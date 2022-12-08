Around the Districts: Killavullen

Santa and Mrs Claus wave to the crowd as the lights were switched on in Killavullen for Christmas.

KILLAVULLEN

Dates for the Diary

Mondays – Free Fitness Class in Killavullen GAA gym. Saturday, December 10 – Cork Penny Dinners Collection in Killavullen Community Centre. Sunday, December 11 – annual Christmas party. Saturday, December 17 – Chiropody service

Killavullen lights up for Christmas.

Last Saturday evening Main Street in Killavullen was a hive of festive fun and activity. A sea of Christmas jumpers and hats lined the streets. With a festive nip in the air the streets were once again alive with the hum of chatter and the sound of laughter, the volume of which has not been heard in the last two years.

The gathered were delighted to be together once again, with memories of the last time being able to mix and mingle like this being 2019. The Vinyl Junkies provided musical entertainment mixing their regular mix of songs with Christmas Classics and a very special Happy Birthday too. Christmas Characters mingled and met with the gathering crowd, among them, elves, a candy cane Olaf, penguins, a Christmas tree and Christmas turkey as well as a notoriously annoying Grinch, who tried hard to disperse the crowd telling the children Christmas was cancelled.

While waiting for Santa to finish meeting with families children were treated to face painting by local lady Anna Barry. Treats by Ava, Tonibell Ice-cream and Facecook were available for some hot treats and the Haven Bar were generously handing out mulled wine, at no charge, to the adults, which warmed the hearts and hands of many. Families were able to post letters at the North Pole post office and also get photos taken at the Christmas Train., as well as purchase the 2022 Christmas Bell.

Not long after 7.30 p.m. the village waited in anticipation as the news broke that Santa had left his grotto at Nora’s Arch and that he was about to leave the village. All eyes strained to see the first glimpse of Santa and he appeared to shouts of pure and utter delight and glee, and that was just the adult reaction. The high pitch squeals from the children was beautifully intense. Santa was proudly led through the village by the Gardaí and the local vintage tractor club. Each and every tractor was alight in sparkling and twinkling lights and it certainly gave one TV advert which features a convoy of red trucks a run for its money. Holidays are Coming but in true Killavullen Community Style.

Waving from the top of an especially created baled stage Santa and Mrs Claus waved good bye to the crowds as they passed through the village to the delight of young and old alike the Christmas Lights were turned on. Eyes glistened – a reflection of the lights mixed with the welling of tears as Killavullen embraced Christmas 2022 and being together and not apart again.

It was next to impossible not to feel a lump in your throat and the sensation of tears of happiness threatening to trickle. The impossible was made possible. Santa was in Killavullen for the children, once again. The pandemic which dominated lives for the most part of the last two years could not take stop the Christmas Spirit.

As Santa and Mrs Claus headed over the darkened horizon a blast of fireworks sent them to their awaiting reindeer and sleigh. The lights of Killavullen are worth a drive by over the Christmas period. The village looks amazing, and the lights on the bridge have received wonderful praise since they were first lit.

The picturesque Killavullen Bridge signals the path to home for many of us. It is lit this year to keep in mind all those who can’t be home this year, and hope to return and it is also lit up in memory of those who have gone to their eternal reward. We keep their memory in our hearts here in Killavullen.

On the Good List

The committee would like to acknowledge and thank the following for their extra kind contribution to the smooth running of last Saturday evening, without these kind-hearted, community spirited people and families, the event would have fallen flat. Before Santa left we made sure he put an extra tick beside their names on the good list.

All the residents on the street in Killavullen Village, who moved their cars to allow us to have access to the village, as well as the householders who have plugged the street lights into their homes for the festive period. They were more than kind and obliging allowing the committee to take over their street last weekend giving us power to light the features and being more than willing and obliging to offer help and assistance.

Thanks is also extended to Killavullen Community Council, Ballygown NS and Killavullen NS, John Hannon for the PA, Killavullen GAA Club, Killavullen Ladies’ Football Club, Gardaí, Timmy O’Sullivan and the Vintage Tractor Club, Pat Walsh, David Brosnan, Kevin Regan, Ryan Roche, Charlie Cremin, Seán Taylor the decoration sellers Rosemaria Taylor and Marion Regan, Anna Barry our face painter.

Another word of thanks to those who dressed up on the night to make it all come alive: Eoghan ‘The Grinch’ Forde, Elf Hannah Martin, Orla Oregon the penguin, Niamh Oregon the Pudding, Katie Forde the Christmas Tree, Kate O’Gorman the Christmas Turkey, Lisa O’Kelly the snowman, Andrea Fresh the Candy Cane and a special word of thanks goes to Santa, and his side kick Mrs Claus, who brought magic and laughter to all those who visited their grotto on Friday and Saturday. We hope they enjoyed their trip to Killavullen and made it safely back to the North Pole. We are already counting down the sleeps to Christmas Eve.

Nora Roche

This whole event would not have run as smoothly without the generosity of one lady, Nora Roche. Nora not only opened her home to the entire committee to serve as HQ for the event. She kindly let us take over the archway of her home to use as Santa’s Grotto.

She ensured that all those working on setting up, running and helping out on the night were fed, watered and warm. Cold hands were warmed by the range, there was always a cup of tea going and the little obstacles we met along the way were resolved at her kitchen table, and Nora didn’t bat an eye.

She went above and beyond to make sure that hundreds of people were treated to ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ in Killavullen and for that the committee as well as our entire community are most grateful. Nora is the spirit of Christmas personified, complete with a twinkle in her eye.

Fundraising for lights

Bringing Santa to Killavullen, lighting up the streets and bringing the magic home to our village does incur a cost and the community depends on the generosity of all to help make sure we can do it year after year.

This year we are made a big appeal to you all for your support, and our community did not disappoint. All donations were appreciated and the committee would like to sincerely thank all those who placed money in our fundraising buckets, ensuring Christmas can come to Killavullen again in 2023. It is great to see that an increase to the cost of living cannot stop the community spirit which Killavullen is renowned for.

Christmas decoration

Over the last few years we have sold a commemorative Killavullen Christmas Decoration which has graced the Christmas trees in our parish and have been sent to trim the Christmas trees of those who hold Killavullen in a special place in their hearts around the world.

This year is no different. 2022 is marked with a Christmas Bell. The decorations will be for sale over the coming weeks in the Haven Bar and you can arrange to get one by contacting Marie 086 8071807, Roseanna 087 1320325 or Gillian 086 3845655 Decorations are €5 each, p and p extra if required. We have a limited supply available and would encourage you to get yours before they are gone, particularly if you are sending them overseas.

Chiropody

A chiropody service continues in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, December 17, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

School recipe book

Killavullen NS parents and children are currently compiling a recipe book which will be sold locally in December. This will make a wonderful Christmas present. Books will be available to purchase through the school, but you can also make enquires online at knsrecipes2022@gmail.com.

Cork Penny Dinners

People in Killavullen parish are organising an urgent Christmas appeal in aid of Cork Penny Dinners, on Saturday, December 10, The drop off point will be the Community Hall in Killavullen between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on that day.

Items required include Christmas gifts for children of all ages, including teenagers and adults. New toys, new clothes for Christmas for all ages and food items.

Clothes collection

Killavullen GAA Club are holding a clothes collection in the next few weeks which gives all a time to start gathering any unwanted clothes we may have. If anybody has bags of clothes they have ready for collection please contact 087 6269523 for same. Your support is appreciated.

Annual Christmas party

After a two-year break due to health restrictions it is wonderful to be once again in the throes of writing out the invites for this year’s Christmas party. This year the party will be hosted in the Arches Bar and Restaurant in Mallow between 3 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, A three course dinner will be followed with music by Edmond O’Gorman Invitations are currently being prepared and will be delivered in the coming weeks to those eligible to attend. Please contact Marion Regan or Denise Hanrahan to confirm your attendance so that numbers can be submitted for the meal.

Community Council lotto

The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. Last week’s winners were Alan Brennan on Wednesday and Mick Linehan, Main Street on Saturday. Congratulations to you all and thank you to all for your continued support.

GAA Club news

Billy wins lotto jackpot again – Last Tuesday night, November 29, in the community centre, there was a single winner of the lotto jackpot, and it was incredibly Billy Feore again. Only six weeks ago, on October 18, the very same three numbers came out of the drum, and up popped Billy.

The numbers drawn were 6, 11, and 12. The jackpot on the night was at €1,500. Next week, the jackpot will be at €1,000, and we will have to exclude Billy, and we will have extra lucky dips for Christmas. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Jimmy Shanahan – CTR (seller – John Angland); €30 Conor Brennan (seller-E-Sales); €20 Ina Relihan (seller – John Angland). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Gym classes/Gym use – Every Monday morning free gym sessions are held in the GAA gym for over-50s from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. No prior gym experience is needed and suitable for all fitness levels. All you need to do is to become a member of Killavullen GAA New comers welcome at any time of the year. Contact John Morrissey at 083 1053666 or Helen Cagney 085 7041674 for more information.

Date for the AGM – At a general club meeting, in the community centre on November 17, the date was set for the forthcoming AGM Friday, December 16, at 8.30 PM was the chosen time and date – the venue will be the community centre, that we are most grateful to have.

Our Runai, Ian Roche, has circulated motions for proposals at the AGM in advance, at this stage, so, please return these with any motions, that merit discussion on the night.

U21 Football – On Saturday, December 10, Killavullen Play Kilworth in Glanworth in the under-21 Football Championship – the game is scheduled for 2.00 PM.

Presentation of medals to the Ladies’ Club – Congratulations to all the recipients of medals within Killavullen Ladies’ Club, that received medal, on Sunday night last, in a function in the community centre., which allowed the club to catch up on some previous years, when such a function could not happen.

Michael Rea as chairperson gave noteworthy speeches to the assembled groups, emphasising the value of being involved in a club, and the importance of respect to each team member and coaches, and heaped wholesome praise on the skill set of the players, and their application.

The teams that received medals are: 2020 under-14 2021 under-14 2021 under-16 2021 under-18 2022 under-11 2022 under-12 Well done to all the players, managers and coaches.

Drug awareness talk – A big thank you is merited to Helen Cagney, who organised the drug awareness discussion in the community centre on Tuesday night, November 29.

The talk was provided by Nicole from Alexs adventures, who delivered a tragic story in a very well structured and forthright way, poignant and sad but hopefully effective in deterring drug use. It was a very well attended event by teenagers and parents and interested adults. Thanks also to Helen, Helena and Kelly, who provided refreshments on the night.