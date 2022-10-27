Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Quiz Time

Ballygown National School parents’ association are hosting a table quiz in Hannah’s Skenakilla on this Friday Night, October 28, at 830 p.m. An invitation is extended to all to come along and join in on the night.

Clocks go back

Clocks fall back this weekend. Don’t forget to change yours.

Free Fitness Classes

Classes are held every Monday morning in Killavullen GAAs gym at 10 a.m. for over-50s and 60’s. If you want to get stronger why not come along and give it a go.

Flower Arranging Classes

Classes will take place in the Birthplace of Nano Nagle on Wednesdays in November. Please contact Margaret for more details 022 26243 or at 087 6877776.

Christmas

Santa Claus is coming to town and will be meeting families once again in our Killavullen Grotto 2022 on Saturday, December 3, As he leaves the village to return to the North Pole he will turn on the Christmas Lights. Covid didn’t prevent Santa from bringing Christmas Spirit to Killavullen for the last two years and neither will the issue of increased electricity prices as all of our lights are LED low wattage bulbs are very cost effective to run.

Street Lighting

As the darker evenings have set in, you will likely notice street lights that need bulbs replacing. Please take a note of the pole number if there is one, and ring Airtricity at 0818 372772. From reporting to Airtricity it should take up to 10 days to fix the issue.

Chiropody

A chiropody service continues in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, November 26, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Farmers market

Killavullen farmers market will be held again, on Saturday, November 5, and takes place every fortnight from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is based in the Nano Nagle Birthplace.

Community Council lotto

The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. Last week’s winners were Fergal Larkin on Wednesday and Mary Mellerick was the winner on Saturday. Congratulations to you both and thank you to all for your continued support.

Parish Choir

The parish choir meets at 8 p.m. in Killavullen Church. New members are especially welcome. The choir normally leads the singing at the 11.30 a.m. Mass and meets fortnightly (on Mondays) for a rehearsal.

Oíche Shamhna 2022.

Halloween is a celebration which originated in Ireland as a Celtic Festival of the Samhain over a thousand years ago which means that no matter where you are in the world, or what you do to mark Halloween the traditions are all linked to Ireland. The Celts believed that the dead spirits visited the mortal world on Halloween Night.

Pumpkins: No home is considered properly decorated for Halloween these days without a carved illuminated pumpkin. This ornament has its origins in the Irish folktale of Jack O’Lantern. This tells of Jack, a stingy and lazy man, who tricked and trapped the Devil using a cross. Jack refused to free him till the Devil agreed never to take his soul. Many years later Jack died but because of his many sins was refused entry to Heaven. On attempting to get into Hell instead, the Devil recalled his promise and refused to take his soul. The Devil gave him a lit-lantern to guide Jack on his wanderings through the land. He became known as Jack of the Lantern or Jack O’Lantern. In Ireland, people commemorated the tale by carving a hollowed turnip with a scary ‘face’ for Halloween and lighting it with a candle. Over the centuries, Irish immigrants to America continued the tradition using easier-to-carve, easier to find, brightly coloured pumpkins, thus the trend spread across the world.

Halloween night. Some placed objects under the pillow e.g. apples to encourage the future spouse to appear in their dream. If the dreamer fasted before sleep the spouse might appear in a dream offering them food.

Games were played: Snap Apple involves an apple being hung from a string with blindfolded players trying to capture it with a bite. Bobbing for apples is similar but involves the apples being placed in a large basin of water. In another game flour is poured on a table top to make a mound with a grape placed on top: players must remove small slices till the mound collapses, and that player must lift the grape with their mouth.

Masks and Dressing Up: Halloween was seen in Ireland to be a ‘liminal’ time, when a window occurred that allowed forces from the Otherworld into ours. People lit bonfires and made much noise to drive away the evil spirits and travelling alone was avoided on this night. With fairies, and the ‘Púca’ thought to be at large, people feared being kidnapped by them. Disguising as a spirit was thought to avoid this, as the ghouls from the Otherworld would not abduct their own. Wearing a mask or a grotesque disguise was believed to trick them.

Fortune Telling: Halloween was believed to be the best time to tell fortunes. Reading tea leaves was a popular pastime in Ireland but predictions read at that time held more credence. Another way of foretelling the future was placing four plates containing various things in front of a blindfolded person and their choices indicated their fortune: the plate containing food meant prosperity, water meant emigration; a ring foretold marriage while clay predicted death.

The Barmbrack was another traditional predictive treat. Years ago hidden in the brack you could find a pea, a stick, a piece of cloth, a small coin and a ring. The pea meant you would not marry that year, the stick was a symbol of dispute or hurt, the cloth symbolised being poor or bad luck, the coin meant riches and the ring meant marriage within a year.

Wishing you all a fang-tastic Halloween, may it be filled with many treats, and no tricks.

Oíche Shamhna – advice from An Garda Síochana

Young children should be accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating. If you are trick-or-treating, skip houses with no lights on. Wear reflective material so that you can clearly be seen by motorists and cyclists. Fire resistant materials should be used for costumes. Keep pets indoors on Halloween night.

GAA club notes

Lotto jackpot won – Last Tuesday night, October 18, in the community centre, there was one winner of the lotto jackpot.

The numbers drawn were 6, 11 and 12, and these were the exact same numbers as chosen by Billy Feore, our import from Ballyhea, that has made such an impression in Killavullen GAA and especially in Hurling. On receiving the news, Billy immediately said, that he needed a glass of whiskey, but with that sizeable win, it could be a very rare malt indeed. Well Done Billy.

The jackpot on the night was, at €1,600. Next week, the jackpot start all over again at €1,000. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Frances O’Donovan (seller – Online Sales); €30 Mary Flynn, CTR (seller – John Angland); €20 Emily Walsh (seller – John Beechinor). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Underage activities – Our under-eights had their end of season party last week in the community hall, a great night of fun, games and treats were had by all, well done to the players for their dedication and attendance during the year. Thanks to their parents for bringing them to training and matches, the players have come so far this year with their skills. Finally, thanks to the coaches Sheila, Ella, Mick and Fergal for the hours they dedicate to club, and the players, and best of luck to under-eights for their last game in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday.

That Saturday was memorable as our under-eights who had a super finish to their season in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, the sun was out for them to enjoy some lovely sporting hurling games, we also wish get well wishes to Ronan O’Farrell, who fractured his finger on the day after scoring an amazing goal,

Congratulations to players and coaches on a great season and we hope ye all enjoy the break.

What a great party our under-7s had also during the week also in the community hall to finish off their year, starting with fun and games, then pizzas and nibbles followed by presentation of certs and treats. A big thanks to coaches Patrick Howard, Claire Dorgan, Neasa Howard and Alan Buckley for all the hours they put in with this group during the year and well done to all the under-seven players who improved each week with their hurling and football skills.

We will certainly miss those great photo’s of the player, each and every week, as they honed their skills in the games.

U21 Hurling – Killavullen play Ballygiblin in Kildorrery next Saturday (29th), at 3.00 PM in the quarter-final of the under-21 B Grade Hurling championship. The winners play Clyda Rovers in the semi-final.

Congratulations (again) to Kilshannig – Kilshannig proved what an outstanding bunch of players that they have at their disposal at the moment, when they ran out convincing victors over Aghabullogue in the Cork County Intermediate Football championship.

Scarcely given time to draw breath after their inaugural win in the Avondhu Junior A Hurling championship, the week previously, and with largely the same players, Kilshannig GAA has become a byword for a successful club, all pulling in the same direction at the moment. Well done.

Division 1 Hurling League – At last Wednesdays nights board meeting, the CCC of the Avondhu Board fined the Glanworth club €150 and ordered that a replay, be replayed in Killavullen. This occurred after the previous game, between the two clubs in the flagship Cavanagh’s of Fermoy Division 1 League semi-final, finished on a co-score of 1-11 apiece, but Glanworth did not engage in the prescribed Extra Time.

Strange ruling from the CCC that could have further repercussions in future competitions, now that the precedence has been set. Killavullen club, will abide by the ruling, but is perplexed bu such a decision.

The problem now though is that getting pitches to play games is getting increasing hard due to the inclement weather of late, and clubs having to self – preserve their pitches for their own activities. Killavullen pitch was flooded last week, so we will just have to wait and see what is to become of this.