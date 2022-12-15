Around the Districts: Killavullen

Nora Roche with her daughters Roseanna and Norma as the lights were switched on in Killavullen for Christmas.

Jerry Justice with his daughter Jennifer and grandchildren as the lights were switched on in Killavullen for Christmas.

KILLAVULLEN

Annual Christmas party

After a two-year break due to health restrictions it was wonderful to able to host the Christmas party once again. This year the party was hosted in the Arches Bar and Restaurant in Mallow. A tasty three course dinner was followed with music by Edmond O’Gorman. A very sociable and enjoyable evening was enjoyed by all who attended.

School recipe book

Killavullen NS parents and children are currently compiling a recipe book which will be sold locally in December. This will make a wonderful Christmas present. Books will be available to purchase through the school, but you can also make enquires online at knsrecipes2022@gmail.com.

Killavullen lights up for Christmas

The committee would like to acknowledge and thank the following for their extra kind contribution to the smooth running of last Saturday evening, without these kind-hearted, community spirited people and families, the event would have fallen flat. Before Santa left we made sure he put an extra tick beside their names on the good list.

All the residents on the street in Killavullen Village, who moved their cars to allow us to have access to the village, as well as the householders who have plugged the street lights into their homes for the festive period. They were more than kind and obliging allowing the committee to take over their street last weekend giving us power to light the features and being more than willing and obliging to offer help and assistance.

Thanks is also extended to Killavullen Community Council, Ballygown NS and Killavullen NS, John Hannon for the PA, Killavullen GAA Club, Killavullen Ladies’ Football Club, Gardaí, Timmy O’Sullivan and the Vintage Tractor Club, Pat Walsh, David Brosnan, Kevin Regan, Ryan Roche, Charlie Cremin, Seán Taylor the decoration sellers Rosemaria Taylor and Marion Regan, Anna Barry our face painter.

Another word of thanks to those who dressed up on the night to make it all come alive: Eoghan ‘The Grinch’ Forde, Elf Hannah Martin, Orla Oregon the penguin, Niamh Oregon the Pudding, Katie Forde the Christmas Tree, Kate O’Gorman the Christmas Turkey, Lisa O’Kelly the snowman, Andrea Fresh the Candy Cane and a special word of thanks goes to Santa, and his side kick Mrs Claus, who brought magic and laughter to all those who visited their grotto on Friday and Saturday. We hope they enjoyed their trip to Killavullen and made it safely back to the North Pole. We are already counting down the sleeps to Christmas Eve.

Nora Roche - This whole event would not have run as smoothly without the generosity of one lady, Nora Roche. Nora not only opened her home to the entire committee to serve as HQ for the event. She kindly let us take over the archway of her home to use as Santa’s Grotto.

She ensured that all those working on setting up, running and helping out on the night were fed, watered and warm. Cold hands were warmed by the range, there was always a cup of tea going and the little obstacles we met along the way were resolved at her kitchen table, and Nora didn’t bat an eye.

She went above and beyond to make sure that hundreds of people were treated to ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ in Killavullen and for that the committee as well as our entire community are most grateful. Nora is the spirit of Christmas personified, complete with a twinkle in her eye.

Chiropody

A chiropody service continues in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, December 17, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Christmas Decoration

Over the last few years we have sold a commemorative Killavullen Christmas Decoration which has graced the Christmas trees in our parish and have been sent to trim the Christmas trees of those who hold Killavullen in a special place in their hearts around the world.

This year is no different. 2022 is marked with a Christmas Bell the decorations will be for sale over the coming weeks in the Haven Bar and you can arrange to get one by contacting Marie 086 8071807, Roseanna 087 1320325 or Gillian 086 3845655 Decorations are €5 each, p and p extra if required. We have a limited supply available and would encourage you to get yours before they are gone, particularly if you are sending them overseas.

Over whelming response to Penny Dinners

The people of Killavullen responded very positively and kindly to the Penny Dinners appeal, that took place last weekend.

There was an exceptionally generous response, and the Killavullen community contributed a truckload of food, clothes, household items and gifts as well as €2,310 in cash and cheques, to this very worthy cause.

The local instigators of the appeal in Killavullen were John Hannon and Denise Cronin and this formidable duo expressed the gratitude of the organising group in receiving the amount of food, and materials. John thanked all those that helped out, the persons who dropped mail shots in people letters boxes, the person who took receipt of the hundreds of donations on the day, in the community centre, those that sorted those out, and arranged in boxes, and those that transported the material to the Penny Dinners Warehouse in Cork.

Most of all though, the people deserving of the thanks, are the people of the parish who dug very deep into their own pockets, and contributed.

Cork Penny Dinners is one of Cork’s oldest caring charitable organisations. It is currently serving up to 2000 freshly made meals per week are being served at their premises compared to approximately 150 or less per week prior to the recession.

Their aims are simple – to help all who struggle and those in need. Cork Penny Dinners provide a hot nourishing meal of soup, main course, dessert and tea or coffee daily. In addition sandwiches, biscuits, fruit and juice are also available to take away as an evening meal.

GAA club news

No winner of new lotto jackpot – Last Tuesday night, December 6, in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 23, 26, and 28. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,000. Next week, the jackpot will be at €1,100. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Megan O’Callaghan (seller – Mary Mellerick); €30 Liam Carroll, Shonee (seller-Michael Linehan) €30 Jack Sheahan (seller-Haven Bar); €30 Conor Brennan (seller-E-Sales); €20 Lucy O’Neill (seller – John Angland); €20 Claire Hazelwood (seller – John Angland); €20 Eoghan Kenny (seller – John Angland). There was additional lucky dip prizes for the Christmas period, with two x additional €30 draws, and with two x additional €20 draws. Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

U21 Football – The proposed under-21 football game between Killavullen and Kilworth/Araglen had to be postponed last weekend, as no pitch was available. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Glanworth, but that venue was not available.

The next scheduled pitch was Castletownroche, but that venue is now closed for the winter. With Killavullen and Kilworth pitch not available due to the inclement weather, their was simply no option but to postpone the game. It may or may not go ahead next weekend, as this present cold snap is meant to last till then. Watch our website and social media pages for updates.

Date for the AGM – The AGM of Killavullen GAA is on, next weekend, Friday, December 16, at 8.30 PM – the venue will be the community centre. The club AGM is the most important meeting of the year and every effort should be made to attend. The manner in which this meeting is organised and conducted will play a major part in the running of the club for the coming year. Please attend this important milestone event in every GAA Club.

Avondhu GAA Social – There was a huge turn out in the Hibernian hotel in Mallow last Friday night for the 2022 Avondhu GAA social. In a full agenda, man of the match awards were dispensed to numerous players that had won trophies throughout the year, the referees of the division were feted, and Liam Hanley from Doneraile, and Dan O’Sullivan from Kilshannig were the worthy recipients of the Hall Of Fame awards.

Also honoured were the Avondhu team of 1996 who won the Cork County Senior Hurling championship on that year. It was great to see those heroes of 96 again. Killavullen are very proud of Pat O’Donovan and Brian O’Driscoll for being part of that team.