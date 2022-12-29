Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Púc Fada

The annual Púc Fada competition again in 2022 was a resounding success, with our largest tally of participants taking part, and several new faces and teams., including girls/ladies’ team in 2022 for the first time.

The registration was at 11.00 in the club carpark, and you knew from the volume of cars, and people milling around, that the numbers were up on previous years. People were ferried to the start down pass the large grain sheds, on the Bridgetown road, to the starting point, which was meant to be the gates of Seán and Michelle Sheedy – one to watch for 2023, as some people, well they took off, before the line. Still in good humour and buoyed up by a decent crowd, it was entertaining.

The early pace, the score to catch was been set by Kennedy Roche, and his team of Jack Stafford, Max O’Reilly and Ryan Roche, who seemed unerringly accurate in the first half of the competition, each púc was right down the centre of the road, and gaining ground.

Up the road, at the shorter starting point, the juvenile competition was just as keenly fought out, with Daithi Murphy, bringing in two ringers (friends) from Mallow, who knew what a hurley was. They were impressive, but others teams as well, were staying in touch. That was a theme this year, well utilised by his Dad Barry as well, with extended family teams which made for great banter.

The stone walls of the Hazelwood families gave good rebounds for some, and ferocious kickbacks for others, who hit the protruding piers. The grand gates at Clifford House took some negotiating and the bends at Dave McCarthy’s house were tempting to some to loft. A shot that did not land on the road was meant to incur a penalty stroke that we hope all marked up judiciously on their cards, but it also meant retrieval of the balls from the adjoining fields, and quite a few of them are either ploughed or stubble fields, which meant for soiled footwear.

Next obstacle of note came at the railway gates, when Colin O’Gorman has built a spell binding house, with large windows, but thankfully, they survived and people bravely, or timidly got onto the straight of the road after Jamsie Magner’s place. A good shot here would have you scurrying down the hill past Sliabh na mBan (the home of Niall and Denise, and yes, he is from Tipperary, and reminds us of it, all the time) but harder to achieve than it appears.

Niall and Denise, and Paddy and Roseanne had some light refreshments ready at this juncture that gave a pep in their step to some, while the break in impetus thrashed others. It was a great meeting spot though, and with large crowds milling around, any shot from there after was keenly watched. Des Barthly stone wall was kind to some, and gave a kick to some sliotars to run up over the brow of the hill, and scurry down towards the Power Seeds plant, and the junction with the road ahead.

At that junction, with some lofting the junction, while others played it safe, into the facing car park, which would be a great location for a stopping point on the proposed Mallow to Dungarvan railway line, the completion rolled on. Past the old Tinny House Bar, home to Noel and Ann, around Julia’s wall and onwards towards Monanimy castle.

Down the hill of Monanimy, admiring the splendid setting of the castle and the manicured farm buildings of Tom and Anne Dorgan, and kind bounce here saw Brian Fitzpatrick weak shot trundle slowly down the hill. It was weak but effective, and probably reflective of the excesses that Brian was doing, the day before with his in-laws, Mikey Boyle and co.

Onto the busier junction with the New Line Road, over the River Tiddane, adjacent to Carlton bridge. From here, it was all about lining up your shots to get across the Blackwater bridge, and in through the gates of the pitch entrance. Having a skewed bridge made for interesting trigonometry but certainly added to the hilarity.

In the end, on countback, the very experienced team of Barry Murphy, the boy from Clare, with the all-Irelands in his back pocket, the Cork Senior football panellist of Seán McDonnell and the scratch golfer Dinny McCarthy from Mallow won, with a new record of 49 shots – that meant that each shot had to go over 60 metres.

In second was the gallant team of the Cronin Brothers, Mike, Patrick and Liam, while Cian Lankford, Owen Magner and Paul O’Sullivan, seemed like winners for a while. That while ended up, seeing these lads been paid out by our vigilator/accountant only to have the money taken from them again later, after the error was realised. It is tough to get money from Paul O’Sullivan, at any stage, so kudos to Rory for extracting that.

The juvenile affair was an altogether closer contest, with two teams on a co-score. They were sent back again across the bridge, but that failed to separate them. Rory the vigilator asked that they pick a team member from the their group, and it became a straight shoot off, which saw the team of Michael Barry, Bill Palmer and Killian Lynch prevail against Daithi Murphy, Ryan Cagney and Conor O’Shea.

The best girls’ team was that of Abbie Griffin, Zara Roche and Abbie Fitzpatrick, which we will have a competition for in 2023, God willing, that we be all about for more sport then. Thanks to all who participated, officiated and stewarded – it was just a great meeting up day.

GAA club lotto

Last Tuesday night, December 20, in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 5, 21, and 28. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,200. The next draw will be on January 3, 2023, and the jackpot will be at €1,300. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Denis O’Callaghan (seller – Michael Linehan); €30 Michael Walsh (seller – John Beechinor); €30 Mary Mellerick (seller-Mary Mellerick); €30 Tom O’Regan (seller-John Magner); €20 Barry Murphy (seller – Michael Linehan); €20 Paul Stafford (seller – Michael Linehan; €20 Aoife Browne (seller – Gary’s Bar)

This was the last lotto draw for 2022, and what a year we had. In 2022, we have had the following jackpot winners and I have noted down the sellers as well. – €4,100 was won by John Beechinor on January 11 – He was also the seller – €2,100 Patsy O’Donovan (seller – John Angland) in CTR won on April 5 – €1,100 was won, by Irma Pauliukaite (Seller – Mary Mellerick), on April 19 – €2,700 was won by Mary Linehan on August 23 – She was also the seller – John Magner Bridgetown, on August 30 – John Magner, Carrigacunna, sold that ticket, worth €1,000. – Billy Feore continued the winning streak; Billy won €1,600 on October 18. He bought the ticket from himself. – Billy won again, to give us all heart palpitations on November 29.

After a win, the lotto starts back then at €1,000, and €100 is added to the jackpot each week, that it is not won. The easiest way to play, is on line, using the Killavullen GAA Website – just pick three numbers, from one to 36 on our website – killavullengaa.com Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. Finally, Thank You – support of the lotto is supporting Killavullen GAA Club, supporting our teams, and supporting investment in coaching and facilities. Let’s do it all again in 2023. Killavullen Abú.

GAA review

On Reflection, what was 2022 really like? These opinions are entirely my own, and if you agree or disagree, simply revert to pro.killavullen.cork@gaa.ie.

Best Hurling Sporting Moment concerning our Junior Teams in 2022 – Beating Clyda, in the Junior A championship. Why – Well, Clyda are Clyda, and a brilliant club. They are the yardstick that you judge other rural clubs against. They may not be flash, but they bring you down to their level, and they beat you up. You have to admire a club, who year in, year out, punch above their weight in Senior Football terms, and every year, some new young sampling in Clyda, morphs into a fearsome, competitive unit, invariably over six foot tall. For that reason, beating Clyda on August 6, in front of a huge crowd in Glantane, by a point – well, that was good.

Worst Sporting moment concerning our Junior Teams in 2022 – Losing to Kilworth in the Junior A Football. We lost to a team, that does not take football that serious, no offence intended to Kilworth, but they are a fine hurling club, but football, you feel is something to play, well, because they can, and boy can they, when they want to. On that day, we had some excuses, we had played hurling shortly before hand, but we took those excuses, utilised them, and showed a lack of maturity. We lost by a last minute goal, but it had been coming.

Best hurling score witnessed – It was an under-12 game, the game was level, and Killavullen were under the cosh, in the Gerard Owens Blitz final game between Killavullen and Ballyhooley. The Killavullen rear guard had been under siege, but Killian Lynch in goals sent a deft brave pass out to Daithi Murphy on the wing, about his own half back line. Daithi caught it and turned in one movement, and raced towards the Ballyhooley goals, at the other end of the field, pursued valiantly by two opposing players. He brought the ball as far as the opposing half-forward line, and sent a beauty of a point over the bar, while on the run. It was a score that seemed to lift the entire team, and they held out in extra time to win by a point. Afterwards Jerry and Deirdre Owens presented the Gerard Owens perpetual cup at the conclusion, to the nominated joint captains of the Killavullen in Abbie Griffin and Abbie Fitzpatrick, who both were brilliant throughout the blitz in effort and tenacity.

Best football score witnessed – It was the Junior A North Cork Final, Buttevant V Charleville, in Churchtown and it was a drawn game, very late in the game, possibly in injury time, several opportunities had been spurned by both sides to grab the lead. Conor O’Hanlon was fed in the ball from a good kick pass, into space, that took out some defenders. He jinked one way, then the other, and took out his man, with a dummy kick, and coolly brought the ball to his left side, and slotted over the winning score. Brilliant point, the winning point, in an immense game, and the referee in young Ciaran Murphy contributed handsomely to the game. Best Killavullen score, came from Cian O’Connor, in the league final, against Charleville, that we lost. A bewitching score from an acute angle, from a corner back, after the end of a great break out move that involved several players. Biggest Loss to Killavullen GAA in 2022 – Timmy Kinsella. When Timmy retired, from the community employment scheme, he left a huge void. Timmy just could do anything and everything, and he did every job, very well, and he came up with several bright iniatives that bettered our facilities.

Most Positive things for Killavullen GAA in 2022 – Several things in 2022 which were very positive.

Community gym has encouraged some new faces into the gym and thus, by extension the club Tim O’Neill was asked to fit the enormous void left by Timmy Kinsella, and he has, does things in his own way, but ultra reliable. The new players that emerged from the minor ranks in 2022 to play junior hurling and football for the first time – they have been very influential and positive and give a real pep in our step for the future, However, can we have that quality coming through year on year to drive us on, and increase competition for places. Dave Brosnan stepping in, as football coach – one of our own backed up strongly by Kevin O’Regan and Ian Roche Tommy Cremin, Liam Dorgan, and Niall Hanrahan as our very experienced hurling management team, aided by the experience and guile of Christy Connery Ian Roche stepping in as club secretary at 24 years old – some may find that daunting, but Ian has been a very considerable success, and a good roadmap for others. Rebel Bounty – it has been positively endorsed by the community of Killavullen, and has added another very positive income stream to the club coffers. The local lotto had it strongest year to date, spearheaded by exceptional sales from John Angland, Mary Mellerick and Michael Linehan.

Concerns for 2023 and the future – Again, several storm clouds rising. Emigration for reasons of travel or just wanting to see the world. Lack of housing in Killavullen for players. It is nigh impossible to buy a site or a house in Killavullen at the moment, they simply do not exist that has led to our players buying houses in Mallow, Fermoy, Cork, Ballyhooley and elsewhere – it will be keenly felt in some years’ time.

A boil water notice in Killavullen means that persons using our facilities are encouraged to bring water to matches and training. That propensity to utilise disposable plastic bottles, was something that we had been trying to scale back on. Irish Water needs to rectify the situation soon. No shop or post office in Killavullen means that the village is derided of activity during the day – It is a village needing some economic stimulus and perhaps, that may come, down the line, with the proposed greenway from Mallow to Dungarvan.

No GAA grants made available in 2022, yet Munster council grant applications are the most onerous of any grant applications – that is something that the GAA must address – Clubs must be supported by the GAA Cork GAA finances are perilous, with the repayment plans to the banks and Croke Park, after building the Pairc Ui Chaoimh stadium. No concerts as yet planned for 2023 so injections of aside cash are not visible. Perhaps, Pairc Ui Chaoimh cannot be realised as a brilliant stadium till the light rail system from Ballincollig to Mahon passes by its doorstep, but that is a long way off. Will clubs be asked to support the stadium financially?

Rebel Bounty draw

The first draw of Rebels’ Bounty 2023 will take place on Thursday, March 30, in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7 p.m. Draws for January, February and March will take place on this date. Ticket sales will close at 1 p.m. on the day of the draw. Join the Rebel Bounty draw before then, and we will give membership of the community gym, for free. The only caveat, and it is a necessary one in terms of insurances, but you must become a member of the GAA club, to utilise the gym.