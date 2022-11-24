Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Dates for the diary

Mondays – Free Fitness Class in Killavullen GAA gym. Saturday, November 26 – Chiropody in Killavullen Community Centre. November 26 and 27 – annual church gate collection for Christmas party. Saturday, November 26 – under-21 Hurling in Glantane. Tuesday, November 29 – Drugs Awareness Talk in Killavullen Community Centre. December 3 – Santa Claus will light up Killavullen. Sunday, December 11 – annual Christmas party

Junior Cert results

Congragulations to all our fine young people who received their Junior Cert results on Wednesday.

Santa Claus is coming to town

The elves have been busy preparing Killavullen for a return visit from Santa Claus on Saturday, December 3, Santa visits are fully booked up but don’t pout. You can still post your letter to Santa at the Killavullen post-box and get your festive reply (please enclose SAE to guarantee your reply)

On Saturday the third Main Street Killavullen will be in full festive mode as we all wait for Santa to leave and to watch him turn on the Christmas lights.

The street will come alive with music with Alan Buckley and Christmas characters. You can buy your 2022 Killavullen Christmas decoration from our stallholder. There will be hot food, treats and ice cream available from Facecook Chipper, Treats by Ava and Tonibell ices.

When Santa has made his list, and checked it twice he will pass through the village and illuminate the street officially starting Christmas 2022 in Killavullen.

All are welcome to come along on the night – Christmas jumpers, Christmas hats, glitter, sparkles, festive cheer and goodwill are all essential. No Grinch’s Allowed.

Christmas decoration

This year the much coveted Christmas decoration from Killavullen is a timber bell inscribed with the words Cill an Mhuilinn. Decorations are on sale for €5 and can be ordered through the Killavullen Facebook page and they will also be available on the night the Christmas Lights will be turned on.

Table quiz

A sincere thanks to all who organised and ran the first table quiz in aid of our Christmas party since 2019. We had 21 tables which was held in the Haven last Friday, November 18, Thanks to everyone who came out and supported it and for all the donations we received from those present on the night and those who could not attend. Thanks to Niall Hanrahan our Quizmaster for his questions and quick wit which was highly entertaining on the night, and to those who helped on the night making sure everything went smoothly.

Winners were as follows. First place: Liam Dorgan, John O’Donovan, Paul Stafford and John Stafford. Second place: Kevin, Paul, Niamh and Orla O’Regan. Third place: Eddie Linehan, Margaret Linehan, Tanya Linehan and Adam McGrath.

Thanks to all our raffle prize sponsors: Howard Farms, The Haven Bar, Shreelawn Oil, Walsh Engineering, Murphy Motors, Sheehan Butchers, Hillfort Quarries. It was a great night and already there’s talk of people preparing for Quiz Night 2023.

Christmas party

After a two-year break due to health restrictions it is wonderful to be once again in the throes of writing out the invites for this year’s Christmas party. This year the party will be hosted in the Arches Bar and Restaurant in Mallow between 3 p.m. and 63.0 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, Invitations are currently being prepared and will be delivered in the coming weeks to those eligible to attend.

Collection for senior citizens Party

This weekend coming November 26 and 27 we are holding our annual church gate collection in aid of our senior citizen Christmas party. Thank you to those who support this each year.

Chiropody

A chiropody service continues in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, November 26, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Buy Local, Think Green

It’s a good idea to be mindful of our local businesses as we think about Christmas shopping. If we all could try to keep our spending more locally it could help make the next few weeks a bit brighter for the businesses who we turn to for spot prizes and vouchers for our local events. It is time to express our gratitude by our support.

Community Council lotto

The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. Last week’s winners were Donna O’Connor on Wednesday and Andrew Daly on Saturday. Congratulations to you all and thank you to all for your continued support.

Drugs awareness talk

Killavullen GAA Club and Ballygown and Killavullen Schools will hold a drugs awareness talk in the hall on Tuesday, November 29. There will be two sessions: 7 p.m. to 7.45 p.m. is for primary school children and their parents; 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. is for second level pupils, their parents, teachers and other adults.

Farmer’s Market celebrates 20 years

Last weekend Killavullen Farmer’s Market celebrated 20 years of selling local, home grown and home-made foods as well as crafts. The market has forged a fantastic sense of community between the stall holders and their customers over its two decades, a proud boast not many farmer’s markets can claim.

The Killavullen Farmers’ Market is a community market set up in 2002 following a conference held on the ‘Food we buy’, inspired by Darina Allen, who was a guest speaker. The market is set in the peaceful surroundings of the Nano Nagle Centre in the Blackwater valley. The stalls available are numerous such as fresh organic vegetables and eggs, potatoes and preserves, apples and apple juice, yogurt, crafts, natural skin and body care products, natural soaps and organic essential oils, environmentally friendly cleaning products, charity bookstall and fair trade products available at tea and coffee stall.

Although the market is a commercial outlet for local producers, it has a very important social aspect to it. Children are encouraged to participate in stalls as well as providing music. Having the cuppa is a great chance to catch up with friends Beautiful walks around the centre and by the river are a must.

Congratulations to its founders who had the foresight and vision of bringing this to Killavullen. The market will run again on Saturday, December 3, between 10.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and as always, all are welcome to come along.

GAA club news

U16 Final win – Two goals from Charlie Cremin in the opening half lit up this under-16 C Grade Rebel Óg North football championship final against Castlelyons, which was played in Shanballymore.

This is a 13-a-side competition and that allowed for loads of space, that both teams were trying to exploit. Killavullen started brightly and had the opening score from Colm O’Mahony, but Castlelyons had a very clever tactic of drawing our full back line away from the goals area, and strong running in behind them yielded dividends on several occasions.

Castlelyons equalised in such a fashion, and then raced into a deserving lead with two converted frees and another from open play. We were strong down the middle of the field, and worked ourselves into good scoring positions, but we were wasteful with our kicking, and missed two close in frees. Those missed opportunities were costly when our opponents went further ahead with a lovely point from play, and another brace of converted free.

Killavullen responded by upping the pace of the game considerably, and on a dead and heavy pitch, that takes a lot of work to achieve. Colm O’Mahony converted a close in free when the lively Owen Magner was fouled and then, added a further point, when the second player in the 2-man full forward line, Charlie Cremin was fouled, after David Walsh set him up nicely. Again, Colm was accurate with the free to bring the score to 0-06 to 0-03 in favour of Castlelyons and 18 minutes gone.

Thomas Fennell and Niall Feeheny exchanged passes in the middle of the field and released Charlie, who goaled to bring us right back into the game. Castlelyons went down the other end, and good defending by Evan Sheehan and Eoghan Forde repelled the initial attack, but Castlelyons followed up cleverly to score and take the lead again.

Killavullen took a decisive step forward in the game, when Charlie reacted quickest after the Castlelyons custodian parried the initial shot from Owen but Charlie was following in, the initial shot, and finished to the net. Castlelyons got the final score of a very entertaining opening salvo; with a converted free to leave the score at the interval Killavullen 2-03, to Castlelyons 0-08.

On the resumption, Colm got the opening score of the game with another free and Séamus Cronin was introduced for David Walsh, who had put in a great shift in terms of effort, and a great deal of tracking back. Colm tacked on two further points to stretch the margin out to four points. At the back, Niall Fitzgerald, Yann Ó Suilleabháin, and Conor Barrett got through an amount of work, and stifled out the goal scoring threat of Castlelyons.

In goals, Darragh O’Connor was coolness personified as he commanded his area very well and marshalled his defence into the appropriate places. His kick outs, were very accurate as well, and he had the ability to go long or short, depending on the opportunities in front of him. Kian Murphy was introduced for Yann, from the considerable bench of Killavullen, though that bench may not have been so plentiful throughout the year.

Castlelyons lost two players in quick succession to black cards as the Killavullen forwards direct running style, and off the shoulder availability of an additional player from the back was causing problems. Conor O’Neill expiated that work ethic in spades. Niall Feeney, got the point that his tireless running all day deserved, and quietly and steadily, the margin was pushed out to five points, and only a hand full of minutes left.

Castlelyons kept pressing through, and when a deflected shot went in past Darragh in a crowded goal mouth, the margin was only two points again. We lost a player to a black card then as well, to add to the drama. Killavullen were doing enough to repel our opponents though, and we introduced Jack Stafford and Liam Martin for Charlie Cremin and Conor O’Neill. Castlelyons gave us further heart palpitations though with another point, and time nearly up to bring the margin back to a minimum. From the kick out however, Colm O’Mahony and his hard working mid-field accomplice, Thomas Fennell won possession, and worked the ball forward through Séamus Cronin. We held the possession in the forward line, and time expired for Castlelyons.

Killavullen though underdogs before the start of the game, and robbed of the very considerable talents of Colm Hayes, one of our most exciting forwards, who unfortunately had to have his tonsils removed during the week would have been delighted to finish with some silverware for the year. This team have trained well for the year, but shipped some big beatings earlier before the gradings were adjusted and brought them to Division C.

Afterwards, Denis Twomey from Rebel Óg presented the cup to our captain, Charlie Cremin, who graciously accepted it. Charlie’s speech was short, and succulent, he thanked the referee, Denis Motherway, the host club in Shanballymore, and our opponents in Castlelyons.

He also thanked the coaches, Greg Fennell and the intelligent John Stafford (winner of the senior citizens table quiz the night previous), and the parents for ferrying the players to the training sessions and matches, all year long.

The team was treated to a burger meal in Super-Mac’s, in Killdorrery before triumphantly returning to the village.

Afterwards, Charlie was able to revert back to assisting the hard workers, putting up the Christmas lights in Killavullen Village. Well done to all.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night, November 15, in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 6, 10, and 31. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,300. Next week, the jackpot will be at €1,400. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Nora Pas O’Callaghan (seller – Mary Mellerick) €30 Margaret O’Callaghan (seller-Michael Linehan) €20 Majella O’Connell (seller – John Angland). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Gym Classes/Gym use – Every Monday morning free gym sessions are held in the GAA gym for over-50s from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. No prior gym experience is needed and suitable for all fitness levels. All you need to do is to become a member of Killavullen GAA New comers welcome at any time of the year. Contact John Morrissey at 083 1053666 or Helen Cagney 085 7041674 for more information.

U21 Hurling – Killavullen play Clyda Rovers in Glantane next Saturday (26th), at 2 p.m. in the under-21 B Grade Hurling championship. Fixtures at this time of the year are fraught with changes due to pitch availability, in this very wet spell, which we are currently experiencing. Always check with our website, and Facebook page for the best advice.

Date for the AGM – At a general club meeting, in the community centre last Thursday night, the date was set for the forthcoming AGM Friday, December 16, at 8.30 p.m. was the chosen time and date – the venue will be the community centre, that we are most grateful to have. Our Runai, Ian Roche, will circulate motions for proposals at the AGM in advance.