche, at 086 3979833 Juvenile membership is collected through the Foireann App as well.

For the general public, the rates for 2023 are unchanged, as follows: Full Adult membership – Working – €50 Student/OAP – €30. Games are expected to start on the weekend of February 20, so training will commence in advance of then, and it is vital for insurances purposes, that a player has paid their subscription, and a club official has verified the process. There is no insurance in place without the verification step also.

Rebel Bounty Draw – Tickets are now on sale for the Rebel Bounty Draw. The first draw of Rebels’ Bounty 2023 will take place on Thursday, March 30, in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7 p.m. Draws for January, February and March will take place on this date. Ticket sales will close at 1 p.m. on the day of the draw.

Tickets are available on the website gaacork.ie/rebels bounty. Tickets cost €100 each, and tickets will be sold directly by clubs or online at corkgaa.ie/rebelsbounty.

It is now possible to buy the tickets, via the club website Killavullengaa.com where a tab has been placed on the extreme Top of the page, Right Hand Side.

The draw coordinators in Killavullen are John Magner, Carrigacunna John Magner, Bridgetown John Beechinor Brian Mellerick John O’Donovan Seán Turner Finian Magner Ian Roche Juvenile committee of Liam Vaughan, Gillian Forde and Tommy Cremin.

For 2023, Killavullen GAA Club has earmarked the following projects: Sanding of main pitch Electric Entrance gates Remove the steep knuckle in the bank, behind the main goals Procure and pay for a Leg Bench Press for the Strength and Conditioning/Community gym.

Happy New Year – Killavullen GAA wish all their supporters, friends, players and friends a happy New Year, and hope that this dreadful Corona Virus leaves us all. It is dreadfully tough on some people who have to isolate and cocoon away from people, for fear of catching this virus and it many incarnations. However, the tide will turn again, but and hopefully, with the help of the vaccinations and the express wish that the Covid 19 virus is getting more and more diluted, that what was normal live, back in 2019, can return again. Moreover, to quote Kellie Harrington, if you can be anything in 2023, be kind, be mindful, be caring and be yourself is most important.

Condolences – Killavullen GAA Club wish to send condolences to the families of the following personnel.

Kay Daly, Lavally – Sincere condolences to Andrew, Eugene, Pearl, Jeremy and Andy and the extended Daly/Murphy families, on the sad passing of Kay, whom we shall miss, with her kind smile, and a soft word for all.

Teddy O’Reilly, Killavullen – GAA Club mourns the sad passing of Teddy O’Reilly of Ballymacmoy. Our former player and club chairman, from the year 1968. Our deepest sympathy to Siobhán, John, Paul, Sheila, and Ann and all the extended O’Reilly families, in Ireland and Australia. Sharp of wit, and keen of thought, Teddy was pleasant company to be with.

Michael Fitzpatrick, Gleann Na Laoi – Killavullen GAA Club mourns the sad passing of Michael. Our deepest sympathy to Colette, Oliver and Ella Rose and all the Fitzpatrick families. Michael was often with our very dear friend, and his brother Connie, in our company, and then, it was good company.

Paudie Palmer, Killavullen GAA Club mourns and laments that the distinctive voice of local GAA in Cork, in Paudie, will be no more. Our condolences to his family. When Paudie was in his commentary position, he brought the action of the field, the crowd, the setting into all of our lives, and we will miss that.

Forthcoming Fixtures – under-21 Football 2022 – semi-final Game: Killavullen V Buttevant, Sunday, January 15, in Buttevant at 11 a.m. Watch our website and social media pages for updates.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Healthy Clubs: Operation Transformation Walking - Our Healthy clubs organisation has signed up with Operation Transformation this year and will walk as a group under lights every week for a number of weeks . This will commence at 7:30 on Wednesday 11th January so lets get a good crowd out here walking then

AGM - Clyda Rovers AGM will take place on Friday 13th of January at 8:15 in the community cenre. Everyone is welcome!

Lotto - Clyda Rovers Lotto will recommence again this weekend. If anyone would like to buy a prepaid ticket for every draw this year for €100 please let any committee member know. The Lotto Jackpot currently stands at €12,500.