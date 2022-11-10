Around the Districts: Killavullen

REPO FREE – 9th November 2022 - Alex Dorogi and Jennifer Taylor of Refill.ie, Councillor Deirdre O' Brien, Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork and Cork County Council staff Katherine Corkery and Michelle Green pictured at the Cork County Council Reuse Republic Event at IRD Duhallow. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

KILLAVULLEN

Annual table quiz

Just over a week to brush up on your current affairs and general knowledge. It’s that time of year again when our annual senior citizens table quiz is almost upon us and we are delighted to be able to host this event after our two-year break. We are looking for support from young and old alike, and would be grateful if you would kindly support us on Friday, November 18, in the Haven at 9 p.m., a table of four people €40. Thank you for your continued support.

Prize winner

Congratulations to Mick Carroll, who won the Munster V South Africa rugby match tickets in the recent Juvenile GAA draw, held last Monday. A special word of thanks is extended from the club to all who supported the draw. The money raised will be used for coaching training and equipment. Enjoy the match – C’mon Munster.

Church news

Church Cleaners are sought to join the rota for both churches. Cleaners work in teams (often siblings or neighbours) on a monthly basis. Please contact Fr Condon if you would like to volunteer.

The Pledge (to abstain from alcohol) for November: Many people offer spiritual support to a relation who is struggling because of alcohol or an addiction problem. Parishioners, who wish to take a short-term Pioneer pledge during the month of the Holy Souls are invited to visit pioneers.ie/pray.

Parish Choir: The parish choir meets at 8 p.m. in Killavullen Church. New members are especially welcome. The choir normally leads the singing at the 11.30 a.m. Mass and meets fortnightly (on Mondays) for a rehearsal.

Free Fitness Classes

Free Fitness Classes are held every Monday morning in Killavullen GAAs gym at 10 a.m. for over-50s and 60’s. If you want to get stronger why not come along and give it a go.

Christmas

Santa Claus is coming to town and will be meeting families once again in our Killavullen Grotto 2022 on Saturday, December 3, rd. As he leaves the village to return to the North Pole he will turn on the Christmas Lights.

Covid didn’t prevent Santa from bringing Christmas Spirit to Killavullen for the last two years and neither will the issue of increased electricity prices as all of our lights are LED low wattage bulbs are very cost effective to run.

Street lighting

As the darker evenings have set in, you will likely notice street lights that need bulbs replacing. Please take a note of the pole number if there is one, and ring Airtricity at 0818 372 772 From reporting to Airtricity it should take up to 10 days to fix the issue.

Chiropody

A chiropody service continues in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, November 26, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Community Council lotto

The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. Last week’s winners were Eilish Brennan on Wednesday and Edel Roche on Saturday. Congratulations to you all and thank you to all for your continued support.

GAA club news

Good representation in Development and Regional Squads – As 2022 draws to an end, it is timely to look back on 2022 and to briefly mention players from Killavullen club who has represented the club with distinction on Regional or Development squads.

On the Avondhu Senior Hurling, team that advanced through the preliminary rounds, and ended up the Divisional Final, against Imokilly, Killavullen had four players on the panel, with Liam Cronin, Eddie Cotter, Jamie Magner and Darragh O’Grady, the four players. Liam and Jamie were regular starters on that Avondhu team.

We had some players on the Avondhu football panel, such as Eoghan Buckley and Pádraig Looney, but these did not feature in the Avondhu senior Football teams on the day of the games.

With regard to the younger players in the club, from the under-17 team, Colm O’Mahony has been involved with the extended Cork Minor Hurling squad, and he only 16, but surely with an eye on next year’s Cork minor hurling team. Colm has fine hurling ability, but also possesses the necessary physique, that is now deemed essential for inter county participation.

Charlie Cremin has been very involved with Rebel Óg North Regional Hurling squads, who recognise that Charlie is an excellent goal keeper, the son of an excellent goal keeper in Tommy, his Dad, and the current bannisteoir of Killavullen Junior Hurling Team. James O’Mahony and Tommy Cremin coach the Killavullen under-17 group.

From the under-15 age group, Niall Fitzgerald is an outstanding prospect in football, and involved with Rebel Óg North. Niall would be the centre Back, on the Killavullen team, coached by Greg Fennell. Colm Hayes, is also involved with regional football teams, at this age juncture, and an exciting footballing forward, that is elusive and can score important scores. From the same age group, Niall Feaheny has been involved with numerous hurling development squads. John Stafford assists Greg with this age group.

Down at the next level, with the under-13s, Killavullen had five players involved in the preliminary football and hurling squads at this age, which will be whittled down shortly to 26 players, I am told. Daithi Murphy, Max O’Reilly, Daryl Magner, Killian Lynch and Rory O’Leary are the players from our club involved at the moment. Barry Murphy, and Michael Cronin coach this Killavullen under-13 age group.

I am not aware of the various representations in schools and colleges teams, other than that, Jamie Magner is an important ace in the pack, of the St Colman’s senior hurling team, in the Harty Cup team, and whose scoring exploits are well documented after each game, in the National Press.

With that level of involvement with teams playing at higher grades, the future is looking bright, for Killavullen GAA Club in both codes, hurling and football.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night, November 1, in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 2, seven, and 35. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,100. Next week, the jackpot will be at €1,200.

The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Ava, Mia and Dan Hanrahan (seller – their mother Denise); €30 Kevin O’Keeffe (seller – The Haven Bar); €20 Tom Dorgan (seller – Online Sales). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

U21 Hurling – Killavullen play Clyda Rovers in Mallow next Sunday (13th), at 2.30 PM in the semi-final of the under-21 B Grade Hurling championship. The winners play Kilworth in the final.

Senior citizens table quiz

