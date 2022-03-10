Around the Districts: Killavullen and Mourneabbey

KILLAVULLEN

Schools enrolling

Enrolments for new pupils are now being accepted at Ballygown and Killavullen National Schools. For further information visit killavullenns.ie or ballygown.ie and click on the ‘admissions’ tab for more information on the procedure.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto is back up and running. The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. The following people have been the most recent lucky winners: On Wednesday, February 23, it was John Brennan and on Wednesday, March 2, it was Connie Looney. On Saturday, February 26, it was won by Elaine Kelleher and on the following Saturday, March 5, it was won by Ronne Ryder. Congratulations and thank you to one and all for your support.

Walk with Charlie

You might have seen Charlie Bird on the Late Late Show recently, or read articles about his diagnosis. Recently Walk With Charlie was launched encouraging people to climb with Charlie on April 2 nd 2021 to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease Ireland, and Pieta House.

Killavullen are going to walk with Charlie on this date, with the finer details still to be ironed out. For some a stroll to the mast might be an option, for others the hill up Monanimy or Carrigacunna might be enough or a walk around Nano’s might be just right to join in solidarity with others on this day. It is all about walking a hill, for some it may be an actual hill, for others it may be a challenge inside. There are still a few weeks to get prepared, walk a little and get ready so save the date.

Yoga With Carmel

Saturday mornings at Nano Nagle Birthplace. Starting on March 5 – phone 022 26411 or email secretary@nanonaglebirthplace.ie to book a place.

The type of yoga Carmel teaches is Vinyasa, which is a flow practice that combines breath with movement, blending Ashtanga and Iyengar styles. Vinyasa is a style of yoga where poses are strung together to form one fluid sequence of movement. The classes are often fast-paced with a focus on connecting the movements with the rhythm of the breath. ‘Vinyasa’ means to move with the breath. Often called ‘flow yoga’, Vinyasa yoga is considered a fast and physically challenging practice but it can also be soft and gentle. Moving with the breath helps your inward focus through deep inhalations and slow exhalations.

Ashtanga poses include sun salutations, a series of standing poses incorporating balance, inversions such as shoulder stands, and seated poses, which are linked by a vinyasa sequence. The Iyengar style of yoga focuses on the precise alignment of each pose. It is a method designed to cultivate strength, flexibility and stability. It can be very therapeutic for certain body ailments.

Busy Hands – Tuesdays

Join the Sisters at Nano Nagle Birthplace – Eileen Nash for knitting and Lois Greene for crochet Beginning on February 16. Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. followed by afternoon tea. Learn a new skill or share your skills with others. We are all life-long learners. No charge.

Book Club – Wednesdays With Nano

Come to Nano Nagle Birthplace on Wednesday, March 16, from 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. to explore the life and challenges of Nano Nagle – native daughter of Killavullen. This recently written booklet by Anne Lyons pbvm, who was part of the team here from 2008 – 2011, is in stock in the bookstore. It is an interesting read and should lead to some informative chat followed by afternoon tea. (Suggested offering €30 – book included)

Parish notes

Children’s Liturgy of the Word begins this week, at the 11.30 a.m. Mass. We are forming a rota of willing and suitable adults to assist with this ministry of explaining the Sunday readings in a child-centred manner. For children aged 5-9. Please contact Fr Gerard if you would like to volunteer.

Lenten Stations: Please contact Fr Gerard if you would like to host the Station Mass for your area. The Station Mass for Ballygriffin and Monanimy will take place at the Nano Nagle Birthplace next Saturday, May 12, at 10 a.m.

Nano Nagle Birthplace: An hour of Lenten reflection and prayer is held on each of the Wednesdays of this holy season at 7 p.m.

Young Christian Workers: A YCW meeting will take place next Sunday (March 13) afternoon at 1.30 p.m. YCW members learn to See-Judge-Act in response to social issues. Contact Rose Murphy for details. All young adults welcome.

GAA club notes

Opening night win in football league – On a perfectly still but desperately cold last Friday night, in Fermoy, under the generator powered lights, Killavullen overcame the youthful second team from Fermoy, in the opening Division 1 football league game of 2022. This was a pleasant game of football, played between two sporting teams, and good to see no rancour or serious malice, in the game, and well marshalled by Aidan Hyland, the referee from Kilworth.

Killavullen had a lot of possession at the start of the game, but some of their passing was slightly off in the timing and the ball did not go to hand, and tenure of the ball lost, as a result. We opened the scoring from a free after Eoin Birchill was fouled, and he converted the score himself.

We lost Gary Lane to a frustrating hamstring reoccurrence quite early in the game as well, with Kian Lane, as substitute replacing his elder brother.

Fermoy got a point back from their centre forward before we scored again, from Eoin, in the 18th minute of the game and the same player scored again in the 20th minute, from a dead ball situation. Killavullen were on top in the middle of the field with Ronan Barry and Eoghan Buckley showing up well. We defended very well also, with Darragh O’Grady and Michael Fresh, behind the ball now, making telling interceptions to thwart Fermoy.

Pádraig Looney may have been aggrieved to see his fine shot parried out by the alert Fermoy custodian but he made immediate amends for that save effort with two splendid points, from distance, in the 24th and 26th minute before he set up Jamie Magner for a very well taken goal in the 28th minute. That score line of 1-05 to 0-01 was a little harsh on Fermoy in the opening half, as they were still very much in this game.

Right at the start of the second half, Pádraig scored another beauty from distance in the opening minute of the game, before Fermoy rallied impressively and got a point in the fourth minute of the half, from a free. Fermoy started to gain more possession, and that ultimately spelt danger, but we rode our good fortune for a number of minutes.

Séamus Fox and Paul O’Sullivan were introduced to bolster up the defence in the 13th minute, but Fermoy scored two quick fire points in the 15th and 16th minute to come right back into the game. Their third point was very good, a lovely arrowed shot from the outside of the boot, that sailed over the black spot.

Killavullen were dangerous on the break, with the player in possession being well supported with willing runners off the shoulder. Our attacks broke down on several occasions, but we finally nailed a score from Paul O’Sullivan with his now refined left leg – Kicking with his left, became Paul’s Covid project, so as the longer the Covid pandemic went on, the better his left leg became. Pádraig Looney added another fine point in the 23rd minute before Brian Cotter got rewarded for his off the shoulder running all night, to be in the right position to score a lovely point, from distance, in the 25th minute of the half.

Séamus O’Mahoney and Mark Nagle were introduced for Jamie Magner and Mikey O’Connor. Fermoy thought they were in on goals, late on, but Brian Cotter made a telling block to avert the danger. Fermoy did score the final point, to bring their tally to 0-05.

The final score was 1-09 to 0-05 which was pleasing start to the backroom team of Killavullen, our own Dave Brosnan as physical trainer/manager and assisted by Kevin O’Regan and Ian Roche. Our backs were good on the night, and stripped the ball from the opposition for a number of turnovers, which was pleasing. With it being the opening game of the year, of course, there were mistakes, but those small issues can be worked on.

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €1,600 last Tuesday night, when the draw took place in the community centre. The numbers drawn were 8, 30 and 34.

The jackpot on the night was, at €1,600. Next week, the jackpot will be €1,700. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 MJ Healy (seller – Mary Mellerick); €30 Megan Arroya O’Callaghan (seller – Mary Mellerick); €20 Ellie Walsh (seller – The Haven Bar. Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Local Winners in Rebel Bounty – The Rebel Bounty draw initiative closed last Tuesday, March 1, to entrants, and the draws for January and February took place later that night. We managed to have two local winners in the February draw, when Fergal O’Connor and Joanne Ryan both came out of the draw drums, and won €250 each. It may not have been apparent, but Joanne and Fergal happen to be brother and sister, and congratulations to each of them.

Killavullen GAA Club targeted the proceeds of the draw this year on the revamped gym, which has cost in excess of 23K to refurbish. We are happy to report that the fantastic community of Killavullen has not left us down again, and strongly supported our efforts. We concluded with 266 participants in the Rebel Bounty draw, which is magnificent for a small junior club, but then, we do not want to be a junior club for ever either. You got to be ambitious.

Forthcoming Fixtures – Division 1 Junior Hurling leagues are due to start on March 13 in Glanworth versus the home team, at 2.00 PM the following week, Killavullen play Kilshannig in Division 1 football league on St Patrick’s morning at 10.30 AM in Glantane. Killavullen are grateful for the Kilshannig club in hosting this game, while our own fields recover after the digging, during the installation of the sewage works.

We also gratefully acknowledge the flexibility of the appointed referee, John O’Leary, who has juggled his time table to allow the game to go ahead.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto Draw – Results draw March 4th. Jackpot €9,800 Numbers1,14,23,32 No Winner Spot Prizes €30 Aidan Walsh, Clyda €20 Dan Stack, Whitescross €10 BriaCreedon, Bottlehill €10 EilishNugent, Island €10 FiadhSpillett, Nursetown

Weekend Results – The Footballers returned to action last weekend. First up were the Juniors who travelled to Churchtown last saturday in the Div 2 League and lost on a score-line of 0-7 to 2-11 On Sunday our Seniors travelled the long Journey to Ilen Rovers and had a great win 9 points to 8. Our Nine points were scored by Dan O’Callaghan 0-6 (3f), Sean Kelly (1), Cormac O’Reilly (1) and Kevin Graham

Fixtures – Next weekend its return to hurling next weekend where our Junior A’s are away to Liscarroll on Sunday and our Junior B’s are at home to Ballygiblin on Friday night. Best of lucj to both teams Cork U20s Well done to Eoghan Walsh who lined out corner forward for Cork U20s last weekend versus Galway where they had a great win and Eoghan chipped in with 2 points

Avondhu Draws – The Avondhu draws were held last week and pitted us against the following teams in Junior A Championships

Football: Group 1 Mallow, Clyda Rovers, Kilshannig, Fermoy

Hurling: Group 3 Killavullen, Castletownroche,Clyda Rovers

Ukraine Crisis

We as a community are doing what we can to support the crisis in Ukraine by collecting funds for humanity means. We have placed a collection box in Derry Murphys and The Hill Bar to collect funds or else please contact the committee.