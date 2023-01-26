Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Clothes collection

Killavullen Juvenile GAA Club will be accepting clothes for their annual clothes collection on Wednesday, January 25, and Friday, January 27, at the club dressing rooms between 730 p.m. and 830 p.m. If you have clothes bagged and need they collected please contact 087 9448844. All donations to this collection are greatly appreciated. All money raised are for the benefit of the Juvenile GAA Club.

Farmer’s Market

Killavullen Farmer’s Market will resume for 2023 on Saturday, February 3.

Patchwork group.

Killavullen Patchwork group met up again on Tuesday evenings between 7.30 to 9.30 p.m. in the community centre Killavullen. If anybody wishes to join please come along to one of the future Tuesday gatherings.

Schools enrolling

Killavullen and Ballygown National Schools are accepting applications for new enrolments in September 2023. Under recent guidance from the Department of Education applications are to be made in the springtime.

Chiropody Dates

appointments with our friendly and dedicated chiropodist Patricia are now available for February 11 Please contact her at 086 3225052 to arrange an appointment.

Church news

Sacristans New and Retiring We thank Tadhg and Margaret Ryall for their generous service as sacristans at Annakisha Church over the past five years. We welcome Cals Healy as the new Annakisha sacristan. We also welcome Marie O’Neill (Monanimy) as the new weekday sacristan at Killavullen.

Ministers of the Eucharist: A new rota for Eucharistic ministers is currently being prepared. Please contact the parish office if you would like to volunteer. A short programme of preparation from aspal.ie will be available to all returning and new Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist.

Flower Arrangers at Killavullen: We thank all those taking part in the flower arranging rota at Killavullen Church. A new rota is presently being compiled. Please let Fr Gerard or Elizabeth Garry-Brosnan know if you would like to sign up for this year.

Dog fouling

Dog fouling is becoming an issue on our pathways and some walkways in our area.

It is an offence to allow a dog under your control to foul a public place. If it does happen you, or the person in charge of the dog is required to remove the matter and dispose of it in a suitable, sanitary matter.

GAA club news

Under-21 Football Champions – Last Saturday night in Kildorrery, in front of a very decent crowd, Killavullen won the under-21 B Football Championship for 2022, with a comprehensive win, over Mitchelstown.

The compact stand in Kildorrery added to the atmosphere, with every shout, for ‘C’ mon the Town’, reciprocated by the Killavullen wits, with ‘C’ mon the Village’, and then, the cry from the large number of Ballygiblin hat wearing crowd, with ‘Up the Crossroads’. It made for good banter.

The game was slow to get going, with a number of wides for Killavullen before Patrick O’Grady, scored a free for us, in the 10th minute after Mark Nagle had been tripped, in the act of shooting. Mitchelstown responded with a point from a converted 45-metre shot after Niall in our goals had to deal with a high ball into the goalmouth area, when we were lucky not to concede a goal.

We got our opening goal in the 18th minute when Séamus O’Mahony was close in on goals, and got a deflection to a Liam Fox shot, that was dropping short, and looked like been an easy catch for the Mitchelstown custodian, but you have to credit Séamus for being alert in that situation. Mitchelstown responded with a converted free in the 19th minute, but now, Killavullen were in the ascendancy, especially in the critical middle third of the field, where Ronan Barry and Liam Fox were beginning to dominant.

Patrick O’Grady scored another converted free in the 22nd minute, again after Mark, so elusive and devastatingly quick on the night was fouled again. Patrick had another converted free; this time after Jamie Magner was fouled, in the 25th minute. We got a great boost just before half time, when a free from an acute angle from Patrick, from the stand side of the field came down off the post, and Séamus was sharpest to react and poached another goal. 2-03 to 0-02 was the score at the interval.

Killavullen played some scintillating football in the second period. The midfield gained great possessions, and the running of the halfback line, off the shoulder of the man in possession, always gave Killavullen an avenue to run hard and direct at the Mitchelstown rear guard. What was then particularly impressive was decisive low trajectory kick passes into an inside forward line, whose appetite for destruction on the night was impressive. Mitchelstown could not simply live with the runs and movements of Mark Nagle, Séamus O’Mahony and Patrick O’Grady.

Liam Fox opened the scoring in the first minute of the half. Mark saw one effort canon back off the upright, before he then forced a great save from the Mitchelstown goalkeeper shortly thereafter. At the back, our defence was out in front of their men all night, attacking the ball with abandonment, and showing great desire. Fionn was very good at full back, aided and assisted by Seán and Michael on the flanks, who were very composed on the ball, and whose overlapping runs at the appropriate times, gave great platforms to attack.

Séamus scored another point for us, in the seventh minute, after being found in space by Mark, before Killavullen scored their third and final goal in the 11th minute. Again, a run from Brian Cotter released Mark Nagle on the flank, who cut inside to feed Patrick O’Grady, who drew the defender and off loaded to Jamie, again running off the shoulder, who finished with aplomb to the net. Mark scored a great point from an acute angle in the 13th minute, when he twisted and turned, and twisted again to ultimately create space for a wonder point.

Mitchelstown stayed in the game, with a goal in the 14th minute after a greasy ball was spilled in and around our goals. We answered that back, with a great point from the very hardworking captain, in Liam Fox, which rocketed over the bar, but you suspect with the venom, that Liam hit it with, his mind was on getting a goal. What was pleasing about the score was that Darragh O’Grady, who fed the ball to Liam, turned over Mitchelstown in possession but also that Liam was still making lung bursting runs up and down the field, and when he did, Ronan stayed around the middle of the field to mind against a Mitchelstown break out.

Killavullen rung out a number of changes at the juncture, and gave others, from their very sizeable bench game time. Joe Cagney came on for the impressive Seán Bartley, in defence, and Mikey O’Connor came out for Kian Lane, who gave his marker a torrid time over the 45 minutes, he was on the field, he simply did not stop running.

Rory Regan came on for Mark Nagle, who was spellbinding; Ultan Cottey for the man of the match in Séamus O’Mahony, and Colin Carey, for Jamie Magner, the centre forward who went through an amount of possession.

Mitchelstown got another point from their centre forward in the 21st minute of the half, and converted free in the 28th but fittingly, it was Killavullen, who got the final two scores, from Mikey O’Connor, in the 60th and Rory Regan in the 61st minute, again after great space making deliveries from the half back line of Brian, Eoin and Cian. Final Score; Killavullen 3-09, Mitchelstown 1-04

Afterwards, the cup was presented to our captain, Liam Fox, by the Avondhu board Development Officer, in John O’Donovan, from Killavullen, who had previously coached this team at under-16 level. John Roche, Avondhu Divisional secretary, and he of previous Killavullen parish, but now entrenched with Clyda Rovers, had previously thanked all the participating team in under-21 competitions in 2022.

Liam, as witty as his older brothers, Séamus and Kevin, now in Australia, thanked his fellow players, for their effort, thanked the Avondhu board for arranging an under-21 championship, when other Divisions had not, thanked his coaches in Dave Brosnan, Ian Roche and Kevin O’Regan. Liam also acknowledged the great success of Ballygiblin, in winning the all-Ireland Junior Hurling championship, only the week before, and thanked Dave Twomey and his officials as the referee, who did an excellent job on the game, in misty and damp conditions.

Afterwards, the cup, which last visited Killavullen in 1994 made its way back to Killavullen Village and the Haven Bar, and from there, down to the Shebeen, in Commane, to Liam’s house. With a mare due to foal, on the farm, on the night, I sure, Liam’s Dad, Willie would have loads of help to assist if necessary, but perhaps not either.

Michael Whelan was captain in 1994, and played on for a further 22 years, after that under-21 success, and was a huge part in the majestic Killavullen teams, that won the County Junior Football title in 2000. Michael played Premier Intermediate football, at the start of the Millennium and came within the breath of the crossbar of defeated Mallow in 2007, a result that catapulted Mallow to Senior Football ranks. Hopefully, we will catch the same sweet tune, from this very talented under-21 Group. Well done all – Killavullen Abú!

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot last Tuesday night, the third lotto of 2023, when the numbers drawn, were 4, 16, and 20. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,500. The next jackpot will be €1,600, if there was to be a winner. That would be a nice way to kick away those January blues. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – Tom Barrett (seller – John Angland); €30 – Mike Carey (seller – Mary Deady); €20 – Michael, John and Barry (seller – Michael Linehan). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support. Happy a very special New Year and best of luck for 2023.

Juvenile AGM Report – A very well attended juvenile AGM was held in the community centre last Thursday night, and it saw two of the officer positions changing. Nessa Howard has replaced Gillian Forde as secretary, and Jeremiah Curran has replaced Senan Crean as treasurer. Liam Vaughan has stayed on, as juvenile chairperson.

The meeting witnessed each coaching group give an account of their activities for the year 2022 which were all expertly arranged by Gillian in advance and presented on the night.

It was particularly pleasing to hear the reports of the Nursery group as relayed by Rosemaria Taylor, and of the Under-sixes group by Eamonn Crowley as these children would be new to the Killavullen GAA Family, and important that the on boarding process works well, so that these children enjoy the association.

The exercises included in the sessions promote agility, balance, co- ordination, running and gait analysis, jumping, throwing and catching. Each of the principle coaches had many, many others to help them, which is particularly pleasing.

The comprehensive under-7 report was compiled by Patrick Howard, and the under-eight reports by Sheila McCarthy.

Brian O’Driscoll assembled the under-9 report, while Joe Howard put the under-10s report together. Joe was very complimentary of the great work, done by Gillian, and for her assistance to him, and he hoped that he would have such a rapport with the new secretary, his wife Nessa.

The under-11 report of 2022 was assemble by Dave McCarthy while Liam Vaughan looked after the under-12 group.

Barry Murphy gave his words of considerable wisdom about the progress of the under-13 group, and Greg Fennell managed the under-15 group very well.

No report was available on the night for the under-17 group, but James O’Mahony, Tommy Cremin and Liam Cronin had trained these.

Membership 2023 – Membership for all aspects of the club is now due for 2023, and the club would be gracious if persons will pay the appropriate fee on the new Central GAA App – Foireann and select Cill An Mhuilinn as your club. Any person experiencing difficulties on the platform can play their subscription to any committee member, or make arrangement to pay directly, to the club treasurer Seán Turner at 086 6015779 or membership officer Ian Roche, at 086 3979833.

Rebel Bounty Draw – Tickets are now on sale for the Rebel Bounty Draw. The first draw of Rebels’ Bounty 2023 will take place on Thursday, March 30, in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7 p.m. Draws for January, February and March will take place on this date. Ticket sales will close at 1 p.m. on the day of the draw.

Tickets are available on the website gaacork.ie/rebels bounty. Tickets cost €100 each, and tickets will be sold directly by clubs or online at corkgaa.ie/rebelsbounty.

We had a confined members draw for 2022 participants, last week and the winners of €50 each were as follows: Ronne and Doreen Linehan, Jack Neenan, Martin Crummey, Liam Fox and Pádraig Looney, Greg Fennell.