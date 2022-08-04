Around the Districts: Killavullen and Meelin

KILLAVULLEN

Chiropody service

A chiropody service has started in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, August 20, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

National Heritage Week

National Heritage Week 2021 will take place from Saturday, August 13, to Sunday, August 21. There is a huge bank of nationwide events taking place over the week and further details can be found at heritageweek.ie One of the upcoming events takes place locally at Ballygriffin: A talk on the Spirits Of Woods and Water At the Birthplace of Nano Nagle is planned on August 14 between 2 and 5 p.m. with Ted Cook and Sr. Mary.

A guided tour via the ‘cosmic walk’ proceeding along the banks of Blackwater River – exploring the river riparian and aquatic wildlife. We will plant an appropriately provenanced tree and proceed through old Kilavullen village to the nearby Beechtree lined avenue to Carrigcunna Castle – medieval seat of the De Naglo Family. Guide Dogs Only. Meet at the Convent Carpark at 2 p.m. Further details 086 8789891 or email rachel.ocallaghan@corkcoco.ie.

Church news

Mass times in the parish, August 2022: for the coming weeks of August, daily Mass will be celebrated at 9.30 a.m. at Killavullen and weekend Sunday Masses will take place at the usual times.

On Sunday, August 14, Fr Patrick Ryall OSM will be the celebrant at the 10 a.m. Mass. Fr Pat, originally from Annakisha, is a Servite priest and is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of his ordination. We congratulate him on his many years of ministry, mostly recently in Rome and London. =95 On Monday, August 15 (The Feast Assumption), 10 a.m. Mass will be celebrated in Annakisha Church. An evening Mass for the feast-day will take place in Killavullen Church at 7.30 p.m.

Farmers Market

The next market is taking place on Saturday, August 13, and every fortnight thereafter from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to come along.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto: The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. The following people have been the most recent jackpot winners. Last Wednesdays winner was Catherine Thornhill. Our Saturday winner last week was Rosie Deady. Congratulations and thank you to one and all for your support.

Avondhu Way

A series of long walks are being organised in our area for this coming weekend. One walk is Avondhu Way Day 2: Mourneabbey – Killavullen €30 – Saturday, August 6 (17km) Check in Killavullen 9.30.10 a.m., bus to Mourneabbey, walk to Killavullen Starting from Mourneabbey, day 2 (17km) has a gradual ascent into Knockaraura Woods. The trail then continues through a network of woods with a wide variety of native trees on display before descending to pick up the Killavullen loop trail before finishing in Killavullen.

Avondhu Way Day 3: Killavullen – Ballyhooly €30 Day 3 – Saturday, August 20 (17km) Check in Ballyhooly 9.30.10 a.m., bus to Killavullen, walk to Ballyhooly. This predominantly woodland trail begins with picking up the Killavullen loop as it ascends through Corran Wood. The trail continues through Ballydague Woods with the soothing sounds of streams along the route as the Ballyhoura and Galtee mountain ranges appear across the valley. The trail descends towards and then crosses the river Blackwater with Ballyhooly Castle a picturesque backdrop. There are many more walks available to join on the website siuleile.com.

Litter bug(s) strike again

It was appalling to see the amount of rubbish being left at the bottle bank lately. It is probably a waste of time asking those responsible to return and clean-up, but they might ask themselves ‘who is going to clean up your rubbish’.

Our community is very lucky to have these facilities BUT they may be withdrawn if the small few disrespecting individuals keep dumping. If the banks are full anyone can ring Cork County Council and request them to be emptied. Please stop dumping at the bottle bank. Take your rubbish home.

Garda Advice in relation to bogus phone calls

We are all being asked to be extra cautious and more alert to phone calls we may get from people claiming to be from financial institutions e.g. Banks, post office or government agencies who are trying to get information so that they can take money from our bank accounts.

If you get a call that you are worried about, or makes you suspicious in any way at all, or if you are unsure if the call is genuine it is a good idea to hang up, look up the number of the organisation in a phone book, from old statements or letters you have got in the post or online (do not ring the number back as this may be a false number) and ask for assistance. Explain to them that you got a call from them looking for personal information and you wanted to check out the matter.

You can also ring your local garda Station and tell them of your concerns if you get calls from a financial or government agency looking for your bank details for money. The calls may sound very real, and often use scaremongering to deduct money from you. It is ok to hang up and redial the agencies with their genuine, official number for help. You will not be in trouble for double checking the validity of any such call, but it could be costly if you do not.

Road closure

The plans to close in the Killavullen to Ballymagooly road in August have changed. More details to follow in the coming weeks.

Siul Eile Group

On Saturday next, August 6, the Siul Eile Group plan to walk from the Clyda Rovers GAA Grounds, to Killavullen GAA Grounds. This is the second leg of a 107km walk on behalf of the social enterprise group, Siul Eile.

Siul Eile are doing the Avondhu Way from Bweeng in Co Cork to Clogheen in Co. Tipperary in six stages. Stage two concludes at Killavullen, at the GAA grounds, which will be available for parking, toilets and facilities, that the group can use to sit down after the walk for tea and food. Stage two is set for Saturday the 6thth August. We would expect 100-150 on the walk.

Siul Eile Organisers will be arriving in Kilavullen at 8.30 a.m., check in for the walkers will take place 9 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. The Walkers are then bussed to the start of walk and walk back to Killavullen (17km). The Walk will start about 10 a.m., and should take the group 3.5-4 hours to walk back, so arrive in Killavullen 1.30 p.m. to 2 p.m.,

More details on Siul Eile and this walk can be obtained by contacting, Liam Fleming of Siul Eile on;

GAA club news

Half-Marathon – On Sunday morning, August 7, the Irish Mountain Running Association (Munster) will be organising the Nagle Mountains Half-Marathon and again, will be using the GAA grounds for parking of the cars, and registering for the event.

The contact for this event is Derek Walsh – derekwals@gmail.com and registeration will take place in the club grounds from 9 a.m.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night, the 26th in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 14, 19 and 23.The jackpot on the night was, at €2,300. Next week, the jackpot will be €2,400. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Michael Barry, Ballyduff (seller – Michael Linehan); €30 Pat O’Regan (seller – Pat O’Regan) €20 Denis Collins (seller – The Haven Bar) Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Forthcoming Games – The forthcoming championship date for the Junior A Hurling and Football championship is as follows: Hurling – Killavullen V Clyda Rovers – on Saturday, August 6, in Glantane at 7.30pm Junior A Football Q-Final – Killavullen V Kilworth – on Thursday, August 11, in Castletownroche at 7pm.

Golf classic – Killavullen GAA will be running or annual golf classic in Doneraile Golf Club on September 16 and 17. We are asking individuals and local business for support for this event.

There are a number of ways to support this event. Enter a team of three people for €120; the format is Champagne Scramble and there are times available from 8.00 AM to 4 p.m. There are a number of excellent prizes for the winners and a meal is included. Sponsor a Tee Box for €50; Have your family name/company name displayed on a tee box sponsor a Landing Green for €100; Have your family name/company name displayed in and around the landing green area.

If you would like to play or advertise, we would be delighted to have you involved. You can revert to any committee member or directly to Dave Brosnan – Mobile 086 0558173; Ian Roche – secretary Killavullen GAA Club 2022 – Mobile 086 3979833; John O’Donovan, PRO Killavullen GAA Club 2022 – Mobile 086 3934232 simply reserve a slot for your team to killavullengolfclassic@outlook.com Thank you again and regards.

Fantasy Football – The junior players groups, led by Ian Roche and Fionn Magner had initiated their Fantasy Football League again for the forthcoming Premier League season, which starts on August 6. This will be a very interesting Premier League season this year, with the interruption to the league, caused by the World Cup in Qatar in December.

Entry is easy, just follow the instructions on the poster, and pay by Revolut to 083 4835293, or to Collection Pot on, collectionpot.com/pot/3015798. The code to participate is w0fsq4.

Any issues joining, please get in touch with Ian or Fionn, at 083 4835293.

U7 Player of the week – Well done to Piarais Howard on winning our under-7 player of the week last, his kicking and passing to teammates was excellent, great stuff Piarais.

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners on 29th July were: Lynn O’Sullivan, Online, €45; Denise and Aileen c/o Elaine Hickey, Rockchapel, €35; Damien Dugdale, Boherbue, €50. Spinners for Friday 5th August: Sean Walsh, Tullylease; Kieran & Helen Linehan, Meelin; Kieran Linehan, Meelin. Next week’s jackpot is €8,700. Best of luck to all.

Confined members weekly lotto, €100 -Kevin Collins, Meelin. A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

Results: Sunday July 31st, IAFC R1 Kildorrery V Meelin finished on a scoreline of 2.20-to-0.11-point defeat for Meelin. Hard luck boys, we are out again next weekend. Best of luck lads.

Upcoming fixtures: Sunday August 7th, IAHC R2 Sarsfields V Meelin @ Mourneabbey 3pm. Saturday August 27th, IAHC R3 Mayfield V Meelin @ Glantane 2pm. Please support our boys and there will be updates on our social media also.

Keep an eye out on social media for updates especially juvenile match updates as there will be many over the next number of weeks also.