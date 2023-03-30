Around the Districts: Killavullen and Meelin

Donal, John and Jerry Cronin presenting a cheque for €10,895 to Trish Kelly and Breeda Dyland of Kerry Cancer Support Group, proceeds from the recent Tureencahill Tractor Run. The Cronin Family thanked all those who supported the event.

KILLAVULLEN

Water trouble

You never miss the water till the well runs dry – how true. After almost a year of a boil notice being in place for Killavullen the news filtered through on Monday that at last the water was safe to use without boiling. Uisce Éireann notified customers supplied by the Killavullen Public Water Supply that the Boil Water Notice issued on May 2, 2022, has been lifted with immediate effect following consultation undertaken with the HSE.

All consumers on the Killavullen Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

The notice was originally issued due to high levels of turbidity in the borehole supply. Uisce Éireann operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Cork County Council to carry out the necessary upgrade works to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

Uisce Éireann Operations Lead, Pat Britton said: ‘Uisce Éireann wishes to thank the people of Killavullen for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this Boil Water Notice. We are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the public who shared these updates.

‘We are also working on a permanent solution to ensure a more reliable water supply. However, till then, additional Boil Water Notices may need to be issued to protect public health.

‘To safeguard the water supply in the long term, Uisce Éireann is progressing plans to connect Killavullen to the Mallow Public Water Supply Scheme, replacing and decommissioning the local water supply and ensuring safer, more reliable drinking water now and into the future. A design and build contractor has been engaged to progress the design of a permanent solution. Following the design phase, construction is expected to commence before the end of Q2 2023.

‘The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on water.ie.

‘Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.’.

Clean-up of the roads

Killavullen Community Council and Killavullen GAA are proud to lend a hand with the clean-up of the roads of the parish, which will occur on the Saturday, April 1.

Sadly, this seems to be necessary every year, and we wish it was not, but under the guidance of John Magner, Carrigacunna and Marion O’Regan, from Killavullen Community Council, again this year, a large volume of material will be invariably picked up. The material will be placed in the club GAA Grounds on Saturday, and removed by Country Clean on Sunday, for which we appreciate.

Coffee cups, Coke cans, Plastic bottles, Pizza boxes and some large old televisions and tyres were the most common items picked up, in 2022 all of which can be recycled if a person is civic minded enough to do so.

Much of made of the young climate activists marching through of streets demanding action on climate change. Very laudable, but start on your doorstep. Society needs to change, and young people can bring about that seismic shift. Report instances of littering, and if you are in a car that discards litter, ask them to stop, pick it up and refrain from doing so again.

A handful of individuals are spoiling the countryside for us all, and the law needs to start prosecuting people for this crime. Leaving or throwing litter in a public place is an offence. You can get an on-the-spot fine of €150, or a maximum fine of €4,000 if you are convicted in the District Court. Local authority litter wardens and the Gardaí can issue on-the-spot fines.

Chiropody Dates

Appointments with our friendly and dedicated chiropodist Patricia are now available for Easter Saturday, April 8, Please contact her at 086 3225052 to arrange an appointment.

Golf outing

Fancy a hole in one? A Killavullen outing to Dundrum Golf Course is being organised by P Coakley on Saturday, April 15, Any golfer interested in attending is asked to book by contacting 087 2104619.

Farmer’s Market

Killavullen Farmer’s Market is looking forward to its next market on Saturday, April 1, in the Nano Nagle Birthplace, Ballygriffin. Come along to source some fresh, local produce from 10.30 a.m. till 1 p.m. The market offers a wide range of delicious treats from seasonal vegetables to artisan bread and homemade jams and chutney. You can also find a selection of handcrafted goods including jewellery, ceramics and textiles. Not only is the market a great opportunity to support local farmers and artisans, but it is also a chance to meet other members of the community and enjoy a morning out over coffee.

Schools enrolling

Killavullen and Ballygown National Schools are accepting applications for new enrolments in September 2023. Under recent guidance from the Department of Education applications are to be made in the springtime.

Church news

Communion to the sick and House/Housebound: Please contact the parish office if you are sick or housebound and would like to receive Communion.

Lourdes: The Cloyne Lourdes Pilgrimage, will resume this year for the first time since the pandemic and take place from June 2 to June 7. All bookings should be made through Joe Walsh Tours at 89 Harcourt Street, Dublin two, D02WY88. Bookings are also accepted over the telephone 01 241-0800. A deposit of €300 is required. Pilgrims, who would like to travel with the Special Assisted Section should apply to Cloyne Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes, c/o Parish secretary, 27/28 Bank Place, Mallow, Co. Cork. Tel: 022 20276. This special assisted/sick section is accommodated at the Accueil Notre Dame. The closing date for receipt of this application is March 31.

Lough Derg 2023 Pilgrimage Season: Posters with details of the traditional Three Day and One Day Retreat events between May 1 and September 15 are displayed on the church noticeboards or visit loughderg.org.

Community Council lotto

Each lotto draw the bonus ball of the main draw is used to select the winner of the Community Council lotto winner. The lucky winners in March have been Pat Hegarty, Kate O’Connor, Brian Mellerick, Rosie Deady, Sophie Linehan, John Beechinor, Finbar O’Keeffe and Bernard Looney. The Community Council appreciates all support of this draw weekly.

GAA club news

Second league win in a row – Killavullen played their third league game in the Avondhu Division 1 football league last Sunday evening against Kilshannig in Glantane on a pitch that was in excellent condition, considering the rain over the previous days.

Kilshannig started the brighter of the two sides and had the first two scores on the board inside five minutes. Killavullen were slow to start but got up and running through a point from Jamie. As the game began to settle after 10 minutes Killavullen’s inside forward line (Paudie Looney, Jamie Magner, and Charlie Lillis) really looked to have the beating of their men. Supplied by quick ball from midfield (Ronan Barry and Liam Fox) and a hard-working half-forward line (Eogahn Buckley, Eddie Cotter, and Gary Lane) a number of excellent goal chances were created but none were taken due to inaccuracy and excellent goalkeeping.

Further points from Eddie Cotter, Paudie Looney, Eoghan Buckley, Jamie Magner, and a free from Charlie Lillis had Killavullen stretching out the lead to 0-8 to 0-3 before Paudie finally got the goal that Killavullen’s attacking play deserved. At the back Seán Bartley, Fionn Magner, and Mike Walsh were doing very well against a lively Kilshannig forward line. Strong running from Paul O’Sullivan, Eoghan Birchall, and Brian Cotter kept the Kilshannig half-forward line often defending deep in their own half at times. Half time and Killavullen lead comfortably 1-11 to 0-6

Kilshannig came more and more into the game in the second half and a fine save was required from James Angland to keep Killavullen’s lead intact. Killavullen struggled to break down a well-organised Kilshannig defense and the space that the Killavullen forwards enjoyed in the first half was being closed down much quicker by the strong play from Kilshannig. Killshannig chipped away at Killavullen’s lead as the wide count from Killavullen began to soar.

Heading into the final seven minutes Kilshannig had it back to a four-point game when their full forward scored a goal with a clever finish with the outside of the boot. Credit due to Killavullen, who battened down the hatches to see out the final minutes to win on a scoreline of 1-14 to 1-11.

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot, last Tuesday night. The numbers drawn were 10, 13, and 35. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,200. The next jackpot next Tuesday night will be €1,300 if there was to be a winner.The winners of the lucky dips last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – Seán Nagle (seller – John Angland); €30 – Thomas Dorgan Snr (seller – Rosemaria Taylor); €20 – Tom Barry, Monanimy (seller – Michael Linehan). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support.

Upcoming Fixtures – The 2023 Hurling Leagues will continue with the following games concerning Killavullen; Saturday, April 1, at 6 p.m. in Killavullen, Killavullen V Milford 2023, Avondhu Division 3 Hurling League; Sunday, April 2, at 2.30 in Killavullen, Killavullen V Charleville, 2023 Avondhu Division 1 Hurling League.

MEELIN

Meelin Local History Group

Meelin Local History Group is currently working on a sequel to “Meelin Through The Years”. We would be delighted to hear from anyone with a story, poem, old photos, first communions or any events, achievements etc. Please contact Eleanor 087-3103323 or Julia 087-2757608.