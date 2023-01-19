Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Ballygown NS Monster Quiz

Ballygown National School will hold their annual Monster Quiz once again this coming Friday evening, January 20, in Carrigoon GAA Complex, Mallow from 7 p.m. The Perpetual Shield will be up for grabs to the best overall team sponsored by Eason’s Bookshop, Mallow.

There are two quiz sections, one for third and fourth class, one for fifth and sixth class. There is also a raffle on the night for super prizes. The cost is €24 per team of four. Best of luck to the organisers and to those taking part. It is guaranteed to be an exciting evening.

Nano Nagle Birthplace

We are organising an event at Nano Nagle Birthplace next Sunday, January 22, at 7.30 p.m. in the Oak Room of the Conference Centre. We really hoping you can come.

The event is a screening of ‘The Letter’, a new documentary organised by Pope Francis about how spiritual values call us to take action on the planetary crisis. It focuses on a small group of people from around the world who have an encounter with Pope Francis that gives them new hope. The movie will call us to reflection about how our daily actions impact Care for our Common Home.

This spectacular 80-minute movie will inform and challenge us and we think you will really enjoy it. Please feel free to bring secondary school children. We’d love to hear and share what young people think about these issues. We hope you can you make it.

Farmer’s Market

Killavullen Farmer’s Market will resume for 2023 on Saturday, February 3.

Clothes collection.

Killavullen Juvenile GAA Club will be accepting clothes for their annual clothes collection on Wednesday, January 25, and Friday, January 27, at the club dressing rooms between 730 p.m. and 830 p.m. If you have clothes bagged and need they collected please contact 087 9448844. All donations to this collection are greatly appreciated. All money raised are for the benefit of the Juvenile GAA Club.

Christmas Lights

The Christmas Lights and decorations were taken down last weekend and are safely away in storage till the end of the year. A huge amount of credit goes to the voluntary team who carefully put up and take down these, most often in cold and blustery, sometimes wet conditions. Thanks must go to those who allow their premises to be used to light up the village and to those who allow the committee use their homes for the installations.

Patchwork group

Killavullen Patchwork group met up again last Tuesday evening this is a message just to let past and present members of our Patchwork Group between 7.30 to 9.30 p.m. in the community centre Killavullen. If anybody wishes to join please come along to one of the future Tuesday gatherings.

School enrolments

Killavullen and Ballygown National Schools are accepting applications for new enrolments in September 2023. Under recent guidance from the Department of Education applications are to be made in the springtime.

Counting the Bottle

All year long a bottle stands on the counter of the Haven Bar. People are known to throw in loose change, make donations and add their proverbial tuppence worth throughout the year.

Once a year the bottle is covered and people are asked to ‘guess the total’ of the bottle for a nominal fee. The Community Council count the money in the bottle and the combined proceeds of the bottle and the guessing fee is used towards the annual Christmas party for the more esteemed members of our community otherwise known as the senior citizen Party.

Last week the bottle was counted and held a bounty of €890.57. The amount for guess the bottle was €110 totalling €1,000.57. The winner of guess the bottle was Ellie Walsh.

A huge word of thanks to Pakie and Carol Mansfield of the Haven Bar for allowing us to have the bottle on the countertop all year and to all who donate generously to the bottle. The contributions are of huge benefit to the annual Christmas party.

Page Turners

The eyes of the parish were watching RTÉ1 last Thursday evening to see the local book club, The Camán Book Club featuring on a new TV programme, Page Turners, as they met and spoke about recently read books.

The Camán Book Club is made up of six members, Máire, Phil, Mai, Kathleen, Pauline and Colette. Their regular reads are mainly made up of fiction titles from Irish and UK authors but the odd Mills and Boon does sneak in between meetings. As they all live scattered across north rural Cork their meetings tend to be an opportunity to catch up on local and regional news, issues of the day. Most importantly Phil, the group’s resident fashionista, gives advice on colour, styles and accessories to the rest of the group.

For Page Turners the Camán ladies read a number of titles that sat outside of their normal tastes. From sports biographies to history, new Irish writers to old Irish favourites they share their (often heated and split) opinions over the course of show. There are three more nights to go, and many more books to be reviewed. Well done ladies, it was a very entertaining show with lots of interesting books to be read.

Library Bus

The Library Bus comes to the village every second Friday. It is due again this coming Friday, January 20, It stops on the main street first 10.20 a.m. and from there it goes to Killavullen NS.

Chiropody dates

Aappointments with our friendly and dedicated chiropodist Patricia are now available for February 11 Please contact her at 086 3225052 to arrange an appointment.

Church news

Ministers of the Eucharist: A new rota for Eucharistic ministers is currently being prepared. Please contact the parish office if you would like to volunteer. A short programme of preparation from aspal.ie will be available to all returning and new Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist.

Flower Arrangers at Killavullen: We thank all those taking part in the flower arranging rota at Killavullen Church. A new rota is presently being compiled. Please let Fr Gerard or Elizabeth Garry-Brosnan know if you would like to sign up for this year.

Community Council lotto

The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. Our most recent winners were both lucky with number seven, it being the bonus number last Saturday evening and the Wednesday before that. The jackpot winners were Paul Stafford and Mary Deady. Congratulations to you all and thank you to all for your continued support.

Dog Fouling

This is becoming an issue on our pathways and some walkways in our area. It is an offence to allow a dog under your control to foul a public place. If it does happen you, or the person in charge of the dog is required to remove the matter and dispose of it in a suitable, sanitary matter.

GAA club news

Under-21 Football win – Killavullen and Buttevant played out this under-21 B Football semi-final on Sunday last, in the splendid astroturf facility, that is the Banteer Community Sports field, and it only officially opened the day before. More about the facilities later, but Killavullen edged out Buttevant by a solitary point after an entertaining game that could have gone either way.

It was fully 10 minutes into the game before either team registered any score, after a number of misses. Buttevant seemed dangerous in their full forward line, whereas Killavullen had strengths in their quick interchange of passes, which created space.

Both sides spurned a number of chances, before Buttevant got the opening score, from David O’Hanlon. Immediately Killavullen responded with a fine movement, that ultimately left Eoin Birchill in space in front of goals, and he sent a nice reply over the bar. Buttevant had a shot come back down off the upright, but Niall in our goals was alert and prevented any further goal scoring threat.

We did concede a goal however, when a quick ball into the Buttevant full forward line caused consternation for our exposed backs, and with a quick scuffle of hand passes between the two forwards, Buttevant scored a well worked goal, in the 18th minute. In a tight game, any goal is decisive, and Killavullen did well to recover.

Brian Cotter, Jamie Magner and Liam Fox worked hard to drag us back into the game, around the congested middle third of the field, but with an incisive inside foot pass from Liam, Mark Nagle sent a lovely point over the bar in the 22nd minute. Patrick O’Grady was very good on the ball when it was fed into him, and he scored a free for us, in the 23rd minute, to leave only a point between the teams.

Buttevant rallied again though, and their combination of Michael O’Neill and David O’Hanlon in their forward unit, combined for the latter to score another point for them. Still we stayed in the game, and despite a number of wides, we were creating the chances and took one of those from Darragh O’Grady in the 29th minute to leave the score at the interval 0-04 to 1-02 in favour of Buttevant.

On the resumption, Buttevant went further ahead with a converted free before Patrick O’Grady, who was very influential in the second period got a point back for us, from a dead ball situation. As with the opening half, scores were at a premium, and Patrick equalised for us, after good initial work from Ronan Barry and Séamus O’Mahony allowed Patrick to get free.

So 14 minutes gone in the game, and the two teams on the same score. We went into a lead in the 15th minute after Patrick was fouled after a good run from Kian Lane, and we sprung Rory O’Regan from the bench to replace Mark Nagle.

The game was held up for several minutes while Michael O’Neill from Buttevant was attended to, after he fell awkwardly, and we wish this fine player, a speedy recovery from what looked like a nasty ankle injury. We also had to replace Eoin Birchill, with Ultan Cottey around this juncture. In a rejigged Killavullen formation, Colin Carey was introduced for Cian O’Connor.

Patrick kicked a splendid point from distance after a clever exchange with Fionn Magner brought him in closer to the goals, from a far out free that would have been beyond his range and the same player kicked another splendid point in the 26th minute of the game, to stretch out our lead to three points.

Buttevant rallied and scored a converted free in the 27th minute, and got another point back deep into injury time, but our full back line of Fionn, Seán Bartley and Michael Cagney held resolute and did not cough up any goal scoring threats, to leave Killavullen winners by a solitary point at the end, 0-09 to 1-05.

Killavullen play Mitchelstown in the final next, at a date and time, to be arranged, and hope to have a number of players, who were in Dublin yesterday, supporting Conor Shanahan in the Red Bull Show with Red Bull Racing bringing a Formula One spectacle to the North Wall Quay in Dublin.

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot last Tuesday night, the second lotto of 2023, when the numbers drawn, were 3, 15, and 21. The jackpot on the night was at €1,400. The next jackpot will be €1,500, if there was to be a winner. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follow: €50 Tadhg Foley (seller – E Sales); €30 Dick Hartnett (seller – Mary Mellerick); €20 Elaine Harold (seller – E-Sales). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support. Happy a very special New Year and best of luck for 2023.

Juvenile AGM – The AGM of the Killavullen GAA Juvenile Group will take place in the community centre, on Thursday night next, January 19, at 9 p.m. Nominations are invited and members may also suggest topics for discussion for the meeting. Nominations/Suggested Motions need to be received by juvenile secretary (Gillian Forde) by Tuesday, January 17, secretarybng.kilavullen.cork@gaa.ie Please attend, and listen to the juvenile updates on the various juvenile teams.

Membership 2023 – Membership for all aspects of the club is now due for 2023, and the club would be gracious if persons will pay the appropriate fee on the new Central GAA App – Foireann and select Cill An Mhuilinn as your club. Any person experiencing difficulties on the platform can play their subscription to any committee member, or make arrangement to pay directly, to the club treasurer Seán Turner at 086 6015779 or membership officer Ian Roche, at 086 3979833 Juvenile membership is collected through the Foireann App as well. For the general public, the rates for 2023 are unchanged, as follows: Full Adult membership – Working – €50 Student/OAP – €30.

Rebel Bounty Draw – Tickets are now on sale for the Rebel Bounty Draw. The first draw of Rebels’ Bounty 2023 will take place on Thursday, March 30, in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7 p.m. Draws for January, February and March will take place on this date. Ticket sales will close at 1 p.m. on the day of the draw. Tickets are available on the website gaacork.ie/rebels bounty. Tickets cost €100 each, and tickets will be sold directly by clubs or online at corkgaa.ie/rebelsbounty.