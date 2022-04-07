Around the Districts: Killavullen and Meelin

Catherine Thornhill, Shirley Lankford, Marie Lane and Gary Lane on one of the little bridges near ballyhooley last Saturday. A group of people walked the Killavullen- Ballyhooley trail last Saturday as part of Climb with Charlie.

The Killavullen U8 team who played wonderfully showing off all their talents at a football blitz in Carrigoon last Saturday.

The Killavullen u11 team pose for a photo ahead of their first game of the season in Buttevant last week

KILLAVULLEN

Annual Spring Clean

Killavullen GAA, in conjunction with Killavullen Community Council has organised to do a spring clean again this year on April 9, starting at 10 a.m.

Participants should wear a high vis jacket, and gloves. Material will be brought to the GAA grounds on the day, and collected shortly afterwards. No garage clean-up, please. People should organise themselves in groups on their own roads/areas though some people will be necessary to disperse to less populous roads. Any queries please revert to John Magner, Carrigacunna (GAA club) or Marion O’Regan (Killavullen community council).

Climb with Charlie

Well done to all who participated in this event last Saturday in aid of MSN Ireland and Pieta House. There were many walkers who took advantage of favourable weather to walk their own path in solidarity with thousands of others all over the country.

Basketball

Basketball for adults starts next Monday in Killavullen Hall 730 p.m. – 830 p.m. Numbers are limited. Book in early with John Morrissey at 083 1053666.

Meeting

Killavullen Community Council will host a meeting on Tuesday, April 12, at 830 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.

Census 2022.

Census Enumerators will be calling around to houses this week to collect the census which was to be filled out last Sunday evening. Please make sure you have your one complete.

School Bus

Applications for School Transports is currently being accepted for the upcoming school year 2022-2023. If your child intends to take the bus to school next year you will need to add their name to the list. buseireann.ie/schools.

Congratulations Rachel

Congratulations to Rachel Barrett, a sixth class pupil of Killavullen, who was selected to represent Cork in the Primary Games at the Cork V Kerry semi-final on May7th next.

Cúl Camp date

Killavullen GAA Club will host its Kellogg’s Cúl Camp on Monday, July 4, till Friday, July 8. Details to follow.

Raffle for Ed Sheeran tickets

Killavullen Juvenile Club are holding a raffle for Ed Sheeran tickets. Enjoy the experience of seeing Ed Sheeran at the Premium Level, in Pairc Ui Chaoimh by entering into a draw for two tickets that is being organised by the Juvenile Club. This performance is part of his Mathematics tour performance in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Friday, April 29, Tickets for that draw are only €5, and can be purchased by clicking the link below. admin.sportsmanager.ie/sportlomo/registration/event-registration/index/11032.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto is back up and running. The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. The following people have been the most recent jackpot winners: On Wednesday, March 30, Rita Broderick was the lucky winner and on Saturday, April 2, it was won by Lottie, Anna and Harry Congratulations and thank you to one and all for your support.

Church news

Lenten Stations: The Station Mass for Loughquinn, Wallstown, Carriganaltig, etc., Ballygown, Dromdeer, Powerstown, etc., Lacknamona, Lisanisky, Mount Nagle, etc., will take place next Friday, April 8, at 7.30 p.m. in Killavullen Church.

Nano Nagle Birthplace: A half-hour of Lenten reflection and prayer is held on each of the Wednesdays of this holy season at 7 p.m.

Killavullen Young Christian Workers: A meeting will take place next Sunday afternoon, departing Killavullen Church at 1.30 p.m. for hillwalking. To join Killavullen YCW contact Rose Murphy or email ycwkillavullen@gmail.com.

Baptism Meeting: A meeting of parents with a child preparing for baptism will take place in the parish office on April 11 at 7 p.m.

Easter Triduum: will be celebrated in our parish beginning with the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at Annaksiha at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, followed by a vigil of prayer at the Altar of Repose in Annakisha. On Good Friday there will be an outdoors Way of the Cross at 3 p.m. at Annakisha and the celebration of the Lord’s Passion that evening in Killavullen at 7.30 p.m. The Easter Vigil for the parish will take place on Saturday, April 16, at 8 p.m. in Killavullen.

GAA club notes

Semi-final Heartbreak for under-21 Ladies – The old adage that goals win games rang very true around Killavullen GAA Grounds on Sunday as Naomh Fionnbarra raised six green flags to frustrate the home team, who themselves scored a highly impressive 2-16 over the hour.

The visitors had made the long trek from Ballingeary and Inchigeela to contest this under-21 county semi-final, but they were the first to settle with Clara Walsh and Ava Lankford points our only answers in the opening quarter to a goal and three points from the mid-Cork side.

This period saw Naomh Fionnbarra defend their goal with huge determination, and try as they might the girls in blue failed to breach the goal-line. Hannah Martin and Ava Hanrahan tried valiantly from either corner to fashion scores but a packed goalmouth held firm.

An increase in tempo from Killavullen and more precise passing brought a marked improvement in the second quarter, and the two Ava’s profited from a good supply of ball from Andrea Fresh and Caoimhe O’Riordan. Clara Walsh and Kate O’Keeffe made their trademark driving runs forward. Ava Lankford pilfered a goal and three points, while Ava Hanrahan added two points. Edwina Dingivan, Clare Brennan and Emma Taylor, as always were giving their all in front of goal, while Siobhán Sheehan, Claire McGuire and Camille Ní Shúilleabháin were getting the upper hand in the half back line. Naomh Fionnbarra were rattled and managed only two points. At the short whistle, the lead had swung in Killavullen’s favour, as we now led 1-7 to 1-5.

The game resumed in similar fashion with Ava Lankford kicking two frees with exceptional accuracy and Killavullen supporters dared to dream of a county final appearance. But the Gaeltacht girls had other ideas and they hit a purple patch.

Despite the best efforts of our hard-working backs and some great saves from Emily Fresh, we yielded three goals and a point, before Ava Hanrahan raised our hopes again with a cracking goal. Ellie Coughlan used her speed and athleticism to win and carry the ball. Lily Sheahan had opened well in the half back line before switching to the forward line. Fresh legs were introduced to telling effect in the person of Caoimhe Griffin and Rachel O’Sullivan and the whole team found renewed energy for a spell.

Ava Lankford maintained her exhibition of point-scoring from play as well as from frees. Five points from her, as well as a point from Ava Hanrahan, over a 12 minute period, pushed us ahead by the minimum and the tension was palpable.

Disaster struck when Naomh Fionnbarra pounced for yet another goal. Killavullen were still not prepared to surrender and fought valiantly to fashion a score to at least level the game, with time ticking ominously towards the final whistle. A cruel blow was dealt at the end, however, as it was the visitors who were to get the goal that copper-fastened their victory.

A fantastic effort from a wonderful panel of players was unfortunately not enough. Congratulations to Naomh Fionnbarra and best of luck in the final.

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €2,000 this week, when the draw took place in the community centre. The numbers drawn were 1, 18 and 26. The jackpot on the night was, at €2,000. Next week, the jackpot will be €2,100. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Redmond Lane (seller – Himself); €30 Josephine Hazelwood (seller – John Angland) €20 John Magner (seller – Himself). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Forthcoming Fixtures – Division 1 Junior Hurling league, is due to be played on April 8 in Churchtown versus Churchtown/Liscarroll Gaels at 18.45 PM.

Membership 2022 – Membership for all aspects of the club is now due for 2022, and the club would be gracious if persons will pay the appropriate fee on the new Central GAA App – Foireann and select Cill An Mhuilinn as your club. Any person experiencing difficulties on the platform can play their subscription to any committee member, or make arrangement to pay directly, to the club treasurer Seán Turner at 086 6015779 or membership officer John O’Donovan, at 086 3934232.

It is also possible to pay via the club website now – killavullengaa.com. Pay before the deadline date of April 17, and be in with a chance to win two tickets for the Ed Sheeran concert in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, on Thursday, April 28.

MEELIN

Meelin GAA

RED FM Division 3 HL Group B Fixture: Meelin vs Russell Rovers on Saturday 9th of April @ 4pm in Meelin. Please support. Keep an eye out on social media in case there are any changes to times or dates. Best of luck lads.

Duhallow GAA jerseys for Ukraine

Duhallow GAA will be selling a jersey designed by Paul Galvin for the Ukrainian people. The jersey will cost 50 euro and will have the Ukrainian colours and the Duhallow crest. More information to follow.

Spin and Win

Winners for 1st April were Michelle Collins, Rockchapel, €60; Ben O’Sullivan, Knockcovane, €30; Niamh Yates, Tetbury, England, €60. Spinners for next week Friday 8th of April are:Jeremiah Lane, Newmarket; Liam O’Sullivan, Meelin; John Noel Browne, Meelin. Next week’s jackpot is € 7000 Best of luck to all.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin Hall

A cookery demonstration will be held in Meelin hall on Wednesday 13th April. Doors open at 7.30pm. Admission €10. Cheese & wine reception, raffle on the night.

Contact

The email address for anything to be included in the notes is meelinnotes@gmail.com